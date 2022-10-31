LABA East Bay, the Jewish culture “laboratory” that supports local artists through its annual fellowship program and hosts live showcases, is now LABA BAY. As part of an expansion, the local hub of the international LABA network has changed its name and moved its headquarters from the Jewish Community Center of the East Bay to the Firehouse in San Francisco. Philanthropist and author Anne Germanacos, who funded LABA East Bay since its 2019 founding, will take a more active role at the organization. Germanacos owns the Firehouse, a converted automotive repair shop in the S.F. neighborhood of Cole Valley that serves as a Jewish communal gathering space, among other uses. The building will host inaugural LABA BAY events for fellows, alumni and friends Nov. 13-14.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 17 HOURS AGO