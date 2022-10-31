Read full article on original website
Related
The Ring Magazine
FIGHTER OF THE WEEK: William Zepeda
The final Saturday of October was an eventful one for the lightweight division. Katie Taylor defended her undisputed championship in London, former champ Vasiliy Lomachenko returned to the ring in New York City, and two top-10 contenders – Joseph Diaz Jr. and William Zepeda – clashed in San Diego.
The Ring Magazine
Bob Santos might be the best trainer you’ve never heard of
Bob Santos is the guy you don’t usually see. He’s okay with that. He’s the one behind the scenes or on the periphery. He’s sometimes the unattached hand on a shoulder or the lonely raised arm cropped out on the border of a victory shot. The 51-year-old from San Jose, California, is okay with that, too, because he knows what he did to put his fighter in that position. He knows the countless hours, and fanatical attention to detail that he plunges into preparing each one of his guys.
The Ring Magazine
Gilberto Ramirez charged up and ready for his big shot vs. Bivol
Since moving up in weight, former super middleweight titleholder Gilberto Ramirez has called for a fight with long-reigning WBA light heavyweight titlist Dmitry Bivol. Ramirez, who is rated No. 3 by The Ring at 175 pounds, will get his wish when the two unbeaten fighters collide in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, on Saturday.
The Ring Magazine
Zelfa Barrett plans to use skills and boxing IQ to topple Rakhimov
Zelfa Barrett challenges for the vacant IBF junior-lightweight title in Abu Dhabi on Saturday when he takes on Shavkatdzhon Rakhimov. Manchester’s Barrett is 28-1 with 16 stoppages while Tajikistan’s southpaw Rakhimov is 16-0-1 with 13 early wins, but Barrett feels more than ready ahead of his big chance.
Comments / 0