Post and Courier. November 2, 2022. Editorial: The simple first step to solving the insidious problem of mold in SC colleges. If you’ve been unfortunate enough to endure a flood caused by nature or human error, but fortunate enough that your home survived, it’s at the top of your list of worries: mold. It’s why you have to act immediately to haul out all the contents, rip out carpets and even walls: to prevent the insidious growth of fungi that will never go away on their own.

SOUTH CAROLINA STATE ・ 17 HOURS AGO