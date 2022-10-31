ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
TODAY.com

Henry Cavill says he never knew ‘Twilight’ author wanted him to play Edward Cullen

Although Robert Pattinson landed the role of a lifetime playing Edward Cullen in the "Twilight" saga, the books' author Stephenie Meyer, once said that she wanted Henry Cavill to play the role instead. When asked about that on Josh Horowitz's "Happy Sad Confused” podcast recently, Cavill said that he wasn't...
TODAY.com

Bono’s wife and grown daughters make rare red carpet appearance

Ali Hewson, who is the wife of U2 frontman Bono, banded together with her and the rocker’s daughters Jordan, 33, and Eve, 31, for a rare red carpet appearance. On Nov. 1, the Hewson women stepped out to celebrate the Glamour Women of the Year Awards in New York City. Bono, whose real name is Paul David Hewson, was also in the Big Apple with his family, but did not attend the event.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TODAY.com

Anna Faris gets candid about her co-parenting relationship with ex Chris Pratt

Anna Faris is getting candid about co-parenting with her ex-husband, Chris Pratt, and his wife, Katherine Schwarzenegger. “We’re all getting much closer, and I so appreciate that,” Faris, 45, told People. She added that Schwarzenegger, 32, is “awesome” with her and Pratt's 10-year-old son, Jack. “She’s...

Comments / 0

Community Policy