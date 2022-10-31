ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myrtle Beach, SC

live5news.com

SC contractor arrested again on fraud charges after Live 5 investigation

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A contractor at the center of complaints for stealing thousands of dollars was arrested again on Wednesday morning, after a Live 5 investigation. Don Geddes and his wife first told their story back in July. They live on James Island and hired Travis Tardiff to redo their back deck. Geddes said the job was supposed to cost $15,000; they wrote him a check for $7,500 but said the job was never done.
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Owner of dead, starving cows found in Andrews-area pasture wanted on cruelty charges

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Deputies in Georgetown County are investigating an animal cruelty case involving multiple cows in the Andrews area of the county. According to the sheriff's office, three cows were found dead in a pasture off of Hardee Street over the weekend, and multiple others were found roaming the streets of Andrews.
WBTW News13

Wanted man allegedly threatened to kill public officials, police officers and family members in Horry County

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 36-year-old man is wanted by authorities after allegedly threatening to kill public officials, police officers and family members in Horry County. According to the Horry County Sheriff’s Office, Daniel Quinton Grissett of Conway is wanted for failing to appear in court after allegedly threatening a public official, unlawful communication […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Kansas mom gets 20 years for leading Islamic State battalion

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — A Kansas native who led an all-female Islamic State battalion when she lived in Syria has been sentenced to 20 years in prison. That’s the maximum the judge could have imposed. Allison Fluke-Ekren admitted that she led the Khatiba Nusaybah, a battalion in which...
KANSAS STATE
WCBD Count on 2

Deputies searching for owner after starving, dead cows found in pasture

UPDATE: Georgetown County deputies arrested a 36-year-old man in connection with this case. Learn more here. — ANDREWS, S.C. (WCBD) – Georgetown County deputies are investigating a case of animal cruelty involving cows. Deputies with the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office were called to a property off Hardee Street in the Andrews area on Saturday after […]
ANDREWS, SC
WBTW News13

Conway police investigate Halloween night shooting

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Conway police are investigating a Halloween night shooting, according to an incident report obtained by News13. Police were called at about 10:30 p.m. to a home on Holly Loop and “all victims were located” inside the home, according to the report. The report doesn’t specify if anyone was injured. Police also […]
CONWAY, SC
Jai Brown

Gunshot wound in Myrtle Beach

There was a shooting at Claypond Village Apts at 4:45 pm..Gunshots were heard near my home in the small, private, residential community off of Claypond Road, near the Forestbrook area. Within a matter of minutes, the Horry County Fire and Resue Departments and local HCPD officers were on the scene. One victim has been brought from an apartment building on a stretcher and is being transported to a local hospital. The victim does appear to be wounded, but not fatally harmed. No suspects have been seen taken into custody as police continue to work the scene. A car has been said to have fled the area immediately following the shooting, with witnesses available for statements. There are also a multitude of video surveillance cameras posted throughout the community, which will be beneficial to the ongoing investigation surrounding this mid-day act of violence. Crime scene tape has been administered to the area, as children are still coming into the community from school, and pet owners are taking their daily after-work walks nearby. Nearby residents of Claypond Village and Fountain Pointe were not evacuated, nor asked to remain indoors, so many have come out to investigate the sounds of the gunshots on their own; alarmed and checking on their friends and families in the immediate area--as children play and walk through the parking lot near the incident. The officials secured the perimeter for the about two hours before clearing the scene. I am a resident of Claypond Village Apartments and am reporting from the area. (Jennifer Brown)
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

1 injured in Pawleys Island shooting

PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) — A man was hurt Saturday night in a shooting on Bertha Lane in Pawleys Island, according to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office. The man was taken to the hospital, but information about his condition was not immediately available. The shooting remains under investigation.
PAWLEYS ISLAND, SC
WBTW News13

2 hospitalized after Highway 544, 501 crash near Conway

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A two-vehicle crash injured two people Tuesday evening in the Conway area and left several lanes of traffic blocked, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. It happened at 7:31 p.m. in the area of E. Highway 501 and Highway 544, HCFR said. Two people were injured and taken to the […]
CONWAY, SC
wpde.com

Crews investigating shed fire in Horry County

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Crews are investigating a shed fire in Horry County Wednesday morning. Horry County Fire Rescue said they responded at 2:24 a.m. to Sonland Drive for a reported non-dwelling structure fire. The fire was under control by 4:48 a.m, crews said. There were no reported...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

South Carolina voter guide for 2022 November election

GREENVILLE, S.C. — As Election Day approaches, WYFF News 4 wants to make sure voters are informed and ready when they get to the polls or if they are voting early. Below you will find a variety of information as you get ready to cast your vote. This guide...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
WIS-TV

Governor McMaster requests presidential disaster assistance for cleanup and repair from Ian

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster is requesting assistance from President Joe Biden for Hurricane Ian. The request for a Presidential Disaster Declaration comes after damage assessments from local officials, staff with the South Carolina Emergency Management Division and FEMA. The reports determined 17 homes were destroyed,...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
lonelyplanet.com

The best time to visit South Carolina

Mild winter temperatures make beach walks a delight even in the low season © Getty Images / iStockphoto. South Carolina is famous for the southern-charm-filled cities of Charleston and Beaufort, sparkling sea islands with Gullah heritage, and the up-and-coming capital city of Columbia. When planning a visit, there’s no...
GEORGIA STATE
WYFF4.com

South Carolina ballot amendments explained

GREENVILLE, S.C. — There will be two questions for all voters in South Carolina on the upcoming election day. Each asks voters if they believe the state should increase its savings without tax increases. Here is the wording you will see on the ballot on Nov. 8 and an...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE

