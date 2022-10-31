AURIX is a decentralized financial services ecosystem that operates on its own. It is the first exchange to provide cash rewards with every trade of up to 125%; more transactions result in more Cashback/Fees. Their primary goal is for crypto to be used like any other currency. To bring this goal to fruition, they strive to revolutionize the circulation, use, and investment of crypto assets. AURIX designed cutting-edge methods to make cryptocurrency transactions as simple as fiat currency. As a result, they’re aiming for more participation from newbies and a shift to more user-friendly financial crypto services.

