Franklin County, PA

State trooper struck while investigating crash

By NCPA Staff
NorthcentralPA.com
NorthcentralPA.com
 3 days ago

Chambersburg, Pa. — An investigating trooper was struck while investigating a crash in Franklin County today, Oct. 31.

Troopers from PSP-Chambersberg were investigating a crash on Black Gap Rd at the intersection of Olde Scotland Road, Greene Township, Franklin County.

While on scene, the investigating trooper was struck by a passing motorist, according to PSP Chambersburg. The driver did not stop after hitting the trooper.

The trooper was flown to Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center and is currently in stable condition.

The investigation is ongoing.

