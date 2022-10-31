ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Despite Founding Principles, SEC’s Gary Gensler Says Crypto Is Centralized

The head of the SEC views digital asset firms as centralized institutions against their founding decentralization principles. Gary Gensler wants cryptocurrencies to be grouped with stocks to give the SEC better control of the market. Privacy enthusiasts bemoan the frequent government interference in digital assets, warning firms not to lose...
Crypto Lending Dropped 80% In Q3, Genesis Trading Report Reveals

Genesis Trading, a leading global crypto brokerage firm reported an 80% plunge in its lending segment, taking the third consecutive beating in Q3 following the sharp decline in the digital asset market this year. According to a report published on Friday, the New York-based entity’s total active loans slumped to...
Chainlink Whales Hijack Market, Boost LINK Price and Transactions to Massive Highs

Whale investors have been spearheading a rally in the price of LINK, the native token of the blockchain oracle network Chainlink. According to data from Santiment, the LINK market saw its highest whale activity day in four months over the weekend as over 33 transactions exceeded a value of $1 million.
Digital Asset Utility Platform Kinesis Money Debuts Virtual Crypto Card

The Kinesis Virtual Card was released by the digital asset utility platform Kinesis Money. It allows users to instantly convert their cryptocurrency holdings into local fiat currency and purchase online or in-store. To more than a billion people across 61 countries in Latin America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Canada, and...
AURIX: The First Ever Crypto Exchange To Offer Cashback, Is Helping Make Crypto Sector More Approachable to Novices

AURIX is a decentralized financial services ecosystem that operates on its own. It is the first exchange to provide cash rewards with every trade of up to 125%; more transactions result in more Cashback/Fees. Their primary goal is for crypto to be used like any other currency. To bring this goal to fruition, they strive to revolutionize the circulation, use, and investment of crypto assets. AURIX designed cutting-edge methods to make cryptocurrency transactions as simple as fiat currency. As a result, they’re aiming for more participation from newbies and a shift to more user-friendly financial crypto services.
Eyes on Mining Benefits, as Datamall Chain, Signs Multiple Agreements With Leading Blockchains

DMC (Datamall Chain) Foundation, a decentralized storage ecosystem, has forged new partnerships with five leading blockchain companies. The move is expected to accelerate the shift to web 3.0, affirm the value of decentralized storage, and enhance the value of miners. An Overview of the Involved Institutions. All five strategic partners...
How Decentralized Finance is Helping DeFi Startups Raise Capital on the Orbeon Platform

DeFi, or decentralized finance, refers to using smart contracts and blockchain technology to raise and issue securities such as stocks or bonds, usually done by big institutions. With this development in finance, startups can now raise capital without going through traditional fundraising methods, such as venture capitalists (VCs). With recent...
Oryen Network Hold-To-Earn Culture Attracts Polygon And Solana Adherents

DeFi and crypto assets have allowed market participants to become global entrepreneurs and access yield-generating strategies typically only available to hyper-capitalized players in TradFi. Staking remains one of the best passive income plays because it only involves a single asset and possesses no risk of impermanent loss. Oryen Network introduces...
KENKA METAVERSE (KENKA) Listed On Cryptocurrency Trading Platform MEXC

On November 1 at 12:00 (UTC), MEXC Global will list KENKA METAVERSE, allowing users to trade the platform’s native token, KENKA, against the US dollar. Based on the popular mobile game KENKADO (which has over 3 million downloads), KENKA METAVERSE is a blockchain adaptation of the original game with new characters and a different world. To acquire “brothers,” the game’s term for gang members, honor, gold (tokens), and much more, players must train their characters and win battles.
Billionaire Changpeng Zhao Says Binance Is Interested In Buying Banks

Binance, the world’s largest crypto exchange by volume, is considering adding banks to its shopping spree, according to an interview the company’s chief Changpeng ‘CZ’ Zhao recently did with Bloomberg. Such potential deals could help bridge the gap between the burgeoning crypto sector and legacy finance.
Indian Tax Authority Seeks Information About Crypto Trade Value Chain from Digital Exchanges For GST Administration

Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) has sought detailed information about the cryptocurrency trade value chain so that different activities can be classified accurately and taxed accordingly. The tax department has asked crypto exchanges to provide briefs on how tokens, their valuation, and divisibility work. The information has to be delivered within this month itself.
High Hopes for Oryen After A 100% Price Surge

Today’s crypto market is flooded with projects, and most new protocols are struggling to take off. One token, however, is making headlines after a remarkable performance barely into its first presale round. Oryen (ORY) token price has risen by 100%, only comparable to BNB and Solana’s earliest days.

