Recent string of church burglaries across Southeast Texas believe to be connected to same suspect
WOODVILLE, Texas — Investigators believe a string of recent church break-ins around Southeast Texas may be from the same suspect. Surveillance cameras caught the man authorities believe committed three church burglaries Sunday night, October 30, 2022, in Woodville according to a Facebook post by the crime stoppers group. On...
kjas.com
Three Churches near Woodville burglarized over the weekend
The Tyler County Sheriff’s Department says three Churches near Woodville were burglarized over the weekend. The crimes occurred on Sunday at Magnolia Hills Baptist Church and Woodville Pentecostal Church, both on Highway 190 West, and Fellowship Church, on Highway 69 South. Investigators say the suspect stole cash, debit cards,...
kjas.com
Sabine County deputies searching for wanted burglary suspect
The Sabine County Sheriff's Department is asking the public for help in locating a wanted person. According to the department, they’re searching for 38-year-old Charla Sowell, who is named in an arrest warrant for Burglary. The woman’s social media says that she is a native of Pineland who currently lives in the Black Ankle Community, about 5 miles east of San Augustine.
kjas.com
UPDATE - Kirbyville woman reported missing has been found safe
The Jasper County Sheriff's Department announced Tuesday morning that Leslie Smith had been found safe. The Jasper County Sheriff’s Department says the family of a Kirbyville woman has reported her as missing. According to the department, 31-year-old Leslie Smith was last seen on Sunday walking away from her residence on County Road 537 near Kirbyville.
kjas.com
Woodville businessman Phil McClure has died
Woodville businessman Phil McClure has died. The Warren resident, who was 70, passed away on Monday at his home. A 1970 graduate of Kirby High School in Woodville, he was the owner of McClure Furniture in Woodville, as well as a licensed real estate broker. McClure was also a former...
newtoncountynews.net
Aggravated Robbery at Bon Wier Station
On Friday, October 28, 2022, at 10:16 p.m. the Newton County Sheriff’s Department was dispatched to the scene of a reported robbery at the Texas Country Stop, Citgo gas station in Bon Wier. Upon arrival the deputies met the store owner who reported that he had been robbed at...
Mom now says investigators 'evaluating bullet wound' in body of Lumberton man who died in 2018
LUMBERTON, Texas — The mother of a Lumberton man, whose 2018 death was ruled a drowning, is now saying forensic investigators are currently investigating a possible bullet wound on his body. Kolby Kulhanek's mother, Susan Kulhanek and other family members watched Tuesday morning at Old Hardin Cemetery near Kountze...
Nederland woman charged with intoxication manslaughter for death of co-worker in fiery wreck
BEAUMONT, Texas — A 22-year-old Nederland woman was indicted this week on a charge of intoxication manslaughter in the death of her 23-year-old co-worker. Carly Kay Abshire, 22, was arrested on Tuesday and has already bonded out of the Jefferson County Correctional Facility. (EDITOR'S NOTE: The above video first...
Furever Homes of SETX asking for help after puppy was possibly hung, tortured
LUMBERTON, Texas — Furever Homes Dogs Rescue of SETX is asking for help to cover the medical costs of a puppy that veterinarians believe was possibly tortured or hung. The puppy was found more than four weeks ago on a road in Hardin County. She is currently being treated at the Main Street Vet Clinic in Lumberton.
kogt.com
Crime Stoppers Hands Out Awards
Orange County was well represented at the Annual Crime Stoppers Award Dinner held in Beaumont on Nov. 1. Many Departments around the three county area recognized an individual or group for a variety of reasons. Orange Mayor Larry Spears, Jr. (above) was recognized by the Orange Police Department for his...
KFDM-TV
Mother waiting for answers after Kolby Kulhanek's body exhumed Tuesday morning
HARDIN COUNTY — The mother of Kolby Kulhanek tells KFDM/Fox 4 News she's waiting and hoping for answers about what caused his death after her son's body was exhumed Tuesday morning. Susan Kulhanek says the exhumation was done at about 7 a.m. Tuesday at Old Hardin Cemetery in Kountze....
KFDM-TV
Judge sets bond at $750,000 for man awaiting retrial in killing of mother and daughter
JEFFERSON COUNTY — A visiting judge has set bond at $750,000 for a man facing retrial after a court overturned his capital murder conviction for the shooting deaths of a mother and daughter in Beaumont. The Jefferson County District Attorney's Office confirms to KFDM/Fox 4 that the judge from...
East Texas News
Livingston man arrested on warrants
DAM B – Tyler County Sheriffs’ deputies made an arrest of a man with active warrants, and levied multiple charges on him last week. According to Tyler County Sheriff Bryan Weatherford, deputies were patrolling in the Dam B area on Sunday, Oct. 16 at 7 a.m. and made contact with Jason Clowers, a 44-year-old Livingston man. The deputies came upon him at the Bar Pits Boat Ramp site, and Weatherford said that while they spoke with the subject, they learned he had active warrants out for his arrest in both Polk and Hardin counties.
Mauriceville suspect accused of hitting, killing Beaumont man with vehicle Sunday
BEAUMONT, Texas — A Mauriceville man accused of hitting and killing a Beaumont man with a vehicle is charged with murder,. The deadly incident happened Sunday at The Trace at North Major apartment complex shortly around 2:30 a.m., according to a Beaumont Police Department release. Officers responded to the area after receiving a call about a victim who was hit by a vehicle.
kjas.com
Man indicted in 2021 crash that killed a Livingston HS student
A Woodlands man has been indicted in a September 2021 hit-and-run crash that left a Livingston High School student dead. Polk County Today is reporting that the Polk County Grand Jury has indicted 41-year-old Roy Grant Wagner on charges of Murder, Manslaughter, and Failure to Stop and Render Aid Involving a Fatality Collision.
16 children will enter into their forever families during Orange, Jefferson County adoption days in November
ORANGE COUNTY, Texas — Sixteen children are set to be adopted into their forever families in the Southeast Texas area in honor of National Adoption Month. The heartwarming events are taking place in Orange and Jefferson counties. Three children will be adopted in Orange County and 13 children are set to be adopted in Jefferson County, according to a Texas Department of Public Family Services release.
Police asking for help identifying suspects in connection with Port Arthur Walmart robbery
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Port Arthur Police are asking for help identifying two people in connection with an aggravated robbery. Surveillance video released by police shows a boy and girl walking into a Walmart. The video cuts to the girl scanning her phone in the self-checkout area. The video...
Lake Charles American Press
10/31: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff announces arrest list
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:. Kevin Wayne Lewis, 54, Fresno, Texas — operating a vehicle while intoxicated, first offense; operating while intoxicated, third offense; possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles; careless operation. Justin Henry Glasgow, 41, 1803 Rosary Drive, Sulphur — battery of...
Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office Felony Arrest for the Week of October 24, 2022 – October 30, 2022
Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office Felony Arrest for the Week of October 24, 2022 – October 30, 2022. Beauregard Parish, Louisiana – On October 31, 2022, Beauregard Parish Sheriff Mark Herford reported that the following felony arrests were made for the week of October 24, 2022 – October 30, 2022.
KTRE
WEBXTRA: Couple discusses spotting stolen truck
East Texas health science programs prepare students to fill much-needed jobs. “These students are going to be able to come out and help step right in to those areas that really have a great deficit that need students and need people who are trained and ready who want to work and are excited to get out there.” The school offers lessons in pharmacy, nursing assistance, and more. Students also have the opportunity to job shadow at local hospitals.
