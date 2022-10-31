ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Bucs aren't backing down from early-season adversity

By Luke Easterling
 3 days ago
At 3-5, it’s safe to say the Tampa Bay Buccaneers aren’t where they expected to be as they near the halfway point of the 2022 NFL season.

Injuries have piled up on both sides of the ball, and inconsistent execution has plagued the defending NFC South champs, leaving them with already more losses than they had all of last year.

But as they prepare for Sunday’s rematch with the Los Angeles Rams, the team that knocked them out of the playoffs last season, the Bucs aren’t backing down from the adversity that’s come their way in recent weeks:

