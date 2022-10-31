ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kirbyville, TX

Comments / 2

Related
kjas.com

Three Churches near Woodville burglarized over the weekend

The Tyler County Sheriff’s Department says three Churches near Woodville were burglarized over the weekend. The crimes occurred on Sunday at Magnolia Hills Baptist Church and Woodville Pentecostal Church, both on Highway 190 West, and Fellowship Church, on Highway 69 South. Investigators say the suspect stole cash, debit cards,...
WOODVILLE, TX
kjas.com

Sabine County deputies searching for wanted burglary suspect

The Sabine County Sheriff's Department is asking the public for help in locating a wanted person. According to the department, they’re searching for 38-year-old Charla Sowell, who is named in an arrest warrant for Burglary. The woman’s social media says that she is a native of Pineland who currently lives in the Black Ankle Community, about 5 miles east of San Augustine.
SABINE COUNTY, TX
kjas.com

UPDATE - Kirbyville woman reported missing has been found safe

The Jasper County Sheriff's Department announced Tuesday morning that Leslie Smith had been found safe. The Jasper County Sheriff’s Department says the family of a Kirbyville woman has reported her as missing. According to the department, 31-year-old Leslie Smith was last seen on Sunday walking away from her residence on County Road 537 near Kirbyville.
KIRBYVILLE, TX
kjas.com

Woodville businessman Phil McClure has died

Woodville businessman Phil McClure has died. The Warren resident, who was 70, passed away on Monday at his home. A 1970 graduate of Kirby High School in Woodville, he was the owner of McClure Furniture in Woodville, as well as a licensed real estate broker. McClure was also a former...
WOODVILLE, TX
newtoncountynews.net

Aggravated Robbery at Bon Wier Station

On Friday, October 28, 2022, at 10:16 p.m. the Newton County Sheriff’s Department was dispatched to the scene of a reported robbery at the Texas Country Stop, Citgo gas station in Bon Wier. Upon arrival the deputies met the store owner who reported that he had been robbed at...
BON WIER, TX
kogt.com

Crime Stoppers Hands Out Awards

Orange County was well represented at the Annual Crime Stoppers Award Dinner held in Beaumont on Nov. 1. Many Departments around the three county area recognized an individual or group for a variety of reasons. Orange Mayor Larry Spears, Jr. (above) was recognized by the Orange Police Department for his...
ORANGE COUNTY, TX
East Texas News

Livingston man arrested on warrants

DAM B – Tyler County Sheriffs’ deputies made an arrest of a man with active warrants, and levied multiple charges on him last week. According to Tyler County Sheriff Bryan Weatherford, deputies were patrolling in the Dam B area on Sunday, Oct. 16 at 7 a.m. and made contact with Jason Clowers, a 44-year-old Livingston man. The deputies came upon him at the Bar Pits Boat Ramp site, and Weatherford said that while they spoke with the subject, they learned he had active warrants out for his arrest in both Polk and Hardin counties.
LIVINGSTON, TX
12NewsNow

Mauriceville suspect accused of hitting, killing Beaumont man with vehicle Sunday

BEAUMONT, Texas — A Mauriceville man accused of hitting and killing a Beaumont man with a vehicle is charged with murder,. The deadly incident happened Sunday at The Trace at North Major apartment complex shortly around 2:30 a.m., according to a Beaumont Police Department release. Officers responded to the area after receiving a call about a victim who was hit by a vehicle.
BEAUMONT, TX
kjas.com

Man indicted in 2021 crash that killed a Livingston HS student

A Woodlands man has been indicted in a September 2021 hit-and-run crash that left a Livingston High School student dead. Polk County Today is reporting that the Polk County Grand Jury has indicted 41-year-old Roy Grant Wagner on charges of Murder, Manslaughter, and Failure to Stop and Render Aid Involving a Fatality Collision.
LIVINGSTON, TX
12NewsNow

16 children will enter into their forever families during Orange, Jefferson County adoption days in November

ORANGE COUNTY, Texas — Sixteen children are set to be adopted into their forever families in the Southeast Texas area in honor of National Adoption Month. The heartwarming events are taking place in Orange and Jefferson counties. Three children will be adopted in Orange County and 13 children are set to be adopted in Jefferson County, according to a Texas Department of Public Family Services release.
ORANGE COUNTY, TX
Lake Charles American Press

10/31: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff announces arrest list

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:. Kevin Wayne Lewis, 54, Fresno, Texas — operating a vehicle while intoxicated, first offense; operating while intoxicated, third offense; possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles; careless operation. Justin Henry Glasgow, 41, 1803 Rosary Drive, Sulphur — battery of...
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
KTRE

WEBXTRA: Couple discusses spotting stolen truck

East Texas health science programs prepare students to fill much-needed jobs. “These students are going to be able to come out and help step right in to those areas that really have a great deficit that need students and need people who are trained and ready who want to work and are excited to get out there.” The school offers lessons in pharmacy, nursing assistance, and more. Students also have the opportunity to job shadow at local hospitals.
LUFKIN, TX
12NewsNow

12NewsNow

Beaumont, TX
13K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Beaumont local news

 https://www.12newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy