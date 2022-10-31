ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KTLA

This is the ‘best’ sandwich shop in California, according to Yelp

Just in time for National Sandwich Day, one California restaurant in Monterey County was ranked as the best sandwich shop in the Golden State, according to Yelp reviewers. Prunedale Market and Deli is best known for its tri-tip sandwiches, soups, and barbeque entrees. Yelp users have raved about the restaurant’s substantial food portions, atmosphere, and […]
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
oldmonterey.org

Tickets Now on Sale for Christmas in the Adobes 2022

Tickets are now on sale for Monterey's signature holiday event, Christmas in the Adobes, on December 9 & 10. Stroll the streets of Monterey and tour any one of the many beautifully decorated adobes with soft holiday lights and entertainment. Tickets are $25 per night for adults and free for...
MONTEREY, CA
oldmonterey.org

Diadora Pickleball Shoes at Fleet Feet Monterey

Did you know that Fleet Feet now carries Pickleball Shoes for women and men? That's right! Diadora Trofeo AG pickleball training shoes are now in the shop at 472 Alvarado Street in Downtown Old Monterey. Providing cushion and flexibility, these are one of the best shoes for beginners and experienced...
MONTEREY, CA
montereycountyweekly.com

Sandbar & Grill on the wharf holds true to its classic locals’ bar identity even in a tourist area.

A bar and restaurant on the water (quite literally) in a tourism-driven community can easily lean toward touristy kitsch or go high end. But Sandbar & Grill is as unpretentious a place as it comes, located down a staircase off of Wharf 2, with a seafood-focused menu that certainly attracts tourists looking to check that box, but a bar that draws lots of regulars.
MONTEREY, CA
montereycountyweekly.com

Maligne wants to fit in, but it can't stop being one of the finest restaurants in the county.

Onion rings may not say everything about Maligne. In presentation and flavor, however, they tell a pretty close story. They are beyond compare—what one always anticipates when ordering onion rings, but never quite receives. The shell cracks, mellow and malty. The onion snaps, with a sweep rasp. A remoulade deserving of a more evocative name plays along with a cunning, grassy nip.
SEASIDE, CA
KTLA

Dog meets friendly whale on whale watching excursion in Monterey

An adolescent Australian shepherd got a once-in-a-lifetime experience to come snout to snout with a friendly whale Monday afternoon. The dog, aptly named Skipper, was riding aboard a whale excursion vessel in Monterey Bay. The boat was in neutral and at a complete stop when a pair of friendly whales came within inches of the […]
MONTEREY, CA
pajaronian.com

Leaving his stamp: Local post office worker retires after 34 years

After 34 years at the U.S. Post Office in Watsonville, Jimmie Nartates wrapped up his career as a window clerk Monday beneath a large gold banner, “Happy Retirement.”. With signs posted about his work station by fellow workers, such as “Welcome to 7-day weekends,” and “No Work Zone,” Nartates maintained his signature warm, soft-spoken stance through his final day, dealing with the standard flurry of customers, taking in packages and letters and selling stamps.
WATSONVILLE, CA
tpgonlinedaily.com

Pajaro Valley Teacher to Run in NYC Marathon

Jennifer “Jenni” Newton, 27, a teacher with the Pajaro Valley Unified School District, is training to run the 2022 TCS New York City Marathon on Nov. 6. That’s 26.2 miles. What makes her effort especially ambitious is that she found out last year that she has type...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
SFGate

Shark knocks surfer off board 100 yards from shore

PACIFIC GROVE (BCN) A shark interacted with a surfer in the Monterey County city of Pacific Grove on Monday, police there said. At approximately 5:17 p.m., a surfer off Otter Point encountered a shark approximately 100 yards from the shore. The shark grazed and bumped the board, throwing the surfer off of it. The surfer paddled to shore uninjured, police said.
PACIFIC GROVE, CA
passporttoeden.com

10 Incredible Day Trips From San Jose, California

Ten incredible day trips from San Jose, California. I’ve lived in San Jose my entire life, so I’ve been accustomed to taking day trips from San Jose since before I started driving. All the spots I’ve highlighted below are places I have been to multiple times (I’ve even stayed overnight in nearly every one of these towns and cities).
SAN JOSE, CA
oldmonterey.org

Blue Zones Project Monterey County Seeks Engagement Lead

Blues Zones Project Monterey County has a job opening for the role of Engagement Lead. The Engagement Lead is responsible for the execution of the local event and marketing plans in Blue Zones Project Monterey County - Peninsula Cities project through a wide range of marketing strategies. This role works with the local community to maximize participation and engagement of individuals and organizations with Blue Zones Project while representing stakeholder brands in a positive light.
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
losgatan.com

Turkish actress selects Los Gatos as base for Californian adventure

Yasemin Hadivent strode confidently up West Main Street in Los Gatos, rocking a colorful, comfy coat she’d picked up while at a shop in Italy, her bright green eyes full of optimism and wonder. Just a few weeks ago, the Turkish tabloids were abuzz with the news that—after wrapping...
LOS GATOS, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Santa Cruz High School is in a shelter-in-place out of “abundance of caution”

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)- Santa Cruz High School is currently under a shelter-in-place, according to the school. They received a threat via Instagram, and police are investigating the threat. KION was not told what the threat was. Read more: Reports of active shooter at Santa Cruz High School determined to be hoax Nobody has been The post Santa Cruz High School is in a shelter-in-place out of “abundance of caution” appeared first on KION546.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
CBS San Francisco

Another close encounter with large shark in the waters off Pacific Grove

PACIFIC GROVE --  For the third time this year, there has been a close encounter between someone in the water and a large shark off the shoreline in Pacific Grove.Fortunately, this time the surfer escaped injury.Authorities said the latest encounter took place at approximately 5:17 p.m. on Monday. A surfer off Otter Point encountered a shark approximately 100 yards from the shore. The shark grazed and bumped the board, throwing the surfer off of it. The surfer paddled to shore uninjured.The board was being tested to potentially determine the shark species.Signs will be posted to notify the area of the...
PACIFIC GROVE, CA
Lookout Santa Cruz

Instagram video showing alleged forcible removal of kids from Santa Cruz home prompts furor

As the anger has spread rapidly through social media in Santa Cruz, county and city leaders called a news conference Thursday, saying they want to take on the issues involved in custody-driven "reunification camp" court orders that lead to sudden removal of children from their homes. At issue, the removals themselves and who is involved in them and how.
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA

