Defamation Suit Against Rudy Giuliani Filed By Georgia Election Poll Workers To Proceed
A federal judge on Monday (Oct. 31) ruled that a defamation lawsuit against Rudy Giuliani could move forward. The suit, filed in December by Fulton County, Ga. election workers Ruby Freeman and her daughter, Wandrea ArShaye “Shaye” Moss, alleges that the Donald Trump ally and former attorney spread false claims that they engaged in voter fraud in ballot counting at State Farm Arena on election night in 2020.
Supreme Court: Graham must testify in Georgia Trump probe
The Supreme Court on Tuesday cleared the way for U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham to testify before a Fulton County special grand jury later this month.
A Fake Ballot Found in Spalding County, Georgia Could Open a Whole Case of Worms
Georgia election officials say a possible fake ballot was discovered at an early voting location in Spalding County Wednesday morning. Investigators report that a full-scale investigation is now underway to determine who created it and why. State elections director Blake Evans claims that officials at the Georgia Secretary of State’s office believe someone wasn’t trying to alter the result of the election, but merely to have the fake ballot found so it would cast doubt on the election results and the integrity of the election itself.
Mysterious Anonymous Sender Dumps Pages of Secret Kelly Loeffler Texts
Revealing text message conversations after the 2020 election compiled in 59 pages of documents were anonymously sent to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution spilling details of former Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA). The text trove “offers a rare peek into Loeffler’s private deliberations during her final weeks in office as she fought to hold onto her Senate seat while Trump and his allies cast doubt over the election results,” the newspaper reports. Among the notable texts are from Tricia Raffensperger, wife of Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, who sends Loeffler a pointed message blaming her for the death threats she and her family received after former President Donald Trump made false claims the election had been rigged in the state. “I hold you personally responsible for anything that happens to any of my family, from my husband , children and grandchildren,” she wrote. A spokesman for Raffensperger confirmed the texts to The New York Times, which also received the messages, while Loeffler spokeswoman Caitlin O’Dea told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution the messages were a “desperate attempt to distract voters 20 days from the election.” The texts did not include any personal messages.Read it at The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Pastor Rips Herschel Walker in Viral Sermon: Taking Orders From White Men
A Georgia pastor said white men will control the Republican Senate candidate if he is victorious next week.
Court ends Marjorie Taylor Greene’s legal fight over ‘insurrection’ clause
A federal appeals court on Thursday instructed a lower court to dismiss Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s (R-Ga.) lawsuit over a challenge to her candidacy based on the “insurrection” clause of the 14th Amendment, ruling that the dispute was no longer relevant. A group of voters in March...
Ex-DeKalb commissioner found guilty of extortion
Former DeKalb County Commissioner Sharon Barnes Sutton has been found guilty of extorting a county vendor....
Former President Obama returns to Georgia to rally for Democrats
ATLANTA — Former President Barack Obama re-emerged in a familiar spot on Friday night — back in Atlanta, campaigning for Democrats. “It’s good to be back in Georgia!,” exclaimed Obama. “This election requires every one of us to do our part. It is that important.”
Is it illegal to hand out water or food outside your polling place?
(NEXSTAR) – A federal judge recently declined to block a controversial law enacted in Georgia following the 2020 presidential election — one that effectively prohibits the distribution of food or water to voters waiting to cast their ballots at polling places throughout the state. Georgia’s Election Integrity Act...
Herschel Walker hits back at Barack Obama: ‘Put my résumé against his’
Republican former NFL star rejects criticism after two-time president questioned his fitness for US Senate seat in Georgia
Why Stacey Abrams Is Optimistic About Georgia’s Governor Race
In less than a week, Georgia voters will cast the final ballots in a slew of closely watched races, including the much-anticipated gubernatorial rematch between Republican Gov. Brian Kemp and his Democrat challenger, Stacey Abrams. More than 1.6 million Georgians have already voted, a record-breaking number that tops 2018 figures, when Kemp eked out an eleventh-hour win. He was able to tally more than 50% of the vote, which is required in Georgia to avoid a runoff election. So, the big question: Can Kemp top 50% again?
State abruptly halts applications for rental assistance
The Department of Community Affairs has abruptly stopped taking applications for its rental assistance program, apparent...
What's driving early-voter turnout in Atlanta
Many people are watching Atlanta in the lead-up to 2022's midterm elections. Races for key seats in the U.S. Congress alongside a rematch for the state governor's office have animated voters. In addition, serious concerns over such issues as inflation, voting rights, health care and abortion are drawing people to the polls in droves. If Republican candidates manage to flip seats in the U.S. Senate or House of Representatives, a new era of gridlock could unfold in Washington.
Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor-Greene Blames Gun Control and Immigration for Violent Attack on Paul Pelosi
Not the criminal actions of a politically-motivated attacker?. Marjorie Taylor-GreeneGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. On November 1, Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor-Greene took to Twitter to share her thoughts on the cause of the terrifying and violent attack on Paul Pelosi - husband of Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi - by David DePape.
