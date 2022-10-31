Read full article on original website
USPS Suspends Service In TennesseeBryan DijkhuizenTennessee State
10 Things to Do in Chattanooga This November to Improve Your Mental HealthScott Ninneman @ Speaking BipolarChattanooga, TN
Harrison Bands Among 11 Georgia High School Units Traveling to Bands of America Regional ChampionshipsDeanLandHarrison, TN
UPDATE: Local USPS employee shoots, kills supervisor before crashing into Highway 153 business Sunday night
UPDATE: From Local 3 News: Chattanooga police say a United States Postal Service employee shot and killed his boss over the weekend. It happened around 10:30pm on Sunday at the USPS location on Shallowford Road. Police say 27-year-old Brian Simmons got in to an argument with his supervisor, 30-year-old Cody...
Man hits two police cars, leads authorities on chase from Catoosa County to Chattanooga
CATOOSA COUNTY, Ga. — A man hit two police cars and then led authorities on a police chase starting in Catoosa County and ending in Chattanooga Thursday. Fort Oglethorpe Police Chief Keith Sewell says they pursued the man after he struck two of their police cars with his red S-10 pick up truck.
Man in custody for impersonating an SRO during a Rhea County football game
From Local 3 News: A man has been arrested for carrying a gun on school property while impersonating an SRO at a Rhea County High School football game. According to the arrest report, Michael W. Ballard was taken into custody during the Rhea County High School football game on October 21st.
Man riding bicycle hit by car in Cleveland Thursday, police say
CLEVELAND, Tenn. — A 66-year-old man riding his bicycle was hit by a car in Cleveland Thursday, the Cleveland Police Department says. Cleveland police officers responded to the crash at the intersection of 25th Street and North Ocoee involving a vehicle and a bicycle.:. The bicyclist was traveling south...
Man accused of carrying gun, impersonating Hamilton Co. SRO during Rhea Co. football game
RHEA COUNTY, Tenn. — Rhea County deputies have charged a man with impersonating a Hamilton County SRO and carrying a gun during a football game. The arrest report says Michael Ballard was taken into custody during the Rhea County High School football game on October 21st. It says Ballard was on the field with a portable radio.
Two dead in Chattanooga shooting that erupted at post office, ended in vehicle crash: Police
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — An employee at a Chattanooga, Tennessee, post office fatally shot his supervisor during a heated argument that erupted at their workplace over the weekend. The employee then shot himself and crashed a vehicle into a strip mall business, police said. The shooting unfolded around 10:30 p.m....
Student Athlete Spotlight: Chance Smith
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Student Athlete Spotlight, sponsored by Dr. Pepper, for November 3rd, 2022 goes to Chance Smith. If you would like to nominate someone for the Student Athlete Spotlight send an email here.
CPD provides further details on post office homicide
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — The Chattanooga Police Department shared some new details on Sunday night’s post office shooting. For the first time since it happened, Police Chief Celeste Murphy spoke with News 12 about the homicide. On Sunday, October 30, police say 27-year-old Brian Simmons, a Chattanooga post office...
Postal Facility resumes operations after Sunday night shooting
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The Postal Service announces that the main facility on Shallowford Road has now resumed normal operations after the fatal shooting Sunday night. That includes the Main Post Office, Chattanooga Finance Station and Chattanooga P&DC. Police say a worker shot a supervisor and then fled. They found...
Retail PILOT Program Gleans Tangible Success with Food City Groundbreaking Ceremony
Kimball, Tenn. – Passerbys would be hardpressed not to have noticed the work that has been going on at the location in Kimball, but Marion County and the Town of Kimball ceremonially welcomed a new business to the area this week. Food City grocery store will have a location open in late summer or early fall of 2023 on between Main Street and Dixie Lee Center Road. Several local and state officials joined company executives to help usher in well-wishes for the new endeavor.
SWAT standoff on Pineville Road leads to arrest Tuesday
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A man was arrested after a SWAT standoff on Pineville Road Tuesday, according to Hamilton County Sheriff Austin Garrett. The incident happened on the 1000 block of Pineville Road where the sheriff says HCSO issued a search warrant:. Sheriff Garrett says the suspect barricaded himself inside...
Councilwoman: Would city's Airport Inn concessions change if it was a different community?
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The battle over the Airport Inn rages on, as one private school community fights the city’s plans for housing the homeless. Now, a council member is questioning if some of concessions the city is considering would happen in another, less 'privileged' community. One parent says...
Rhea County native missing in Alabama, police say
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Authorities in Birmingham, Alabama are asking for the public's help finding a missing man who has ties to Rhea County and Hamilton County. The Jefferson County, Alabama Sheriff's Office says 25-year-old Kaleb 'Jordan' Wilson was last seen on October 15th. He currently calls Center Point, Alabama...
Appeals court rules Hamilton County deputies violated man's 4th amendment in traffic stop
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — An appeals court is siding with a man who claims two Hamilton County deputies violated his 4th amendment right by prolonging a traffic stop without reasonable suspicion that he had drugs. An appeal says that on April 17, 2019, plaintiff William Klaver was traveling south...
November 2 Police Briefs
The following information is courtesy of the East Ridge Police Department. 22-015090- 5084 S. Terrace- Back Other Agency- ERPD responded to Dollar Tree and assisted Chattanooga Police in locating a shoplifter identified as Amy Shakir who had fled the scene. Night Shift November 1-2, 2022. 22-015114 – 1100 BLK Tamarack...
Hamilton County students homeless at 'historic' rate and Tennessee foster crisis persists
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — It’s an issue that’s far from over in Tennessee: children need foster homes, but there aren’t enough to reach the demand. And in Hamilton County, homelessness is prevalent among youth. “We do have a crisis in Tennessee," says Liz Blasbery, Executive Director...
Student in McMinn County charged with bringing fake handgun to school, says sheriff
McMINN COUNTY, Tenn. — A student at McMinn County High School faces charges for bringing a simulated handgun to school, according to McMinn County Sheriff Joe Guy. A post on Sheriff Guy's Facebook page says the student was in the cafeteria displaying a firearm to other students after another student sent a parent a picture of the alledges [sic] weapon.
CPD provides update on post office shooting
HIXSON — At 10:26 p.m. Sunday night, CPD was notified of a possible active shooter at a post office located on 6050 Shallowford Rd. “Right now, what I can confirm for you is that there are two deceased from gunshot wound injuries,” said Chattanooga Police Chief Celeste Murphy. “Right now, the situation is contained. There is no further threat to the public.”
Main Post Office facility closed temporarily after Sunday Shooting
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The Postal Service announces some fallout from the shooting last night at the main facility. They are temporarily suspending operations at the Main Post Office on Shallowford Road until further notice. That also includes the Chattanooga Finance Station and Chattanooga P&DC. Chattanooga Police say responded to...
10 Things to Do in Chattanooga This November to Improve Your Mental Health
Whatever you like, Chattanooga has a place for you to ease your anxiety. Fall overlooking Chattanooga, Tennessee.David Mark/Pixabay. As the leaves finish changing colors and drop from the trees and the weather gets cooler, it's easy to let your mental health slide. There’s no reason for that to happen, because there are plenty of things to do in Chattanooga in November to help you stay happy and healthy.
