Read full article on original website
Related
zycrypto.com
Despite Founding Principles, SEC’s Gary Gensler Says Crypto Is Centralized
The head of the SEC views digital asset firms as centralized institutions against their founding decentralization principles. Gary Gensler wants cryptocurrencies to be grouped with stocks to give the SEC better control of the market. Privacy enthusiasts bemoan the frequent government interference in digital assets, warning firms not to lose...
zycrypto.com
Crypto Lending Dropped 80% In Q3, Genesis Trading Report Reveals
Genesis Trading, a leading global crypto brokerage firm reported an 80% plunge in its lending segment, taking the third consecutive beating in Q3 following the sharp decline in the digital asset market this year. According to a report published on Friday, the New York-based entity’s total active loans slumped to...
zycrypto.com
Crypto Exchange Deribit Disables Withdrawals After Hot Wallet Exploit Drained $28 Million In Crypto
Last night, Deribit, a leading crypto derivatives exchange, was the latest victim of a hack that ultimately drained the exchange of $28 million. The exchange has temporarily halted withdrawals in response to the attack while maintaining that user funds have not been affected. $28M Stolen From Deribit. Hackers have stolen...
zycrypto.com
Chainlink Whales Hijack Market, Boost LINK Price and Transactions to Massive Highs
Whale investors have been spearheading a rally in the price of LINK, the native token of the blockchain oracle network Chainlink. According to data from Santiment, the LINK market saw its highest whale activity day in four months over the weekend as over 33 transactions exceeded a value of $1 million.
zycrypto.com
Digital Asset Utility Platform Kinesis Money Debuts Virtual Crypto Card
The Kinesis Virtual Card was released by the digital asset utility platform Kinesis Money. It allows users to instantly convert their cryptocurrency holdings into local fiat currency and purchase online or in-store. To more than a billion people across 61 countries in Latin America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Canada, and...
zycrypto.com
XRP Lawsuit: SEC Case Takes Surprising Turn As Coinbase Asks Court For Permission To Support Ripple
America’s largest crypto exchange, Coinbase, has come out in support of Ripple amid its ongoing legal brawl with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), which could get the final say by the first half of 2023. Coinbase Throws Weight Behind Ripple. In a series of tweets on Oct 31,...
zycrypto.com
AURIX: The First Ever Crypto Exchange To Offer Cashback, Is Helping Make Crypto Sector More Approachable to Novices
AURIX is a decentralized financial services ecosystem that operates on its own. It is the first exchange to provide cash rewards with every trade of up to 125%; more transactions result in more Cashback/Fees. Their primary goal is for crypto to be used like any other currency. To bring this goal to fruition, they strive to revolutionize the circulation, use, and investment of crypto assets. AURIX designed cutting-edge methods to make cryptocurrency transactions as simple as fiat currency. As a result, they’re aiming for more participation from newbies and a shift to more user-friendly financial crypto services.
zycrypto.com
Eyes on Mining Benefits, as Datamall Chain, Signs Multiple Agreements With Leading Blockchains
DMC (Datamall Chain) Foundation, a decentralized storage ecosystem, has forged new partnerships with five leading blockchain companies. The move is expected to accelerate the shift to web 3.0, affirm the value of decentralized storage, and enhance the value of miners. An Overview of the Involved Institutions. All five strategic partners...
zycrypto.com
Cardano Moves From ‘Ghost Chain’ to Industry Leader As NFT Volume Skyrockets Amid Bullish ADA Motion
Cardano’s NFT volumes rallied in contrast to the broader NFT downturn. The new spike in activity makes Cardano the third-largest NFT network behind Ethereum and Solana. The glowing figures are being overshadowed by a dwindling TVL that has left enthusiasts scratching their heads. Cardano has taken its place among...
zycrypto.com
How Decentralized Finance is Helping DeFi Startups Raise Capital on the Orbeon Platform
DeFi, or decentralized finance, refers to using smart contracts and blockchain technology to raise and issue securities such as stocks or bonds, usually done by big institutions. With this development in finance, startups can now raise capital without going through traditional fundraising methods, such as venture capitalists (VCs). With recent...
zycrypto.com
Oryen surges over 100% during ICO event – potential to Overcome the success of Big Eyes and Tamadoge?
While the crypto market is still in the wood, some crypto projects have been showing impressive performance. Some of the most notable examples are Tamadoge and Big Eyes. During these dark times, the two projects have shown some remarkable figures. The Tamadoge project is built as a metaverse meme coin...
Wall Street rises after jobs data, hopes for China rebound
NEW YORK — (AP) — Stocks are up Friday as Wall Street weighs how to read the latest data on the U.S. jobs market and hopes that the world's second-largest economy may be set for a boost. The S&P 500 was 1.3% higher in midday trading after the...
zycrypto.com
Hashflow (HFT) Token To Be Listed On Crypto Trading Platform MEXC and Binance on November 7
Hashflow’s native token, HFT(HFT/USDT), will be listed on MEXC Global and Binance on November 7 at 13:00 (UTC), allowing for trading on the two platforms. Furthermore, MEXC has begun an HFT deposit competition with a total prize pool of 5,000MX. Hashflow (HFT) is a distributed exchange that allows for...
zycrypto.com
Oryen Network Hold-To-Earn Culture Attracts Polygon And Solana Adherents
DeFi and crypto assets have allowed market participants to become global entrepreneurs and access yield-generating strategies typically only available to hyper-capitalized players in TradFi. Staking remains one of the best passive income plays because it only involves a single asset and possesses no risk of impermanent loss. Oryen Network introduces...
zycrypto.com
KENKA METAVERSE (KENKA) Listed On Cryptocurrency Trading Platform MEXC
On November 1 at 12:00 (UTC), MEXC Global will list KENKA METAVERSE, allowing users to trade the platform’s native token, KENKA, against the US dollar. Based on the popular mobile game KENKADO (which has over 3 million downloads), KENKA METAVERSE is a blockchain adaptation of the original game with new characters and a different world. To acquire “brothers,” the game’s term for gang members, honor, gold (tokens), and much more, players must train their characters and win battles.
zycrypto.com
Billionaire Changpeng Zhao Says Binance Is Interested In Buying Banks
Binance, the world’s largest crypto exchange by volume, is considering adding banks to its shopping spree, according to an interview the company’s chief Changpeng ‘CZ’ Zhao recently did with Bloomberg. Such potential deals could help bridge the gap between the burgeoning crypto sector and legacy finance.
zycrypto.com
After Scalability, Interoperability is leading the Market: Snowfall Protocol, Aave, and Casper
Cryptocurrencies are gaining a lot of buzzes lately. Many cryptocurrencies are in the news, but the ones with the most potential are those that are addressing user concerns. The major crypto pain point for 2021-22 was scalability, and from what is happening, it seems that this has evolved to interoperability for 2022-23.
zycrypto.com
Indian Tax Authority Seeks Information About Crypto Trade Value Chain from Digital Exchanges For GST Administration
Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) has sought detailed information about the cryptocurrency trade value chain so that different activities can be classified accurately and taxed accordingly. The tax department has asked crypto exchanges to provide briefs on how tokens, their valuation, and divisibility work. The information has to be delivered within this month itself.
zycrypto.com
OnlyOrigin Crypto Collectibles Market Launches NFT Blind Box Function, Ushering in a New Era of NFT Purchases
The non-fungible token (NFT) market has drawn the same admiration and controversy among those interested in making money in the crypto-digital space. Arguably one of the most impressive products on this market is the NFT Mystery Box. As a decentralized NFT platform based on Web3.0, OnlyOrigin is in a leading...
zycrypto.com
High Hopes for Oryen After A 100% Price Surge
Today’s crypto market is flooded with projects, and most new protocols are struggling to take off. One token, however, is making headlines after a remarkable performance barely into its first presale round. Oryen (ORY) token price has risen by 100%, only comparable to BNB and Solana’s earliest days.
Comments / 0