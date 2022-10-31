Read full article on original website
101 Films Intl. Debuts Comedy Horror ‘Bad Things in the Middle of Nowhere’ at AFM (EXCLUSIVE)
Sales company 101 Films Intl. has launched comedy horror “Bad Things in the Middle of Nowhere” at the American Film Market. The movie is “a fast-moving hybrid combining comedy moments with horror in a tense and gripping narrative.” The film, which was shot on location in Wexford, Ireland, is in post-production, and is set to deliver in November.
‘90 Day Fiancé UK’: Hossein Using Emma Is 1 of the Most Blatant Green Card Grabs in ’90 Day’ History, According to Fans
Throughout the first season of '90 Day Fiancé UK,' fans witnessed Hossein repeatedly act indifferent toward Emma.
‘Nocebo’ Review: She Cooks, She Cleans, She Wreaks Supernatural Vengeance
There are two ways domestic service can go in horror movies: Either the innocent worker is walking into a diabolical trap, or she (it’s almost always a woman) is in fact the smiling angel of death, bringing doom to privileged employers who are oblivious of peril until it’s too late. In Nikyatu Jusu’s “Nanny,” which reaches theaters later this month, we get Scenario No. 1. In Lorcan Finnegan’s new “Nocebo,” about another immigrant laborer hired into a wealthy household, it is No. 2.
‘Back to the Future’ Fans Freak out Over Christopher Lloyd’s ‘Very Special’ Twitter Message: ‘Stay Tuned’
'Back to the Future' fans couldn't contain their excitement after Christopher Lloyd tweeted a message that alluded to more content on the way for fans of the film series.
IATSE Endorses Karen Bass for Mayor: ‘We Have One Obvious Choice for Working Families in Los Angeles’
With early voting underway ahead of election day on Nov. 8, Bass made a pitstop Thursday morning at IATSE headquarters in Burbank, Calif. where she met with representatives from various locals. More from Variety. Among the topics Bass addressed were tax credits for movie and TV productions and affordable housing.
L.A. Mayoral Hopeful Rick Caruso and Rival Developer Battle Over Proposed Expansion of Television City Studio Near The Grove
Caruso is running for Los Angeles mayor in the Nov. 8 election. He has touted his support for bringing film and TV jobs to L.A. He has also vowed to make it harder for opponents of development projects to lodge “frivolous” objections under the California Environmental Quality Act, or CEQA.
The $48,500 elephant in the room at a San Francisco AI art exhibit
"So basically, the AI is telling me what art to make," one of the artists said.
Harry Styles Los Angeles Concert Rescheduled ‘Due to Band Illness’
Harry Styles’ concert scheduled for Friday, Nov. 4 at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles has been postponed. The Kia Forum posted an announcement to their Instagram that “due to band illness” the upcoming show would be set to a later date out of “an abundance of caution.”
