Bob Santos is the guy you don’t usually see. He’s okay with that. He’s the one behind the scenes or on the periphery. He’s sometimes the unattached hand on a shoulder or the lonely raised arm cropped out on the border of a victory shot. The 51-year-old from San Jose, California, is okay with that, too, because he knows what he did to put his fighter in that position. He knows the countless hours, and fanatical attention to detail that he plunges into preparing each one of his guys.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 18 HOURS AGO