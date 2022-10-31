ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schuylkill County, PA

Newswatch 16

Fire chief laid to rest in Schuylkill County

SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, Pa. — A funeral was held for a Schuylkill Haven Fire Chief. Robert "Boat" Peel died Thursday at Lehigh Valley Medical Center in Allentown. Firefighters and community members lined the streets in his honor. Peel was an integral part of the borough and school district as a...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Truck crashes into rest area in Monroe County

TANNERSVILLE, Pa. — A tractor-trailer crash on Interstate 80 in Monroe County Thursday morning sent the driver to the hospital. It happened before 11 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 80 in Pocono Township, near Tannersville. The driver lost control and went into the Crescent Lake Rest Area,...
MONROE COUNTY, PA
Times News

Tamaqua fire victims trying to recover

Meg Orozco has visited her Tamaqua apartment several times since it was destroyed by a Saturday evening fire, hoping to recover something - anything. “There’s nothing in there I can salvage. It’s a total loss,” she said. “You can’t walk in there without being soaked up to above your ankles. It’s bad.”
TAMAQUA, PA
PennLive.com

Homes, businesses damaged, families displaced by Pa. fire

A fire in Schuylkill County over the weekend has left a total of six buildings damaged and over a dozen people without their homes. WNEP reports that the fire started on Saturday and spread to several building on West Broad Street in Tamaqua. Fire crews from Schuylkill and Carbon counties responded to the fire, which took hours to contain.
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Locomotive crashes into excavator at Strasburg Rail Road in Lancaster County

STRASBURG, Pa. — A locomotive train crashed Wednesday morning at Strasburg Rail Road in Lancaster County. Video of the collision can be seen in the player above. According to a spokesperson for the railroad, a low-speed locomotive hit an excavator at the Leaman Place Yard in Paradise shortly before 11:30 a.m. The excavator had been left on the track after work was done the night before.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Mailbox break-ins investigated in Luzerne County

SHICKSHINNY, Pa. — Outside the Shickshinny Post Office on North Canal Street is a patch of dirt where a blue post office collection box sat until recently. "There have been reports of other boxes that have been broken into — some outside of post offices, some in neighborhoods," said U.S. Postal Inspector George Clark.
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Victims identified in deadly Sunbury fire

SUNBURY, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Northumberland County Coroner has identified the two victims who lost their lives in a deadly Sunbury fire Saturday. According to coroner James Kelley, the victims of the fire on Walnut Street in Sunbury were Abrianna Anstey, 23, and Brayden Anstey, 3. The cause of death for both individuals was […]
SUNBURY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Hookah lounge causing problems, Allentown neighbors say

ALLENTOWN, Pa. – During Wednesday night's Allentown City Council meeting, longtime residents took to the podium to speak about the violence they said they are witnessing related to patrons at a local business. Two residents spoke about problems they said are being caused by Synergy Hookah Lounge at 1522...
ALLENTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Tamaqua teen dies after accidentally shooting self, police say

TAMAQUA, Pa. - A Schuylkill County teenager is dead after a gun he was playing with went off, police say. Tamaqua officers and EMS were called shortly after 10 p.m. Wednesday to a home in the 300 block of W. Spruce Street, police said. There they found a 19-year-old with...
TAMAQUA, PA
Daily Voice

Reading Bank Robbed, Suspect Still At Large: Police

An armed robber held up a bank in Berks County early on Thursday, Nov. 3, authorities announced. Police said the suspect entered the Riverfront Federal Credit Union at 733 Lancaster Ave. just after 9 a.m. He took out a handgun and approached the teller demanding cash, authorities said. The robber...
READING, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

2 killed in crash of small plane at Pennsylvania farm

Hanover Township, Pa. (AP) — Two people were killed after a small plane crashed over the weekend at a northeastern Pennsylvania farm where hayrides were being offered over the weekend, authorities said. Officials in Luzerne County's Hanover Township said no one at Dorian's Farm was injured when the two-seat plane came down about 100 feet from where children were on a hayride shortly after 3 p.m. Saturday. “The parking lot...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA

