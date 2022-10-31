Read full article on original website
Related
Titusville Herald
Idaho: What to expect on election night
Republicans so dominate deeply conservative Idaho that Election Day can be anticlimactic to the GOP primary in May, where most races in the past several decades have been decided. Republicans are looking to continue their dominance by retaining all statewide elected offices, a U.S. Senate seat, both of the state’s...
Titusville Herald
Editorial Roundup: Mississippi
Greenwood Commonwealth. November 1, 2022. Editorial: Medicaid Expansion Would Bring Jobs, Too. It’s a good bet that come Wednesday, the Legislature will quickly rubber-stamp the incentive package that Gov. Tate Reeves has put together to land a major new plant (or dramatically expand an existing one) in Mississippi’s Golden Triangle area.
Titusville Herald
Editorial Roundup: Louisiana
The Advocate. November 1, 2022. Editorial: Book festivals return, celebrating the great things about Louisiana. As with so many other things, the 18th Louisiana Book Festival will be marked by an asterisk, as it returned to the State Capitol complex in downtown after a COVID-19 hiatus. We’re sorry there was...
Titusville Herald
Most families allowed back home after derailment, acid spill
PAULINA, La. (AP) — Authorities in southeast Louisiana’s St. James Parish allowed all but two families to return to their homes Thursday, a day after a train car derailment and hydrochloric acid leak forced the evacuation of 200 residences. Parish President Pete Dufresne said cleanup — including excavation...
Titusville Herald
Editorial Roundup: Georgia
Dalton Daily Citizen. October 26, 2022. Editorial: With the flu already ‘widespread’ in Georgia, please get your flu shot. The coughing, runny noses, sore throats, fevers and body aches have started earlier this flu season. “Flu activity is already widespread in Georgia, earlier than we’ve seen in recent...
Titusville Herald
Editorial Roundup: South Carolina
Post and Courier. November 2, 2022. Editorial: The simple first step to solving the insidious problem of mold in SC colleges. If you’ve been unfortunate enough to endure a flood caused by nature or human error, but fortunate enough that your home survived, it’s at the top of your list of worries: mold. It’s why you have to act immediately to haul out all the contents, rip out carpets and even walls: to prevent the insidious growth of fungi that will never go away on their own.
Titusville Herald
Ohio high court throws out conviction in 26-year cold case
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The timeline for charging Ohio defendants with attempted aggravated murder runs out six years after the crime, the state Supreme Court ruled Thursday in a decision that throws out the conviction of a man prosecuted 26 years after a brutal assault on a woman. Defendant...
Titusville Herald
Norman C. Peterson, 86
Norman C. Peterson, 86, of Pleasantville passed away on Monday, October 31, 2022, at The Titusville Area Hospital. Norman was born in Titusville on July 8, 1936, to the late Axel B. “Mix” and Mary Elizabeth “Betty” (Baker) Peterson. Norman married Patricia M. McDonnell on June...
Comments / 0