CNN's Ana Navarro Says Biden Administration 'Sucks' At Critical Midterm Function
The Republican commentator went after the president for failing to do one simple thing.
Biden implores voters to save democracy from lies, violence
WASHINGTON (AP) — After weeks of reassuring talk about America’s economy and inflation, President Joe Biden turned Wednesday night to a darker, more urgent message, warning in the final days of midterm election voting that democracy itself is under threat from former President Donald Trump’s election-denying lies and the violence he said they inspire. Pointing in particular to the attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband, he said that Trump’s false claims about a stolen election have “fueled the dangerous rise of political violence and...
Abortion's impact on election | Morales may have voted illegally
This is our last newsletter before election day, so here's your last reminder from us: Go vote. A major issue that has dominated campaign messaging and how candidates ran their races this election cycle in Indiana was abortion. What's not entirely clear is how much it'll impact what happens during the election...
US appeals court: Beauty pageant can bar trans contestants
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A federal appellate court on Wednesday said a national beauty pageant has a First Amendment right to exclude a transgender woman from competing because including her could interfere with the message the pageant has said it wants to send about "what it means to be a woman.”
Opinion: Apocalyptic politics
“America will never be destroyed from the outside. If we falter and lose our freedoms, it will be because we destroyed ourselves.” — Abraham Lincoln. For a democracy to thrive, everyone must agree to disagree, accept the results of the election, and then move on after a peaceful transfer of power. That’s how democracy, however flawed, works. Now we have a sinister evolution of creatures called election deniers, even though Christopher Krebs, head of cybersecurity for then-President Donald Trump, declared the 2020 election secure and fair. With the exception of Donald Trump, the Republicans actually did well.
Trump 2024 campaign prepares for post-midterms launch
As he played to a crowd of supporters in Robstown, Texas, former President Donald Trump drew cheers as he talked up his first two runs for the White House — and teased a third. “In order to make our country successful, safe and glorious again, I will probably have to do it again,” he said last month. That carefully placed “probably” may soon be gone from Trump’s stump speech. Aides...
US employers keep hiring at solid pace, adding 261,000 jobs
WASHINGTON — (AP) — America’s employers kept hiring briskly in October, adding a substantial 261,000 positions, a sign that as Election Day nears, the economy remains a picture of solid job growth and painful inflation. Friday’s government report showed that last month’s hiring remained near the robust...
Trump news – live: Trump tells Iowa rally he will ‘very, very, very probably’ run for president in 2024
Donald Trump last night told a rally crowd in Sioux City, Iowa, that he is likelier than ever to run for president in 2024 – but stopped short of making a cast-iron commitment to do so.“In order to make our country successful and safe and glorious, I will very, very, very probably do it again,” he said. “Get ready, that’s all I’m telling you – very soon. Get ready.” Among those warming up the crowd before the former president spoke was extremist Georgia Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene who goaded the crowd into booing Paul Pelosi saying he should have...
