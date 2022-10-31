Read full article on original website
Jasper announces new tourism initiative
The City of Jasper launched a new multi-faceted outreach program to bring leisure travel visitors to the city. “Citizens of Jasper know well the many amenities, attractions, businesses, and events we enjoy every day, and we want to invite people from outside our immediate area to explore Jasper, Indiana, so they can experience for themselves our beautiful community,” Mayor Dean Vonderheide stated.
Courthouse Square Infrastructure and Revitalization project update — November 2
A progress meeting was held on November 2, 2022, for the Courthouse Square Infrastructure and Revitalization Project. Representatives of Ragle Construction, Rundell Ernstberger Associates, Dubois County, and the City of Jasper attended. Here is the summary of the discussion:. The Northeast Quadrant of the Courthouse Square still remains closed. Concrete...
Tickets available for 88th HADI Shrine Circus
The 88th HADI Shrine Circus-The Last Great American Circus- will offer eight performances over Thanksgiving weekend at The Ford Center in Evansville. The Dubois County Shrine Club is excited to announce this year there will be a HADI Shrine Circus Ticket Booth in Huntingburg. As always, advance purchase general admission tickets are available from any Shriner, but this addition offers the opportunity to pick exactly which seats you have prior to arriving at the Ford Center.
Rotary Club of Dubois County to host 18th Annual Economic Forecast Luncheon
The Rotary Club of Dubois County recently opened registration for their 18th annual Indiana University Kelley School of Business Economic Forecast Luncheon, to be held Thursday, November 17th at KlubHaus 61 in Jasper from 11:30 am – 1:00 pm. Attendees will enjoy lunch while receiving an update on world, national, state, and local economic outlooks for 2023 and beyond from a panel of economic experts.
Letter: Beckman brings years of community dedication and service to county commission
It is reassuring to see Mary Beth Beckman still involved in local government, volunteer activities and organizations. When voting for County Commissioner District 2, please think about what she brings to the table. Her career includes eight years of volunteer service as a Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA), so if...
Hands-on fall field event planned at VUJC crop fields
The Dubois County Soil and Water Conservation District has scheduled a fall field tour of the VUJC crop fields on Thursday, November 17, 2022, from 3:30 to 6 p.m. EST. Join SWCD and USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service staff as they demonstrate and share the changes in the soil over the past ten years, since the inception of the VUJC Land Stewardship Initiative.
Veterans Day Observance to include recognition of county’s living World War II veterans
Along with honoring veteran Reynold “Lenny” Knust, this year at the annual Veterans Day Observance to be held at the American Legion Post #343 in Holland this Saturday, November 5th, the Dubois County Veterans Council will be recognizing World War II veterans who are still with us. These are Lenny Knust, Charles Striegel, Paul Striegel, Leroy Haug, Melvin Schroeder, Otto Begle, Ted Bartley, and Albert Merkley.
Jennifer Poehlein, 64, Jasper
Jennifer Poehlein, 64, passed away on October 31, 2022, in Jasper. She was born in Dayton, Ohio, on July 3, 1958, to Thomas and Mabel (Oldham) Holmes. A homemaker, Jennifer enjoyed doing any kind of craft projects, especially crocheting, quilts, painting and coloring. She loved animals, and her family is thankful that she gave herself to God the day before she died.
Letter: Operation Green Light for Veterans
Each year we come together as a nation on Veterans Day to honor and celebrate the hundreds of thousands of brave Americans who have served our country in uniform. Now more than ever, our veterans need our support. In a time when our country is divided on many issues, we can all agree those individuals who risked everything to protect our country and our way of life deserve our support and gratitude.
Rotary Club of Dubois County donates nearly $10,000
The Rotary Club of Dubois County recently donated a total of $9,945 to three local area nonprofits as part of their 2022 Community Grants program. Recipients of this year’s grants were Southwestern Indiana Child Advocacy Center (SWICACC), Pine Ridge Elementary, and Crisis Connection. “Giving back to our local nonprofits...
Huntingburg family’s life of adversity filled with triumphant faith
Faith, acceptance, and resilience are the waters the Werne family swims in daily. While many would be overwhelmed by the adversity and challenges they have faced and continue to face, they bear it with a view on the eternal found in their trust in God. A new book written by...
Alabama family awarded Dubois County Relocation grant
Sabrina Payne has been awarded a Dubois County Relocation Impact Grant. Sabrina, along with her husband Jordan and their two children, Isaiah and Abigail, is relocating to Jasper from Huntsville, Alabama. Sabrina is originally from Jasper and is excited to be near family and friends again. Sabrina is employed by Jasper Engines in Inside Sales.
Edward Paul Roos, III., 67, Holland
Edward Paul Roos, III., passed away on October 31, 2022, at his home in Holland. Edward was born April 23, 1955, in Huntingburg to Edward II and Elizabeth (Bartley) Roos. Edward is survived by sons, Paul (Sara) Roos and Frank Roos all of Box Elder, S.D.; two brothers, Christopher (Tina) Roos and Michael Roos, all of Ferdinand; one sister, Glenda (Robert) Marlin of Newburgh; his father, Edward P. Roos II of Ferdinand; five grandchildren and one great-grandchild; one nephew, four nieces and one great nephew.
Ray Thomas “Tom” Hall, 74, Holland
Ray Thomas “Tom” Hall, 74, of Holland, Ind., passed away at 11:04 a.m. on October 30, 2022, at his home. Tom was born in Tell City to Don and Juanita (Krohn) Hall on March 6, 1948. He married Barbara Lange on November 20, 1969, at St. Joseph’s Catholic...
Letter: Birk’s military and law experiences prepared him to be judge
I am a Korean War veteran. The U.S. Military is tough but fair. This is why I’m voting for John Birk for judge. John went to West Point. He served over 11 years in active and reserve. It doesn’t get harder than that. I don’t know much about...
367 pounds of medications properly disposed of in Take Back Event in Dubois County
Organizers counted 136 residents taking advantage of Saturday’s opportunity for proper disposal of medications during a beautiful fall day. Residents are doing a great job cleaning out those medicine cabinets. Tri-Cap RSVP Director Rachel Trabant stated that 367 pounds of medications were properly disposed of on Saturday, including six pounds of vaping devices.
Huntingburg Council approves 7.5 percent pay increase for city employees
The City of Huntingburg approved a 7.5 percent pay raise for city employees due to the rising cost of living. “We’ve all seen the impact of the economy over the past year,” Mayor Steve Schwinghamer said when he introduced the pay raise to the council Tuesday evening. In...
