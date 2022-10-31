ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Nevada Current

Threats of voter intimidation, extremist violence cloud midterms

Policy, politics and progressive commentary The effort to turn out the vote in Nevada for the 2022 midterms may be complicated by the lingering hangover from 2020, when Republicans, spurred by Donald Trump, scoured the U.S. for signs of voter fraud.   “Go into the polls” and “watch very carefully,” Trump urged his supporters two years ago, igniting suspicions that buoyed […] The post Threats of voter intimidation, extremist violence cloud midterms appeared first on Nevada Current.
kunr.org

Bernie Sanders rallies in Reno and Las Vegas during early voting

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders at the “Get Out The Vote” event at the East Las Vegas Community Center on Oct. 28, 2022, in Las Vegas. During his stop in Reno, Sanders was flanked by reproductive rights activists and regional labor unions. He called for raising the minimum wage, taxing the 1%, and softening the blow of inflation on working families.
Missouri Independent

Even as drought forces water cutbacks, climate gets short shrift in midterm election

LAKE MEAD, Nev. — The streaks of white on the rock ringing the nation’s largest reservoir show how far its water levels have dropped since it was last full. Lake Mead and nearby Lake Powell, which send water to 40 million people in the Southwest, are at their lowest levels since they were filled in the 1930s as part of the Hoover Dam’s construction on the Colorado River.
nevadabusiness.com

Conventions in Nevada

COVID impacted nearly every market in Nevada, but few were hit as hard as the convention market. As medical experts and politicians preached the necessity of social distancing, the world entered a season “at home” where work and school were done remotely, and conventions became virtual at best or were cancelled entirely. The effect of cancelled conventions in Nevada impacted nearly every other business sector within the Silver State. Fewer conventions meant fewer airline tickets purchased, fewer cars reserved, less hotel nights booked, less entertainment venues visited, and so forth. And yet, in light of the recent pandemic, Nevada is moving forward and adjusting to a new normal. And with the lockdown in the rearview mirror, the health of the convention market is on its way up and as a result, so is business in Nevada.
8newsnow.com

NEW: Evasive COVID-19 BF.7 variant growing in Clark County; cases drop after a month of increases

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A steady rise in COVID-19 cases during the month of October has ended, but a new variant has appeared in Clark County, data released Wednesday shows. The omicron BF.7 variant — also known as BA.5.2.1.7 — jumped up to 14.6% of the cases sequenced in Clark County, according to the Southern Nevada Health District. BF.7 accounted for only 2.5% of the cases the previous week.
themobmuseum.org

A Daunting Array of Threats: How the FBI Is Fighting Crime in Las Vegas

Cost: Free for Museum Members or with Museum Admission. Domestic terrorists. Fentanyl distributors. Human traffickers. Violent criminals. Hackers and cyber-spies. “The list of threats the men and women of law enforcement are being called upon to tackle is long, and it’s growing,” FBI Director Christopher Wray said recently. Las Vegas is no exception. Spencer Evans, special agent in charge of the FBI’s Las Vegas Field Office, will break down the many challenges his office faces and outline efforts to crack down on crime and make Las Vegas safer.
963kklz.com

6 Places In Las Vegas For The Best Chili

It’s cold today in Las Vegas. And now that it’s November, there’s more of that to come. Some of us crave soup on a day like this, and others are chili people. There’s nothing like some warm comfort food when it’s freezing (or close to it) outside. But when it’s cold, sometimes we just want to sit under a blanket and stay warm. Not running around working in the kitchen.
