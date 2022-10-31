Read full article on original website
Robert Telles: Here's Why the Suspect in Jeff German Murder Won't Get the Death PenaltyAMY KAPLANLas Vegas, NV
The Raiders look absolutely nothing like the playoff team they were last yearEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
Las Vegas witness says UFO 'half football field' long disappeared in placeRoger MarshLas Vegas, NV
Tupac Shakur: The Mysterious Death of a Hip-Hop LegendLord GaneshLas Vegas, NV
New Orleans Saints Dennis Allen gets revenge with a 24-0 shutout of the Raiders; Kamara breaks out with 3 TouchdownsJames PatrickNew Orleans, LA
Nevada judge mulls Vegas-area vote handler partisanship case
LAS VEGAS (AP) — A Nevada judge said Wednesday he’ll decide whether to order Las Vegas-area election officials to hire more Republican poll workers after the GOP national committee argued that the partisan makeup of a 64-member ballot signature verification board was unfair. Clark County District Court Judge...
Threats of voter intimidation, extremist violence cloud midterms
Policy, politics and progressive commentary The effort to turn out the vote in Nevada for the 2022 midterms may be complicated by the lingering hangover from 2020, when Republicans, spurred by Donald Trump, scoured the U.S. for signs of voter fraud. “Go into the polls” and “watch very carefully,” Trump urged his supporters two years ago, igniting suspicions that buoyed […] The post Threats of voter intimidation, extremist violence cloud midterms appeared first on Nevada Current.
Republicans outnumber Democrats so far in Clark County early voting
Republican turnout in early voting has been strong in Clark County with early balloting closing Friday night.
From Obama to Trump, surrogates pour into Nevada ahead of campaigns' final stretch
In the 2020 Democratic caucus, Nevadans chose Bernie Sanders over now-President Joe Biden. More than two years later, Sanders returned to the Silver State with a different message — boosting vulnerable Democratic incumbents, including Gov. Steve Sisolak and Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto. “It is absolutely imperative that we re-elect...
Culinary Union sends intentionally unhelpful mailers reminding GOP voters of 2018 Lombardo endorsement
Its decision to remind Republican voters of that endorsement could be viewed as an effort to stymie GOP enthusiasm for Joe Lombardo. The post Culinary Union sends intentionally unhelpful mailers reminding GOP voters of 2018 Lombardo endorsement appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
Poll worker security a concern in Nevada ahead of 2022 Midterm Election
As the Midterm Election approaches, so do concerns about poll workers' security as they process your vote. Counties in Nevada have increased security measures at tabulation sites and polling places.
Bernie Sanders rallies in Reno and Las Vegas during early voting
Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders at the “Get Out The Vote” event at the East Las Vegas Community Center on Oct. 28, 2022, in Las Vegas. During his stop in Reno, Sanders was flanked by reproductive rights activists and regional labor unions. He called for raising the minimum wage, taxing the 1%, and softening the blow of inflation on working families.
Internal emails from Public Administrators office reveal tension and discord
13 Investigates obtained internal emails from the Public Administrators office. Emails are from the months prior to murder of Review Journal reporter Jeff German.
Henderson unions vote ‘no confidence’ in police chief, demand new leadership
A "no confidence" vote on Henderson Police Chief Thedrick Andres announced this week came with criticism of city government and a demand for new police leadership.
Las Vegas Mayor critical of Gov. Sisolak’s mandate to close schools during pandemic
Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman said on Nevada Newsmakers last week that she pleaded with Gov. Steve Sisolak not to close the state’s public schools during the Covid pandemic of 2020, but the governor did not want to hear her advice. “I asked the governor not to close them,”...
Evidence in former Las Vegas-area elected official’s murder case includes video of attack
Evidence shown to a grand jury in the murder case against a former Clark County public official includes video police said is Robert Telles waiting for investigative reporter Jeff German outside of his home.
Even as drought forces water cutbacks, climate gets short shrift in midterm election
LAKE MEAD, Nev. — The streaks of white on the rock ringing the nation’s largest reservoir show how far its water levels have dropped since it was last full. Lake Mead and nearby Lake Powell, which send water to 40 million people in the Southwest, are at their lowest levels since they were filled in the 1930s as part of the Hoover Dam’s construction on the Colorado River.
Investigation into unreported shooting at North Las Vegas state senator’s home stalls, police say
The investigation into an unreported shooting at a Nevada state senator and mayoral candidate’s house has stalled as witnesses refuse to come forward
Las Vegas FBI busts stolen catalytic converter operation, investigators say
Two Las Vegas men are accused of buying and selling stolen catalytic converters, netting them big bucks, according to the FBI.
Conventions in Nevada
COVID impacted nearly every market in Nevada, but few were hit as hard as the convention market. As medical experts and politicians preached the necessity of social distancing, the world entered a season “at home” where work and school were done remotely, and conventions became virtual at best or were cancelled entirely. The effect of cancelled conventions in Nevada impacted nearly every other business sector within the Silver State. Fewer conventions meant fewer airline tickets purchased, fewer cars reserved, less hotel nights booked, less entertainment venues visited, and so forth. And yet, in light of the recent pandemic, Nevada is moving forward and adjusting to a new normal. And with the lockdown in the rearview mirror, the health of the convention market is on its way up and as a result, so is business in Nevada.
NEW: Evasive COVID-19 BF.7 variant growing in Clark County; cases drop after a month of increases
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A steady rise in COVID-19 cases during the month of October has ended, but a new variant has appeared in Clark County, data released Wednesday shows. The omicron BF.7 variant — also known as BA.5.2.1.7 — jumped up to 14.6% of the cases sequenced in Clark County, according to the Southern Nevada Health District. BF.7 accounted for only 2.5% of the cases the previous week.
A Daunting Array of Threats: How the FBI Is Fighting Crime in Las Vegas
Cost: Free for Museum Members or with Museum Admission. Domestic terrorists. Fentanyl distributors. Human traffickers. Violent criminals. Hackers and cyber-spies. “The list of threats the men and women of law enforcement are being called upon to tackle is long, and it’s growing,” FBI Director Christopher Wray said recently. Las Vegas is no exception. Spencer Evans, special agent in charge of the FBI’s Las Vegas Field Office, will break down the many challenges his office faces and outline efforts to crack down on crime and make Las Vegas safer.
‘It’s murder,’ Las Vegas family pleads for change after unlicensed drunk driver going 141 mph in rented Lamborghini kills moped rider
The family of a moped rider who a drunk driver killed going 141 mph in a rented Lamborghini believes his killer should have faced a murder charge, but the state’s highest court forbids it.
6 Places In Las Vegas For The Best Chili
It’s cold today in Las Vegas. And now that it’s November, there’s more of that to come. Some of us crave soup on a day like this, and others are chili people. There’s nothing like some warm comfort food when it’s freezing (or close to it) outside. But when it’s cold, sometimes we just want to sit under a blanket and stay warm. Not running around working in the kitchen.
Documents reveal evidence in case against former Las Vegas-area elected official accused of journalist’s murder
New court documents reveal where Las Vegas Metro police said they found evidence at the home of former Clark County Public Administrator Rob Telles as investigators pieced the case together.
