PACIFIC GROVE -- For the third time this year, there has been a close encounter between someone in the water and a large shark off the shoreline in Pacific Grove.Fortunately, this time the surfer escaped injury.Authorities said the latest encounter took place at approximately 5:17 p.m. on Monday. A surfer off Otter Point encountered a shark approximately 100 yards from the shore. The shark grazed and bumped the board, throwing the surfer off of it. The surfer paddled to shore uninjured.The board was being tested to potentially determine the shark species.Signs will be posted to notify the area of the...

PACIFIC GROVE, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO