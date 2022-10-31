Read full article on original website
This is the ‘best’ sandwich shop in California, according to Yelp
Just in time for National Sandwich Day, one California restaurant in Monterey County was ranked as the best sandwich shop in the Golden State, according to Yelp reviewers. Prunedale Market and Deli is best known for its tri-tip sandwiches, soups, and barbeque entrees. Yelp users have raved about the restaurant’s substantial food portions, atmosphere, and […]
oldmonterey.org
Tickets Now on Sale for Christmas in the Adobes 2022
Tickets are now on sale for Monterey's signature holiday event, Christmas in the Adobes, on December 9 & 10. Stroll the streets of Monterey and tour any one of the many beautifully decorated adobes with soft holiday lights and entertainment. Tickets are $25 per night for adults and free for...
oldmonterey.org
Diadora Pickleball Shoes at Fleet Feet Monterey
Did you know that Fleet Feet now carries Pickleball Shoes for women and men? That's right! Diadora Trofeo AG pickleball training shoes are now in the shop at 472 Alvarado Street in Downtown Old Monterey. Providing cushion and flexibility, these are one of the best shoes for beginners and experienced...
montereycountyweekly.com
Sandbar & Grill on the wharf holds true to its classic locals’ bar identity even in a tourist area.
A bar and restaurant on the water (quite literally) in a tourism-driven community can easily lean toward touristy kitsch or go high end. But Sandbar & Grill is as unpretentious a place as it comes, located down a staircase off of Wharf 2, with a seafood-focused menu that certainly attracts tourists looking to check that box, but a bar that draws lots of regulars.
montereycountyweekly.com
Maligne wants to fit in, but it can't stop being one of the finest restaurants in the county.
Onion rings may not say everything about Maligne. In presentation and flavor, however, they tell a pretty close story. They are beyond compare—what one always anticipates when ordering onion rings, but never quite receives. The shell cracks, mellow and malty. The onion snaps, with a sweep rasp. A remoulade deserving of a more evocative name plays along with a cunning, grassy nip.
KSBW.com
Crowds flock to downtown Santa Cruz for spooky Halloween celebrations
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — From witches to spooky creatures, people got creative and went all out this Halloween in downtown Santa Cruz. Every year, streets downtown are closed off to cars and open for foot traffic. Earlier in the day, families roamed around with their little ones and when...
Dog meets friendly whale on whale watching excursion in Monterey
An adolescent Australian shepherd got a once-in-a-lifetime experience to come snout to snout with a friendly whale Monday afternoon. The dog, aptly named Skipper, was riding aboard a whale excursion vessel in Monterey Bay. The boat was in neutral and at a complete stop when a pair of friendly whales came within inches of the […]
pajaronian.com
Leaving his stamp: Local post office worker retires after 34 years
After 34 years at the U.S. Post Office in Watsonville, Jimmie Nartates wrapped up his career as a window clerk Monday beneath a large gold banner, “Happy Retirement.”. With signs posted about his work station by fellow workers, such as “Welcome to 7-day weekends,” and “No Work Zone,” Nartates maintained his signature warm, soft-spoken stance through his final day, dealing with the standard flurry of customers, taking in packages and letters and selling stamps.
KSBW.com
National Weather Service puts out frost advisory for the Central Coast
SALINAS, Calif. — The National Weather Service has put out a frost advisory for areas of the Central Coast. The advisory is listed for all of San Benito County and most of Monterey County, including the Salinas Valley, the Big Sur mountains and Carmel Valley. Temperatures as low as...
KSBW.com
'Food insecurity is real': Mobile food pantry feeds San Benito County residents in need
HOLLISTER, Calif. — The Community Food Bank of San Benito County rolled out its mobile food pantry in April 2021 with the goal of reaching more people. The food bank has seen a steady increase in demand since it launched. “This time last year, at the mobile pantry sites,...
tpgonlinedaily.com
Pajaro Valley Teacher to Run in NYC Marathon
Jennifer “Jenni” Newton, 27, a teacher with the Pajaro Valley Unified School District, is training to run the 2022 TCS New York City Marathon on Nov. 6. That’s 26.2 miles. What makes her effort especially ambitious is that she found out last year that she has type...
SFGate
Shark knocks surfer off board 100 yards from shore
PACIFIC GROVE (BCN) A shark interacted with a surfer in the Monterey County city of Pacific Grove on Monday, police there said. At approximately 5:17 p.m., a surfer off Otter Point encountered a shark approximately 100 yards from the shore. The shark grazed and bumped the board, throwing the surfer off of it. The surfer paddled to shore uninjured, police said.
passporttoeden.com
10 Incredible Day Trips From San Jose, California
Ten incredible day trips from San Jose, California. I’ve lived in San Jose my entire life, so I’ve been accustomed to taking day trips from San Jose since before I started driving. All the spots I’ve highlighted below are places I have been to multiple times (I’ve even stayed overnight in nearly every one of these towns and cities).
Bay Area's Great America theme park is closing, but some are planning to resurrect it
California's Great America will close sometime in the next decade after being sold.
oldmonterey.org
Blue Zones Project Monterey County Seeks Engagement Lead
Blues Zones Project Monterey County has a job opening for the role of Engagement Lead. The Engagement Lead is responsible for the execution of the local event and marketing plans in Blue Zones Project Monterey County - Peninsula Cities project through a wide range of marketing strategies. This role works with the local community to maximize participation and engagement of individuals and organizations with Blue Zones Project while representing stakeholder brands in a positive light.
losgatan.com
Turkish actress selects Los Gatos as base for Californian adventure
Yasemin Hadivent strode confidently up West Main Street in Los Gatos, rocking a colorful, comfy coat she’d picked up while at a shop in Italy, her bright green eyes full of optimism and wonder. Just a few weeks ago, the Turkish tabloids were abuzz with the news that—after wrapping...
Santa Cruz High School is in a shelter-in-place out of “abundance of caution”
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)- Santa Cruz High School is currently under a shelter-in-place, according to the school. They received a threat via Instagram, and police are investigating the threat. KION was not told what the threat was. Read more: Reports of active shooter at Santa Cruz High School determined to be hoax Nobody has been The post Santa Cruz High School is in a shelter-in-place out of “abundance of caution” appeared first on KION546.
Another close encounter with large shark in the waters off Pacific Grove
PACIFIC GROVE -- For the third time this year, there has been a close encounter between someone in the water and a large shark off the shoreline in Pacific Grove.Fortunately, this time the surfer escaped injury.Authorities said the latest encounter took place at approximately 5:17 p.m. on Monday. A surfer off Otter Point encountered a shark approximately 100 yards from the shore. The shark grazed and bumped the board, throwing the surfer off of it. The surfer paddled to shore uninjured.The board was being tested to potentially determine the shark species.Signs will be posted to notify the area of the...
visitgilroy.com
Old St. Mary Cemetery in Gilroy: Secrets of the Grave and a Window into the Past
The Old St. Mary Cemetery in Gilroy is a hidden cemetery with a wealth of history and mystery that not even most locals know about. This is the perfect spot for history buffs or “tombstone tourists” (also called taphophiles—those who have a passion for visiting cemeteries) to visit Gilroy’s people of the past.
Instagram video showing alleged forcible removal of kids from Santa Cruz home prompts furor
As the anger has spread rapidly through social media in Santa Cruz, county and city leaders called a news conference Thursday, saying they want to take on the issues involved in custody-driven "reunification camp" court orders that lead to sudden removal of children from their homes. At issue, the removals themselves and who is involved in them and how.
