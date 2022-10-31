Read full article on original website
Vancouver-based film and television production company Brightlight Pictures has partnered with Level Film and Rocket Science on feature “Precious Cargo,” based on author Craig Davidson’s memoir, “Precious Cargo, My Year of Driving the Kids on School Bus 3077.” This marks the first time Brightlight Pictures has teamed up with Rocket Science, said Brightlight producer Emily Alden and executive producer and Brightlight founder Shawn Williamson.
EXCLUSIVE: Lionsgate just landed a solid thriller for its slate. In competition with other distributors, the company has acquired U.S., Canada and India distribution rights to Retribution, an action thriller from Studiocanal and The Picture Company that stars Liam Neeson. The Nimród Antal-directed film is a remake of the Spanish movie El Desconocido, which received eight Goya Award noms when it was released in Spain in 2015. The remake also stars Noma Dumezweni, Matthew Modine, Lily Aspell, Jack Champion (a star of the upcoming Avatar sequels), Embeth Davidtz and Arian Moayed. The Picture Company partners Andrew Rona & Alex Heineman...
There are two ways domestic service can go in horror movies: Either the innocent worker is walking into a diabolical trap, or she (it’s almost always a woman) is in fact the smiling angel of death, bringing doom to privileged employers who are oblivious of peril until it’s too late. In Nikyatu Jusu’s “Nanny,” which reaches theaters later this month, we get Scenario No. 1. In Lorcan Finnegan’s new “Nocebo,” about another immigrant laborer hired into a wealthy household, it is No. 2.
9am I woke up fairly early and was out of the house by 8.30am. I’m in London at the moment, which is quite rare because I live in Los Angeles, but we’re working on the next record. I’m staying in an Airbnb in Clapton and the studio is in Tottenham, so I cycle along the River Lea. This morning was a very sunny day, and cold – which is something I’m not really used to any more so it was actually quite refreshing.
Merci Seville, an annual Spanish film distributors forum, returns for its second Independent Film Market at the Seville European Film Festival, with a broad agenda and some hugely urgent issues to debate, led by how to get audiences back into the country’s cinema theaters. A joint venture with Adicine (Association of Independent Film Distributors), Merci Seville will also build on last year’s successful inaugural offering to showcase over 20 titles set for release across 2023. All distributors associated with Adicine are set to attend. “It’s the only event of the year which reunites the national industry in Spain. It allows independent distributors...
