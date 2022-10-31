Read full article on original website
KEPR
City Council approves financing package for $40 million of Broadmoor area improvements
PASCO, Wash. — The Pasco City Council approved the formation of a Tax Increment Financing (TIF) package to fund nearly $40 million in road improvements for the Broadmoor area. The TIF program allows cities to use the increased property tax from development for infrastructure projects. City Manager Dave Zabell...
610KONA
Big Road Improvements Coming to Broadmoor Area in Pasco 2023
According to the City of Pasco, a new legislative program is allowing them to make improvements. $40 million in renovations, improvements slated for Broadmoor Area in 2023. City of Pasco Communications Program Manager Jon Funfar released information Tuesday, November 1st, about major renovations coming to the Broadmoor Area in Pasco.
Pasco City Council approves $40M Broadmoor infrastructure project
PASCO, Wash. — In approving a $40 million project to improve the infrastructure and roads in the Broadmoor area, the Pasco City Council became the first city in Washington state to use the Tax Increment Financing (TIF) package. The Pasco City Council held a special meeting on October 31 to discuss the Broadmoor Interchange Project, which aims to reduce congestion...
nbcrightnow.com
PSD's Nunamaker receives distinguished leadership award
PASCO, Wash.- LeAnn Nunamaker, Director of Curriculum and Professional Development with the Pasco School District (PSD), has received a distinguished leadership award from the Washington Association of Educators for the Talented and Gifted (WAETAG). Nunamaker supervises the PSD's Highly Capable Program and received her award at a luncheon on October,...
KEPR
County leaders seeking behavioral health service providers for new recovery center
TRI-CITIES, Wash. — Benton County leaders are accepting proposals from behavioral health service providers to develop and operate the new recovery center. The Behavioral Health Crisis Recovery Center will operate inside the old Kennewick General Hospital off Auburn St. On Tuesday, Benton County Commissioners closed their deal with LifePoint...
nbcrightnow.com
$212K in donations for Heartlinks Hospice
GRANDVIEW, Wash.- Community members and more than 50 sponsors raised $212,000 at the 43rd annual Heartlinks Hospice Gala on October, 22. Heartlinks provides hospice, grief care, and support services in Benton and Yakima Counties. According to a Heartlinks press release, the donations will fund pediatric palliative care programs and will...
northeastoregonnow.com
Hermiston UPS Among Those Fined for Hazardous Waste Violations
More than a dozen UPS distribution and transportation centers in Oregon have been fined by the Environmental Protection Agency for violating federal hazardous waste reporting and disposal rules. The fines, for $4,589 each or just over $64,000 collectively, are part of a nationwide settlement that the global delivery company reached...
Yakima Herald Republic
Private lands hunting program offers potential for more opportunities
ELLENSBURG — Dozens of elk hunters gathered at the Wild Horse Wind and Solar Facility near Ellensburg last Friday for a hearty breakfast before the start of Washington’s modern firearm general elk season. Just like thousands across the state, they’d acquired their license, put in preparations, and perhaps...
FOX 11 and 41
The importance of shredding documents, according to Numerica
KENNEWICK, Wash. – NonStop Local is once again hosting Shred Days, offering the community a safe method to get rid of unwanted documents. On Friday, November 4, we will be collecting your documents in both Tri-Cities and Yakima from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. In Tri-Cities, you can attend...
nbcrightnow.com
Dialed In: U.S. Attorney tackling crime, drugs and environmental issues in eastern Washington
RICHLAND, Wash. - The U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Washington has been on the job for just over a year. Vanessa Waldref is a northwest native now making a big impact regionally and nationally. She is the first woman to hold the post and is one of the youngest U.S. attorneys in the country. President Biden appointed her to the position.
Teacher challenges 3-term Pasco incumbent in the hottest of 3 school races
“School board decisions often have ripple effects that go all the way down to the classroom level.”
Benton County to buy old hospital, create a mental health and addiction recovery center
It will lease more space nearby to hold mental health crisis patients and detox services.
Are kids safe on Richland streets? Parents express concerns
RICHLAND, Wash. — Parents, cyclists and community members alike addressed the Richland City Council. This followed after a Chief Joseph Middle Schooler was hit by a car while biking his way home. They were looking to get their streets safer. The parallel roads of George Washington Way and Jadwin Ave., and all of the intersections along the way have been...
One-stop shop for all things spiritual and wellness opens in Tri-Cities
It offers an alternative approach for improving your well-being.
nbcrightnow.com
$100,000 in damage after Walla Walla apartment fire
WALLA WALLA, Wash.- Walla Walla Fire Stations 1 and 2 responded to an apartment fire at 20 S. Clinton Street in Walla Walla around 6:30 p.m., November, 2. Fire crews arrived to find heavy black smoke coming from a second floor apartment at the Clinton Street Apartments North. According to...
Visit Tri-Cities introduces new President and CEO, Kevin Lewis
KENNEWICK, Wash. — Visit Tri-Cities held their 53rd annual meeting on local tourism Tuesday afternoon. The goal was to bring together the tourism industry and the community at their first in-person meeting in three years. They also introduced their new President and CEO, Kevin Lewis. “I started doing a little soul searching to see if now is the right time...
KEPR
Benton County Auditor gives tips for voters ahead of Election Day
Kennewick Wash. — With the election just days away, ballots are starting to be processed at the Benton County Elections Office. Inside; Team Members, Election Officials, and Party Observers are working to count, sort, and verify each ballot as it comes in. How we vote and how we count...
Tri-City Herald death notices Nov. 1, 2022
Death notices for Kennewick, Pasco, Richland and the Yakima Valley.
Drop box watchers seen in Tri-Cities. What they can — and can’t — do under WA law
Benton County election officials urging voters to get ballots in sooner rather than later.
KEPR
Credit card skimmers found at Richland Walmart
RICHLAND, Wash. — The Richland Police Department is offering tips to keep your personal information safe, after several credit card skimmers were found at the Richland Walmart. According to RPD, Walmart has removed the skimmers and verified there are no more of the devices present at the store. Police...
