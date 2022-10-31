ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chattanooga, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTVCFOX

Man riding bicycle hit by car in Cleveland Thursday, police say

CLEVELAND, Tenn. — A 66-year-old man riding his bicycle was hit by a car in Cleveland Thursday, the Cleveland Police Department says. Cleveland police officers responded to the crash at the intersection of 25th Street and North Ocoee involving a vehicle and a bicycle.:. The bicyclist was traveling south...
CLEVELAND, TN
WTVCFOX

Student Athlete Spotlight: Chance Smith

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Student Athlete Spotlight, sponsored by Dr. Pepper, for November 3rd, 2022 goes to Chance Smith. If you would like to nominate someone for the Student Athlete Spotlight send an email here.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

CPD provides further details on post office homicide

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — The Chattanooga Police Department shared some new details on Sunday night’s post office shooting. For the first time since it happened, Police Chief Celeste Murphy spoke with News 12 about the homicide. On Sunday, October 30, police say 27-year-old Brian Simmons, a Chattanooga post office...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Postal Facility resumes operations after Sunday night shooting

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The Postal Service announces that the main facility on Shallowford Road has now resumed normal operations after the fatal shooting Sunday night. That includes the Main Post Office, Chattanooga Finance Station and Chattanooga P&DC. Police say a worker shot a supervisor and then fled. They found...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
mcnewstn.com

Retail PILOT Program Gleans Tangible Success with Food City Groundbreaking Ceremony

Kimball, Tenn. – Passerbys would be hardpressed not to have noticed the work that has been going on at the location in Kimball, but Marion County and the Town of Kimball ceremonially welcomed a new business to the area this week. Food City grocery store will have a location open in late summer or early fall of 2023 on between Main Street and Dixie Lee Center Road. Several local and state officials joined company executives to help usher in well-wishes for the new endeavor.
KIMBALL, TN
WTVCFOX

SWAT standoff on Pineville Road leads to arrest Tuesday

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A man was arrested after a SWAT standoff on Pineville Road Tuesday, according to Hamilton County Sheriff Austin Garrett. The incident happened on the 1000 block of Pineville Road where the sheriff says HCSO issued a search warrant:. Sheriff Garrett says the suspect barricaded himself inside...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVCFOX

Rhea County native missing in Alabama, police say

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Authorities in Birmingham, Alabama are asking for the public's help finding a missing man who has ties to Rhea County and Hamilton County. The Jefferson County, Alabama Sheriff's Office says 25-year-old Kaleb 'Jordan' Wilson was last seen on October 15th. He currently calls Center Point, Alabama...
RHEA COUNTY, TN
eastridgenewsonline.com

November 2 Police Briefs

The following information is courtesy of the East Ridge Police Department. 22-015090- 5084 S. Terrace- Back Other Agency- ERPD responded to Dollar Tree and assisted Chattanooga Police in locating a shoplifter identified as Amy Shakir who had fled the scene. Night Shift November 1-2, 2022. 22-015114 – 1100 BLK Tamarack...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVCFOX

Student in McMinn County charged with bringing fake handgun to school, says sheriff

McMINN COUNTY, Tenn. — A student at McMinn County High School faces charges for bringing a simulated handgun to school, according to McMinn County Sheriff Joe Guy. A post on Sheriff Guy's Facebook page says the student was in the cafeteria displaying a firearm to other students after another student sent a parent a picture of the alledges [sic] weapon.
WDEF

CPD provides update on post office shooting

HIXSON — At 10:26 p.m. Sunday night, CPD was notified of a possible active shooter at a post office located on 6050 Shallowford Rd. “Right now, what I can confirm for you is that there are two deceased from gunshot wound injuries,” said Chattanooga Police Chief Celeste Murphy. “Right now, the situation is contained. There is no further threat to the public.”
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Main Post Office facility closed temporarily after Sunday Shooting

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The Postal Service announces some fallout from the shooting last night at the main facility. They are temporarily suspending operations at the Main Post Office on Shallowford Road until further notice. That also includes the Chattanooga Finance Station and Chattanooga P&DC. Chattanooga Police say responded to...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
Scott Ninneman @ Speaking Bipolar

10 Things to Do in Chattanooga This November to Improve Your Mental Health

Whatever you like, Chattanooga has a place for you to ease your anxiety. Fall overlooking Chattanooga, Tennessee.David Mark/Pixabay. As the leaves finish changing colors and drop from the trees and the weather gets cooler, it's easy to let your mental health slide. There’s no reason for that to happen, because there are plenty of things to do in Chattanooga in November to help you stay happy and healthy.
CHATTANOOGA, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy