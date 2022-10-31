Read full article on original website
Former Gubernatorial candidate convicted of killing Colorado girl who vanished in 1984
GREELEY, Colo. (AP) — A former longshot Idaho gubernatorial candidate was convicted Monday of kidnapping and killing a 12-year-old Colorado girl who went missing nearly 40 years ago. Jurors found Steve Pankey, 71, guilty of felony murder, second-degree kidnapping and false reporting in the disappearance and death of Jonelle Matthews in 1984, the office of district attorney Michael Rourke said. A judge then sentenced him to life prison with the possibility of parole, the Greeley Tribune reported. ...
Idaho Secretary of State’s office working to find source of ‘Don’t Vote’ signs
The Idaho Secretary of State’s office is working to determine the source of signs posted around the Treasure Valley with a message that says, “Don’t Vote” and a QR code that redirects to the campaign website for Ammon Bundy, who is running as an independent candidate for governor. The QR code brings up dontvoteidaho.com, followed by a series of statements about how a person should not vote if they are not informed, and if they do, that person is the most dangerous person to a...
Attorney defending Idaho’s abortion laws quits AG’s office
BOISE — A high-profile Idaho attorney who has defended in state and federal courts some of the most restrictive abortion laws in the nation is among the latest attorneys to quit state employment. Former Deputy Attorney General Megan Larrondo is one of eight attorneys and a handful of other staffers who have left or are leaving the Idaho attorney general’s office following Raúl Labrador’s win over five-term incumbent Attorney General Lawrence Wasden in the Republican primary in May. More departures are expected. ...
2 alleged 'boogaloo' members arrested in Michigan and Ohio
DETROIT (AP) — The FBI has arrested two alleged members of the far-right anti-government group the Boogaloo Boys, with authorities increasingly concerned about the potential for violence in the leadup to next week's midterm elections. Timothy Teagan appeared Wednesday in federal court in Detroit on charges of being a...
Mule deer buck left to waste in southeast Idaho's Unit 70
Idaho Department of Fish and Game officials are seeking information regarding an adult mule deer buck that was shot and left to waste in Southeast Idaho. The buck’s body was discovered on Oct. 28 by two Idaho Fish and Game conservation officers in a private cultivated field approximately 100 yards from Garden Creek Road just west of Arimo in Unit 70. Only the head of the buck had been removed....
Abortion clinic that opened days after Roe fell is inundated
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — When Planned Parenthood decided four years ago to open a new clinic in a medically underserved working-class neighborhood here, it envisioned a place that would save women living nearby from having to take hourslong bus rides to obtain birth control, testing or an abortion.
Judge orders armed group away from Arizona ballot drop boxes
PHOENIX (AP) — A federal judge on Tuesday ordered armed members of a group monitoring ballot drop boxes in Arizona to stay at least 250 feet away from the locations following complaints that people wearing masks and carrying guns were intimidating voters. U.S. District Court Judge Michael Liburdi said...
Dustin Manwaring
As a 25 year Idaho public school teacher and a dual credit political science and macroeconomic instructor I am interested in Idaho politics. We have a great state that has great leadership. In a few days we will be able to participate in the political process by casting our vote to choose who will represent us in the Idaho legislature and guide our great state through the turbulent times ahead.
In Idaho’s secretary of state race, one candidate has support from both sides
It’s not often that a candidate in an opposing political party, running for the same statewide office, says the state will be fine even if the other guy wins. But that’s what is happening in the race for Idaho’s next secretary of state. The Idaho Secretary of State is an executive office responsible for administering state elections, keeping records on businesses, trademarks, tax liens, notaries and other professions, and has...
Idaho: What to expect on election night
Republicans so dominate deeply conservative Idaho that Election Day can be anticlimactic to the GOP primary in May, where most races in the past several decades have been decided. Republicans are looking to continue their dominance by retaining all statewide elected offices, a U.S. Senate seat, both of the state’s...
In support of Tom Arkoosh
I am one of many long-time Republicans that supports Tom Arkoosh to be Idaho’s next Attorney General. For good reasons, more than 50 well-known long time Republics from across the state have gone on record supporting Arkoosh. I know Tom Arkoosh well having practiced law with and against him...
State attorneys general sue to block Albertsons' $4B payout
The attorneys general of California, Illinois and the District of Columbia are suing Albertsons in an effort to stop the grocery chain from paying a nearly $4 billion dividend to its shareholders. The lawsuit, filed Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C., asks the court to block the payment until the attorneys general have reviewed Albertsons’ proposed merger with Kroger Co. The lawsuit is the second this week seeking...
'Do better': Newsom pauses $1B in homelessness spending
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California's plans to reduce the nation's largest homeless population aren't good enough, Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom said Thursday, prompting him to halt $1 billion in state spending for local governments as he seeks to reset the state's strategy ahead of his expected second term in office.
Hawaii Volcano-Lava Hazard Zones
The ground is shaking and swelling at Mauna Loa, the largest active volcano in the world, indicating that it could erupt. Scientists say they don't expect that to happen right away but officials on the Big Island of Hawaii are telling residents to be prepared in case it does erupt soon. This map shows the lava flow hazard level zones for the island.
EXPLAINER: Where will Hawaii's biggest volcano erupt from?
HONOLULU (AP) — The ground is shaking and swelling at Mauna Loa, the largest active volcano in the world, indicating that it could erupt. Scientists say they don't expect that to happen right away but officials on the Big Island of Hawaii are telling residents to be prepared in case it does erupt soon. Here's are some things to know about the volcano.
Winter storm, high wind warnings and weather advisories declared for East Idaho
The National Weather Service has issued a high wind warning, a winter weather advisory and a winter storm warning for East Idaho. The incoming winter storm is forecast to bring wind, rain and heavy snow to the area beginning Friday and lasting through Saturday. Winds will be breezy Friday but will increase dramatically with the arrival of a cold front on Saturday. The National Weather Service says this system will...
