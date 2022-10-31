RICHLAND, Wash. - The U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Washington has been on the job for just over a year. Vanessa Waldref is a northwest native now making a big impact regionally and nationally. She is the first woman to hold the post and is one of the youngest U.S. attorneys in the country. President Biden appointed her to the position.

RICHLAND, WA ・ 20 HOURS AGO