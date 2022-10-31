ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Columbus Urban League announces $6.5 million donation

By Caleb Michael
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ax7g7_0itYY0in00

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Columbus Urban League announced a $6.5 million donation from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott on Monday. It’s one of the largest single planned gifts in the organization’s 104 year history.

The Columbus Urban League’s mission is to be an advocate and resource for Black and urban communities. This funding will allow for enhancing programs already in place, including “I am my Brother’s Keeper,” for young Black males and “Building Futures,” a nationally ranked apprenticeship.

Top Ohio school board debates resolution blocking LGBTQ+ protections

President of the CUL Stephanie Hightower is extremely grateful, and said funding like this wasn’t always readily available.

“What folks don’t really realize is that Black led social justice organizations, and that female Black led female organizations, historically have been red lined in this country,” said Hightower. “We have not been afforded the philanthropic allotments that a lot of our other sister organizations have been privy to.”

As a result, they’ve had to play catch up. However, Hightower is not deterred and is excited about what’s to come.

“This will give us dollars to be able to supplement a lot of the programs that are already underfunded,” said Hightower. “It gives us the ability to build capacity, retain talent, and do professional development. But really to be strategic long term about, looking at our program offering and looking at how we innovate those programs, how we make them more impactful and relevant for the people that deserve to have these kinds of services in our community.”

Ohio requires ID to vote, but you can use forms other than your driver’s license

Still, Hightower said the CUL still needs community support for those transformative programs. While the organization decides how to allot the funds, Hightower said to “Be patient and, you know, let us be strategic. Let us be aspirational.”

Learn more information about the Columbus Urban League here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC4 Columbus

Voters to decide two bond issues in Worthington

Gov. Mike DeWine addresses why he has not debated …. Gov. Mike DeWine addresses why he has not debated Nan Whaley, discusses abortion. Part of an Ohio self-defense gun law is blocked, …. Part of an Ohio self-defense gun law is blocked, for now. Bodycam shows Columbus police shootout with...
WORTHINGTON, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Scotts’ Hawthorne cannabis supply must make sacrifices to survive, Hagedorns say

MARYSVILLE, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — The strategy vice president in the cannabis supply subsidiary of Scotts Miracle-Gro Co. worked his way up through the Marysville company over two decades, starting with a college internship. He and Chris Hagedorn, president of Hawthorne Gardening Co., worked side by side as Scotts (NYSE: SMG) built the hydroponics […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Part of an Ohio self-defense gun law is blocked, for now

Part of an Ohio self-defense gun law is blocked, …. Part of an Ohio self-defense gun law is blocked, for now. Gov. Mike DeWine addresses why he has not debated …. Gov. Mike DeWine addresses why he has not debated Nan Whaley, discusses abortion. Part of an Ohio self-defense gun...
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

What school levies are Worthington residents voting on Nov. 8?

WORTHINGTON, Ohio (WCMH) — Renovate, replace, and operate: That’s the basis of two bond issues on Worthington City School District residents’ ballots Nov. 8. Some in the district are for the two issues — Issues 6 and 7 — and others are against it.   Issue 6 relates directly to Worthington City Schools Facility master […]
WORTHINGTON, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus Historical Society hopes to start local heritage center in Franklinton with Engine House No. 6, Harrison House and other lot

COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — The Columbus Historical Society has plans to create a historical campus in Franklinton. The historical society hopes to start the Columbus Heritage Center on three sites within one block of each other in Franklinton. The Columbus Historical Society bought Engine House No. 6 at 540 West Broad St. for […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus’ Ann B. Walker, journalist and trailblazer, turns 99

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Trailblazer, crusher of glass ceilings, and esteemed journalist Ann B. Walker celebrated her 99th birthday in Wolfe Park Tuesday. Walker has made history multiple times during her life: While at NBC4, she was the first woman broadcaster to report on the Ohio legislature and later served as the station’s and city’s […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus officers and teacher among applicants for new Springfield police chief

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus City Schools teacher and several members of the Columbus Division of Police are among the nearly 30 applicants competing to serve as the next chief of Springfield police. https://nbc4i.co/3DjR69i. Columbus officers and teacher among applicants for …. SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Man hospitalized in officer-involved shooting

Gov. Mike DeWine addresses why he has not debated …. Gov. Mike DeWine addresses why he has not debated Nan Whaley, discusses abortion. Part of an Ohio self-defense gun law is blocked, …. Part of an Ohio self-defense gun law is blocked, for now. Bodycam shows Columbus police shootout with...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Meeting tackles both sides of proposed Columbus flavored tobacco ban

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – There was passion on both sides of the issue as Columbus held a conversation about the proposed banning of flavored tobacco within city limits. Columbus City Council and the community are learning more about the proposal brought to the table by Columbus Public Health. Council members, Columbus Public Health, and small […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio sues Dollar General

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio’s top lawyer said his office has filed a lawsuit against Dollar General, accusing the retailer of using deceptive pricing practices. According to Ohio Attorney General David Yost’s office, 12 complaints were made to his office between March 2021 and August 2022 for deceptive pricing at Dollar General stores in Cuyahoga, […]
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Get out and do something this weekend in central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — From comedian Kevin Hart at Nationwide Arena to the Columbus Symphony and Balletmet, there’s no shortage of things to do this weekend in central Ohio. “Brahms & Dvořák” by the Columbus Symphony: Nov. 4-5 The Columbus Symphony will perform works by German composer Johannes Brahms and Czech composer Antonín Dvořák. Ohio Theatre – […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus man got nearly $750k in romance laundering scams

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A Columbus man pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering after receiving nearly $750,000 in payments. According to a release by the Internal Revenue Service, Charles Asumadu laundered money from online romance scams and received approximately $744,815.30 in funds. He did so by creating several profiles on […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Winning numbers as Powerball jackpot tops $1.20 billion

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot reached an estimated $1.20 billion, making it the second-largest prize in the game’s history. The winning numbers from Wednesday are 02, 11, 22, 35, and 60. The Powerball is 23 and the Power Play is 2X. The cash option for Wednesday’s jackpot could net the winning ticket (or […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Daylight saving time: When will clocks fall back in Ohio?

Daylight saving time: When will clocks fall back …. Daylight saving time: When will clocks fall back in Ohio?. Murder trial postponed for former cop in Andre’ Hill …. Murder trial postponed for former cop in Andre' Hill shooting. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3h3WTbH. Columbus police: DNA connects murder victim to...
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Construction progresses in Ohio State’s Carmenton innovation district

COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Named for a song, Carmenton today rings with the sounds of power tools and the high-pitched beeps of construction trucks. The first of an expected many private enterprises has opened in Ohio State University’s west campus innovation district, and the first three school-owned buildings are taking shape toward completion […]
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Columbus seeing a spike in hate, bias crimes being reported to police

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Members of the LGBTQ+ community are speaking out as Columbus sees an increase in hate and bias crimes being reported in the city. "I've lived in the closet for so long," Shannon, who is a member of the LGBTQ+ community, said. "I wasn't going to let someone shove me back into that fear of being who I am."
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Man arrested in South Carolina for 2020 shooting death of Columbus barber

Man arrested in South Carolina for 2020 shooting death of Columbus barber. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3FFKGnx. Man arrested in South Carolina for 2020 shooting …. Man arrested in South Carolina for 2020 shooting death of Columbus barber. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3FFKGnx. Final campaign push for senate. Pike County massacre trial. Man hospitalized...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

41K+
Followers
14K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

 https://www.nbc4i.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy