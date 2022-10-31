ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho8.com

Mayfield unsure how Panthers handle ‘looming question’ at QB

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Baker Mayfield isn’t sure how things will shake out when Sam Darnold’s 21-day window to return from injured reserve closes on Tuesday and the Carolina Panthers have to make a difficult decision on what to do at quarterback. NFL teams rarely keep three quarterbacks on the 53-man roster, let alone activate three on game day. Mayfield knows that. With P.J. Walker making his fourth straight start on Sunday at Cincinnati and seemingly holding down the starting spot with the offense much improved, it’s unclear if the Panthers will keep three QBs on the roster. Mayfield called it the “looming question.”
CHARLOTTE, NC
Idaho8.com

Ravens’ Bateman opts for surgery, out for the season

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Baltimore receiver Rashod Bateman is out for the season after deciding to have surgery on his injured foot. Coach John Harbaugh says Bateman opted for Lisfranc surgery after consulting with his family and agent. The Ravens drafted Bateman in the first round last year, but his rookie season was delayed by a groin injury. He ultimately caught 46 passes for 515 yards in 12 games in 2021. Baltimore showed confidence in him when the team traded away receiver Marquise Brown in the offseason. Bateman began this season by catching touchdown passes of 55 and 75 yards in the first two games. He’s been slowed of late by his injury and played only 13 snaps in last Thursday’s win at Tampa Bay.
BALTIMORE, MD
Idaho8.com

Chiefs to lean on McDuffie after trading Fenton to Falcons

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs expect cornerback Trent McDuffie to return Sunday night against Tennessee. He’s been out since the opener against Arizona, when the first-round pick hurt his hamstring. In fact, the Chiefs are so confident in McDuffie and fellow rookies Jaylen Watson, Joshua Williams and Nazeeh Johnson that they traded veteran Rashad Fenton to the Falcons for a conditional draft pick this week. The only other cornerbacks on the roster, L’Jarius Sneed and Chris Lammons, are only in their third years in the league. That makes the Chiefs one of the youngest defensive backfields in the NFL.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Idaho8.com

Hurts, Eagles beat Texans 29-17 for their first 8-0 start

HOUSTON (AP) — Jalen Hurts threw for 243 yards and two touchdowns and the Philadelphia Eagles overcame a slow start to get a 29-17 win over the Houston Texans Thursday night, giving them the first 8-0 start in franchise history. Hurts lost a fumble in a forgettable first half and game was tied at halftime. But C.J. Gardner-Johnson grabbed his NFL-best and career-high fifth interception before Hurts threw a 17-yard touchdown pass to A.J. Brown to give them the lead in the third quarter.
HOUSTON, TX
Idaho8.com

Cooks inactive against Eagles but expected to return Friday

HOUSTON (AP) — Houston coach Lovie Smith spent most of his postgame news conference after his team lost to the Philadelphia Eagles fielding questions about a player who wasn’t on the field. Smith was peppered with questions about the status of veteran receiver Brandin Cooks after he was inactive two days he wasn’t traded following days of speculation that he would be dealt. Cooks didn’t play in a 29-17 loss to the Eagles that left the lowly Texans (1-6-1) with just one win this season after he didn’t practice all week for what Smith called personal reasons.
HOUSTON, TX
Idaho8.com

Saints receiver Michael Thomas going on injured reserve

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Saints coach Dennis Allen says the club has decided to place receiver Michael Thomas on injured reserve because of a dislocated toe that has not responded well to rehab. Allen says he doesn’t anticipate that Thomas will be able to return this year. The decision means Thomas will have missed most of three seasons since his five-year, $96 million extension went into effect in 2020. Thomas missed more than half of the 2020 season and all of 2021 because of an ankle injury. The Saints had hoped the seventh-year pro out of Ohio State would return this season to his form from 2019. That’s when he set an NFL record with 149 catches and was a first-team All-Pro.
Idaho8.com

Titans’ Derrick Henry says don’t panic, ‘my foot is fine’

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Two-time NFL rushing champ Derrick Henry dismissed worries about his feet Thursday after the Tennessee Titans listed him as limited in practice with a foot issue. Henry said there’s nothing wrong and he will play Sunday night in Kansas City. Henry says there’s nothing to panic about. Henry had 32 carries in last week’s win in Houston. That’s a season high for any NFL running back. He finished with a season-high 219 yards rushing and two touchdowns. Henry was leading the NFL in rushing last year when he broke a bone in his right foot Oct. 31 and missed the final nine regular-season games.
NASHVILLE, TN
Idaho8.com

Union hoping to do their part for Philadelphia on Saturday

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Philadelphia sports fans came up empty the last time two teams from the City of Brotherly Love competed for a title at the same time. Andre Blake and the Philadelphia Union are hoping history doesn’t repeat itself. The Union will be participating in their first MLS Cup final on Saturday afternoon at Los Angeles Football Club. Later that day, the Phillies will try to stay alive in the World Series and force a deciding game when they face the Houston Astros in Game 6. It will be first time since 1980 that two Philly teams are making concurrent title runs.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Idaho8.com

Garber sees linear TV deal, expansion on MLS’ horizon

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Major League Soccer Commissioner Don Garber said during his “State of the League” address that the league is in the process of finalizing deals to simulcast some games on linear television. MLS begins a groundbreaking 10-year partnership with Apple next season to broadcast all games. St. Louis CITY SC will debut as the league’s 29th team with an announcement on the 30th expected by the middle of 2023. San Diego and Las Vegas are the two frontrunners for the latest team.
Idaho8.com

76ers star Harden out a month with right foot tendon strain

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — James Harden is expected to miss about a month because of a right foot tendon strain. Harden was injured during the Sixers’ loss at Washington on Wednesday and the 10-time All-Star will be evaluated again in two weeks. Harden stumbled on a drive to the basket early in the game and remained on his back in pain before he got up and returned to the game. Harden still scored 24 points. The Sixers are 4-5 heading into Friday’s home game against the New York Knicks.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Idaho8.com

Astros rookie star Peña delivers again in World Series win

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Houston Astros rookie shortstop Jeremy Peña put on quite an all-around performance Thursday night in Game 5 of the World Series. He became the first rookie shortstop to homer in the World Series, added two key singles and made a critical leaping catch in a 3-2 win over the Philadelphia Phillies. Having already won the AL Championship Series MVP award and a Gold Glove in the last two weeks, the emerging star from the Dominican Republic helped Houston move one win away from the ultimate prize — the World Series trophy. And just think, the Astros started the season with many of their fans wondering how in the world they would replace All-Star shortstop Carlos Correa.
HOUSTON, TX

