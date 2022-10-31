ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasco, WA

610KONA

Big Road Improvements Coming to Broadmoor Area in Pasco 2023

According to the City of Pasco, a new legislative program is allowing them to make improvements. $40 million in renovations, improvements slated for Broadmoor Area in 2023. City of Pasco Communications Program Manager Jon Funfar released information Tuesday, November 1st, about major renovations coming to the Broadmoor Area in Pasco.
PASCO, WA
nbcrightnow.com

PSD's Nunamaker receives distinguished leadership award

PASCO, Wash.- LeAnn Nunamaker, Director of Curriculum and Professional Development with the Pasco School District (PSD), has received a distinguished leadership award from the Washington Association of Educators for the Talented and Gifted (WAETAG). Nunamaker supervises the PSD's Highly Capable Program and received her award at a luncheon on October,...
PASCO, WA
nbcrightnow.com

$212K in donations for Heartlinks Hospice

GRANDVIEW, Wash.- Community members and more than 50 sponsors raised $212,000 at the 43rd annual Heartlinks Hospice Gala on October, 22. Heartlinks provides hospice, grief care, and support services in Benton and Yakima Counties. According to a Heartlinks press release, the donations will fund pediatric palliative care programs and will...
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
northeastoregonnow.com

Hermiston UPS Among Those Fined for Hazardous Waste Violations

More than a dozen UPS distribution and transportation centers in Oregon have been fined by the Environmental Protection Agency for violating federal hazardous waste reporting and disposal rules. The fines, for $4,589 each or just over $64,000 collectively, are part of a nationwide settlement that the global delivery company reached...
HERMISTON, OR
Yakima Herald Republic

Private lands hunting program offers potential for more opportunities

ELLENSBURG — Dozens of elk hunters gathered at the Wild Horse Wind and Solar Facility near Ellensburg last Friday for a hearty breakfast before the start of Washington’s modern firearm general elk season. Just like thousands across the state, they’d acquired their license, put in preparations, and perhaps...
KITTITAS COUNTY, WA
FOX 11 and 41

The importance of shredding documents, according to Numerica

KENNEWICK, Wash. – NonStop Local is once again hosting Shred Days, offering the community a safe method to get rid of unwanted documents. On Friday, November 4, we will be collecting your documents in both Tri-Cities and Yakima from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. In Tri-Cities, you can attend...
KENNEWICK, WA
nbcrightnow.com

$100,000 in damage after Walla Walla apartment fire

WALLA WALLA, Wash.- Walla Walla Fire Stations 1 and 2 responded to an apartment fire at 20 S. Clinton Street in Walla Walla around 6:30 p.m., November, 2. Fire crews arrived to find heavy black smoke coming from a second floor apartment at the Clinton Street Apartments North. According to...
WALLA WALLA, WA
KEPR

Benton County Auditor gives tips for voters ahead of Election Day

Kennewick Wash. — With the election just days away, ballots are starting to be processed at the Benton County Elections Office. Inside; Team Members, Election Officials, and Party Observers are working to count, sort, and verify each ballot as it comes in. How we vote and how we count...
KENNEWICK, WA
KEPR

Credit card skimmers found at Richland Walmart

RICHLAND, Wash. — The Richland Police Department is offering tips to keep your personal information safe, after several credit card skimmers were found at the Richland Walmart. According to RPD, Walmart has removed the skimmers and verified there are no more of the devices present at the store. Police...
RICHLAND, WA

