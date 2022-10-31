Read full article on original website
With Covid protocols relaxed, masks come off at more synagogues — but some still say it’s premature
Hundreds of worshippers filled the sanctuary for Yom Kippur services at Peninsula Temple Beth El in San Mateo, all of them masked. It had been the policy ever since in-person services resumed in June 2021. But now things are changing. As of Nov. 1, the Reform synagogue is no longer...
Jewish culture laboratory LABA gets a new home at the Firehouse in S.F.
LABA East Bay, the Jewish culture “laboratory” that supports local artists through its annual fellowship program and hosts live showcases, is now LABA BAY. As part of an expansion, the local hub of the international LABA network has changed its name and moved its headquarters from the Jewish Community Center of the East Bay to the Firehouse in San Francisco. Philanthropist and author Anne Germanacos, who funded LABA East Bay since its 2019 founding, will take a more active role at the organization. Germanacos owns the Firehouse, a converted automotive repair shop in the S.F. neighborhood of Cole Valley that serves as a Jewish communal gathering space, among other uses. The building will host inaugural LABA BAY events for fellows, alumni and friends Nov. 13-14.
Oakland Kosher burglary: ‘astute’ thieves took two cash registers of money
Oakland Kosher, the only kosher butcher shop remaining in the Bay Area and a lifeline for Jews who keep kosher in the East Bay and beyond, was burglarized early Wednesday morning on Oakland’s Lakeshore Avenue. Two cash register drawers containing an undisclosed amount of money were ripped from the...
