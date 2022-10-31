Read full article on original website
TODAY.com
Matthew Perry recalls filming final ‘Friends’ scene on opioids: ‘I felt nothing’
Unlike his "Friends" co-stars, Matthew Perry didn't get emotional after filming the hit NBC sitcom's final scene in 2004 — in fact, he says he "felt nothing." Perry, 53, describes taping the show's final episode in his new memoir, "Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing," released Nov. 1.
Henry Cavill says he never knew ‘Twilight’ author wanted him to play Edward Cullen
Although Robert Pattinson landed the role of a lifetime playing Edward Cullen in the "Twilight" saga, the books' author Stephenie Meyer, once said that she wanted Henry Cavill to play the role instead. When asked about that on Josh Horowitz's "Happy Sad Confused” podcast recently, Cavill said that he wasn't...
Rihanna faces backlash for including Johnny Depp in her upcoming Savage X Fenty fashion show
Rihanna’s “Savage X Fenty Vol. 4” is already making headlines. The singer and entrepreneur’s fourth fashion show is slated to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on Nov. 9 and features an appearance by Johnny Depp, TODAY has confirmed. Days before the show dropped, rumors had been...
Bono’s wife and grown daughters make rare red carpet appearance
Ali Hewson, who is the wife of U2 frontman Bono, banded together with her and the rocker’s daughters Jordan, 33, and Eve, 31, for a rare red carpet appearance. On Nov. 1, the Hewson women stepped out to celebrate the Glamour Women of the Year Awards in New York City. Bono, whose real name is Paul David Hewson, was also in the Big Apple with his family, but did not attend the event.
Anna Faris gets candid about her co-parenting relationship with ex Chris Pratt
Anna Faris is getting candid about co-parenting with her ex-husband, Chris Pratt, and his wife, Katherine Schwarzenegger. “We’re all getting much closer, and I so appreciate that,” Faris, 45, told People. She added that Schwarzenegger, 32, is “awesome” with her and Pratt's 10-year-old son, Jack. “She’s...
Hear Dolly Parton and Jimmy Fallon’s spunky holiday duet, ‘Almost Too Early For Christmas’
Dolly Parton and Jimmy Fallon want to be the first ones to get you in the holiday spirit. The stars have teamed for the new song, “Almost Too Early For Christmas,” released Nov. 4, along with an accompanying lyric video in which they can’t help but contain their excitement that the holidays are nearly here.
