Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Gunshot wound in Myrtle BeachJai BrownMyrtle Beach, SC
You should be careful of white sharks heading to the south from Carolina Beach in North CarolinaMark StarCarolina Beach, NC
Wild Water and Wheels permanently closesMyrtleBeachSC NewsSurfside Beach, SC
Donut Man purchased by California groupMyrtleBeachSC NewsMyrtle Beach, SC
3 Great Burger Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasSurfside Beach, SC
Related
Pair linked to 5 murders in cross-country crime spree plead guilty in South Carolina
CHESTER, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Tyler Terry and Adrienne Simpson, the pair linked to five murders and the subjects of a multi-state manhunt in 2021, pleaded guilty Wednesday. The pair was sentenced to life in prison by a Chester County judge. Simpson and Terry were both charged with the murder of Eugene O’Brien Simpson, […]
live5news.com
SC contractor arrested again on fraud charges after Live 5 investigation
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A contractor at the center of complaints for stealing thousands of dollars was arrested again on Wednesday morning, after a Live 5 investigation. Don Geddes and his wife first told their story back in July. They live on James Island and hired Travis Tardiff to redo their back deck. Geddes said the job was supposed to cost $15,000; they wrote him a check for $7,500 but said the job was never done.
abcnews4.com
Owner of dead, starving cows found in Andrews-area pasture wanted on cruelty charges
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Deputies in Georgetown County are investigating an animal cruelty case involving multiple cows in the Andrews area of the county. According to the sheriff's office, three cows were found dead in a pasture off of Hardee Street over the weekend, and multiple others were found roaming the streets of Andrews.
Andrews man charged with animal cruelty after dead cows found in pasture
ANDREWS, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Georgetown County have arrested a man wanted for animal cruelty. Deputies said Aljaron Collins, 36, was taken into custody Wednesday after emaciated and dead cows were found in a pasture off Hardee Street. Georgetown County deputies were called to a property on Saturday after a witness reported seeing cows […]
Wanted man allegedly threatened to kill public officials, police officers and family members in Horry County
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 36-year-old man is wanted by authorities after allegedly threatening to kill public officials, police officers and family members in Horry County. According to the Horry County Sheriff’s Office, Daniel Quinton Grissett of Conway is wanted for failing to appear in court after allegedly threatening a public official, unlawful communication […]
abcnews4.com
Trial for Myrtle Beach Safari owner, 'Tiger King' star set for 2023
FREDRICK COUNTY, Va. (WPDE) — The trial for Myrtle Beach Safari owner, Bhagavan “Doc” Antle, is scheduled for June 12, 2023, in Virginia, according to Circuit Court for Fredrick County. Antle, who is well known for his appearances in the Netflix show "Tiger King," owns the 50-acre...
cbs17
Warrants: Teacher at Myrtle Beach school rubbed sanitizer on student’s open wound, smacked students in back of head
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Horry County Schools special education teacher rubbed hand sanitizer on a student’s open wound and smacked students in the back of their heads, among other accusations, according to arrest warrants obtained by WBTW. The investigation also led to the arrest of a...
wpde.com
Food distribution to provide relief this Friday in Horry County, no cost
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Two organizations are teaming up to provide relief during a food distribution this Friday. Para leer este artículo en español, haga clic aquí. Faith Outreach Ministries of the Grand Strand and Lowcountry Food Bank will host the drive-thru style food drive at 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4.
WIS-TV
Kansas mom gets 20 years for leading Islamic State battalion
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — A Kansas native who led an all-female Islamic State battalion when she lived in Syria has been sentenced to 20 years in prison. That’s the maximum the judge could have imposed. Allison Fluke-Ekren admitted that she led the Khatiba Nusaybah, a battalion in which...
Deputies searching for owner after starving, dead cows found in pasture
UPDATE: Georgetown County deputies arrested a 36-year-old man in connection with this case. Learn more here. — ANDREWS, S.C. (WCBD) – Georgetown County deputies are investigating a case of animal cruelty involving cows. Deputies with the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office were called to a property off Hardee Street in the Andrews area on Saturday after […]
Conway police investigate Halloween night shooting
CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Conway police are investigating a Halloween night shooting, according to an incident report obtained by News13. Police were called at about 10:30 p.m. to a home on Holly Loop and “all victims were located” inside the home, according to the report. The report doesn’t specify if anyone was injured. Police also […]
Gunshot wound in Myrtle Beach
There was a shooting at Claypond Village Apts at 4:45 pm..Gunshots were heard near my home in the small, private, residential community off of Claypond Road, near the Forestbrook area. Within a matter of minutes, the Horry County Fire and Resue Departments and local HCPD officers were on the scene. One victim has been brought from an apartment building on a stretcher and is being transported to a local hospital. The victim does appear to be wounded, but not fatally harmed. No suspects have been seen taken into custody as police continue to work the scene. A car has been said to have fled the area immediately following the shooting, with witnesses available for statements. There are also a multitude of video surveillance cameras posted throughout the community, which will be beneficial to the ongoing investigation surrounding this mid-day act of violence. Crime scene tape has been administered to the area, as children are still coming into the community from school, and pet owners are taking their daily after-work walks nearby. Nearby residents of Claypond Village and Fountain Pointe were not evacuated, nor asked to remain indoors, so many have come out to investigate the sounds of the gunshots on their own; alarmed and checking on their friends and families in the immediate area--as children play and walk through the parking lot near the incident. The officials secured the perimeter for the about two hours before clearing the scene. I am a resident of Claypond Village Apartments and am reporting from the area. (Jennifer Brown)
1 injured in Pawleys Island shooting
PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) — A man was hurt Saturday night in a shooting on Bertha Lane in Pawleys Island, according to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office. The man was taken to the hospital, but information about his condition was not immediately available. The shooting remains under investigation.
2 hospitalized after Highway 544, 501 crash near Conway
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A two-vehicle crash injured two people Tuesday evening in the Conway area and left several lanes of traffic blocked, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. It happened at 7:31 p.m. in the area of E. Highway 501 and Highway 544, HCFR said. Two people were injured and taken to the […]
wpde.com
Crews investigating shed fire in Horry County
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Crews are investigating a shed fire in Horry County Wednesday morning. Horry County Fire Rescue said they responded at 2:24 a.m. to Sonland Drive for a reported non-dwelling structure fire. The fire was under control by 4:48 a.m, crews said. There were no reported...
WYFF4.com
South Carolina voter guide for 2022 November election
GREENVILLE, S.C. — As Election Day approaches, WYFF News 4 wants to make sure voters are informed and ready when they get to the polls or if they are voting early. Below you will find a variety of information as you get ready to cast your vote. This guide...
WMBF
‘I’m a local guy’: New Latta police chief shares vision for the department
LATTA, S.C. (WMBF) - The Latta Police Department has a new chief, but he’s no stranger to the department or the town. Chief Zane Bryant has 13 years of law enforcement under his belt, with the last five years being with the Latta Police Department. “I’m that local guy,...
WIS-TV
Governor McMaster requests presidential disaster assistance for cleanup and repair from Ian
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster is requesting assistance from President Joe Biden for Hurricane Ian. The request for a Presidential Disaster Declaration comes after damage assessments from local officials, staff with the South Carolina Emergency Management Division and FEMA. The reports determined 17 homes were destroyed,...
lonelyplanet.com
The best time to visit South Carolina
Mild winter temperatures make beach walks a delight even in the low season © Getty Images / iStockphoto. South Carolina is famous for the southern-charm-filled cities of Charleston and Beaufort, sparkling sea islands with Gullah heritage, and the up-and-coming capital city of Columbia. When planning a visit, there’s no...
WYFF4.com
South Carolina ballot amendments explained
GREENVILLE, S.C. — There will be two questions for all voters in South Carolina on the upcoming election day. Each asks voters if they believe the state should increase its savings without tax increases. Here is the wording you will see on the ballot on Nov. 8 and an...
Comments / 0