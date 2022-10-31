Read full article on original website
Fire chief laid to rest in Schuylkill County
SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, Pa. — A funeral was held for a Schuylkill Haven Fire Chief. Robert "Boat" Peel died Thursday at Lehigh Valley Medical Center in Allentown. Firefighters and community members lined the streets in his honor. Peel was an integral part of the borough and school district as a...
Truck crashes into rest area in Monroe County
TANNERSVILLE, Pa. — A tractor-trailer crash on Interstate 80 in Monroe County Thursday morning sent the driver to the hospital. It happened before 11 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 80 in Pocono Township, near Tannersville. The driver lost control and went into the Crescent Lake Rest Area,...
Times News
Tamaqua fire victims trying to recover
Meg Orozco has visited her Tamaqua apartment several times since it was destroyed by a Saturday evening fire, hoping to recover something - anything. “There’s nothing in there I can salvage. It’s a total loss,” she said. “You can’t walk in there without being soaked up to above your ankles. It’s bad.”
Upper Nazareth man flees police at more than 100 mph before crashing, authorities say
A 28-year-old Upper Nazareth Township man was arrested Wednesday night after leading Palmerton police on a car chase from Carbon County into Northampton County before crashing, court papers say. Zayne J. Laubach, of the 3400 block of Nathaniel Drive, was arraigned Thursday morning before District Judge William J. Kisser in...
Crash closes part of Interstate 81 in Scranton, causing long backups
SCRANTON, Pa. — A crash closed part of a highway in Lackawanna County Thursday afternoon. Interstate 81 southbound was closed beginning at the President Biden Expressway exit (185) in Scranton due to a crash, according to PennDOT. There is no word on injuries or what led to the crash.
Bethlehem business among top bidders in Pa.’s 11th restaurant license auction
Following validation of bids received by the Oct. 31 deadline for the 11th restaurant license auction authorized by Act 39 of 2016, the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board (PLCB) has issued Notices of Selection to top bidders on 20 licenses. Among the winners was Top-Star Express in Bethlehem with a bid...
Homes, businesses damaged, families displaced by Pa. fire
A fire in Schuylkill County over the weekend has left a total of six buildings damaged and over a dozen people without their homes. WNEP reports that the fire started on Saturday and spread to several building on West Broad Street in Tamaqua. Fire crews from Schuylkill and Carbon counties responded to the fire, which took hours to contain.
WGAL
Locomotive crashes into excavator at Strasburg Rail Road in Lancaster County
STRASBURG, Pa. — A locomotive train crashed Wednesday morning at Strasburg Rail Road in Lancaster County. Video of the collision can be seen in the player above. According to a spokesperson for the railroad, a low-speed locomotive hit an excavator at the Leaman Place Yard in Paradise shortly before 11:30 a.m. The excavator had been left on the track after work was done the night before.
Mailbox break-ins investigated in Luzerne County
SHICKSHINNY, Pa. — Outside the Shickshinny Post Office on North Canal Street is a patch of dirt where a blue post office collection box sat until recently. "There have been reports of other boxes that have been broken into — some outside of post offices, some in neighborhoods," said U.S. Postal Inspector George Clark.
Plans for community center in Monroe County set back by vandals
MOUNTAINHOME, Pa. — Broken glass and graffiti are evidence of the damage done by vandals at the former Barrett Elementary Center near Mountainhome. "It's very frustrating because we have plans for the building, and this is just adding additional cost and time to our plan," said Barrett Township Supervisor Pamela Gardsy.
Victims identified in deadly Sunbury fire
SUNBURY, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Northumberland County Coroner has identified the two victims who lost their lives in a deadly Sunbury fire Saturday. According to coroner James Kelley, the victims of the fire on Walnut Street in Sunbury were Abrianna Anstey, 23, and Brayden Anstey, 3. The cause of death for both individuals was […]
firefighternation.com
Video: PA Fire Truck Bypasses Railroad Crossing Gate in Front of Train Responding to Fire
The driver of a Tamaqua Fire Department fire engine made a split-second decision Saturday to bypass railroad crossing gates and pass in front of an oncoming train responding to a fire in an apartment building. At about 4:30 p.m. the fire department was called to 117 West Broad Street in...
2 Northampton County businesses to expand, create jobs with $9M in state loans
A pair of Northampton County businesses plan to expand and create job growth with the help of low-interest loans totaling $9 million through the Pennsylvania Industrial Development Authority (PIDA). The loans announced Wednesday by Gov. Tom Wolf will support business growth in five Pennsylvania counties and will help to create...
WFMZ-TV Online
Hookah lounge causing problems, Allentown neighbors say
ALLENTOWN, Pa. – During Wednesday night's Allentown City Council meeting, longtime residents took to the podium to speak about the violence they said they are witnessing related to patrons at a local business. Two residents spoke about problems they said are being caused by Synergy Hookah Lounge at 1522...
Family members devastated after deadly house fire in Sunbury
SUNBURY, Pa. — A memorial sits on the steps of a home on Walnut Street in Sunbury. This past weekend, 23-year-old Abrianna Anstey and her son, Brayden, died in the fire here. "They are going to be missed a lot. They meant a lot, and it is going to...
WFMZ-TV Online
Tamaqua teen dies after accidentally shooting self, police say
TAMAQUA, Pa. - A Schuylkill County teenager is dead after a gun he was playing with went off, police say. Tamaqua officers and EMS were called shortly after 10 p.m. Wednesday to a home in the 300 block of W. Spruce Street, police said. There they found a 19-year-old with...
WFMZ-TV Online
Man steals $2K from gambling machine at Monroe gas station, police say
CHESTNUTHILL TWP., Pa. - State police in the Poconos are asking for the public's help in identifying a man who stole from a gas station store. The man picture in the surveillance photo above removed screws from the side of a gambling machine and stole nearly $2,000 in cash from the machine, police said.
Elderly Bucks Man Takes Terrifying Tumble Off Beltzville State Park Embankment: Report
A 75-year-old Bucks County man was rescued by emergency crews after he fell from an embankment at Beltzville State Park in Carbon County, according to a report from WFMZ. The man was walking toward a river's edge at around 1 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2 when his leg "gave out" and he lost his balance, the outlet reported.
Reading Bank Robbed, Suspect Still At Large: Police
An armed robber held up a bank in Berks County early on Thursday, Nov. 3, authorities announced. Police said the suspect entered the Riverfront Federal Credit Union at 733 Lancaster Ave. just after 9 a.m. He took out a handgun and approached the teller demanding cash, authorities said. The robber...
2 killed in crash of small plane at Pennsylvania farm
Hanover Township, Pa. (AP) — Two people were killed after a small plane crashed over the weekend at a northeastern Pennsylvania farm where hayrides were being offered over the weekend, authorities said. Officials in Luzerne County's Hanover Township said no one at Dorian's Farm was injured when the two-seat plane came down about 100 feet from where children were on a hayride shortly after 3 p.m. Saturday. “The parking lot...
