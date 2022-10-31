ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

KETV.com

Omaha could see first snowflakes of the season by Saturday morning

OMAHA, Neb. — The next 48 hours will bring a significant change in weather across eastern Nebraska and western Iowa. The Omaha area's unseasonably warm start to November will come to an abrupt end as a cold front moves through Thursday night. Scattered showers are possible early in the...
OMAHA, NE
Motorious

Throwback: Omaha Citizens Rush To Clear Snow After 1997 Storm

This video shows the aftermath of a storm from over 25 years ago. There are a few types of people in the world, the kind that look out for only themselves and ones that will do everything and give you the shirt off their back. It’s easy to see the former in a lot of today’s society but there are still plenty of examples of good people out there. One such notable example comes from a video from the 1997 Omaha Snow Storm. So what exactly made this particular case such a heartwarming tale?
OMAHA, NE
visitomaha.com

10 Things to Do in November in Omaha

Each month brings fresh opportunities for fun in Omaha. November’s a great time to enjoy autumnal delights, from festivals and sweet eats to uniquely-Omaha experiences. Read on for ten ways to enjoy this month in Omaha. 1. Get Spooked at a Haunted Museum. Halloween season may be over, but...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

State of the City: Council Bluffs looking to expand

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa — Council Bluffs Mayor Matt Walsh gave his "State of the City" address, noting the recovery of tourism, investment into the community and the city's future. The city wants to expand, and the mayor has his eye on Omaha's streetcar. While Omaha looks to improve the...
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA
KETV.com

Meet Jack Keenan, KETV NewsWatch 7's new First News anchor

OMAHA, Neb. — Jack Keenan excitingly joins the KETV NewsWatch 7 First News team with a passion for keeping communities connected and informed. Having lived in Rochester, Minnesota, and Fort Wayne, Indiana, Jack is no stranger to Midwest winter weather and looks forward to calling Nebraska and Iowa home.
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Demand still heightened at Omaha metro food pantries

OMAHA, Neb. — A couple of Omaha metro food pantries are stocked with pallets and boxes, for now. Donations of food, pet food, and toiletries come in waves. An Omaha senior center started buying its own produce to give away. And a Papillion pantry says they're seeing about 65 percent more people in need this year compared to last year.
OMAHA, NE
nebraskaexaminer.com

PepperJax grows out of teen years, returns corporate flag to Omaha, where it all began

OMAHA — An Omaha-founded restaurant chain that for a time moved its headquarters out of Nebraska has returned its corporate flag to the city where it started 20 years ago. PepperJax Grill, positioning itself for area growth, bought and opened a nearly 4,000-square-foot building off 144th Street and Interstate 80 for its national operations and field team base, said Erin Palladino, chief operating officer.
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Car flips, brings down live power lines in Omaha crash

OMAHA, Neb. — A car crashed into a pole and flipped early Wednesday morning, bringing live power lines down around it. Police found the crash near 58th and Hamilton streets shortly before 3 a.m. Officers told KETV NewsWatch 7 that the car was stolen and the person who crashed it ran off.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

5-year-old Omaha first responder makes call to save big brother

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Though 10 years older, Toryeon’s always watched out for his little brother Viktor. But Tuesday morning, it was the little guy who had his back. With 15-year-old Toryeon feeling chest congestion, he stayed home from school at Omaha Central and was able to watch his little brother while mom Victoria went to work. When the five-year-old prankster Viktor called mom at her new job to say Bobo—that’s what he calls big brother—had fallen in the shower, mom was sure he was joking, so she ignored it.
OMAHA, NE
doniphanherald.com

Lincoln hospitals feeling crunch due to respiratory illnesses

Local hospitals are seeing huge patient volumes thanks in large part to an early surge in respiratory illnesses, especially in children. Officials from Bryan Health said they have reached a record number of patients — 588 — twice in the past few weeks. Though most of those patients are adults, the hospital has been seeing more pediatric cases than usual.
LINCOLN, NE
nebraskaexaminer.com

Transforming an old water park and convention center in central Omaha

OMAHA — More ventures are poised to fill in the former CoCo Key water park and convention center site northeast of 72nd and Grover Streets. A $2.8 million two-story dental office structure is now to be constructed and connected to the existing New Image Dentistry corner building. Owners say they’re bursting with business, and the addition will include a pediatric dentistry clinic.
OMAHA, NE
doniphanherald.com

Ponca Tribe breaks ground on casino expansion near Omaha's Eppley Airfield

CARTER LAKE, Iowa — The Ponca Tribe of Nebraska took a step toward fulfilling a longstanding goal Monday as construction began to expand the tribe’s Prairie Flower Casino in Carter Lake, Iowa. Rebecca Sullivan, interim tribal council chairwoman, called the groundbreaking on the expansion one part of “a...
CARTER LAKE, IA
WOWT

Semi crash reported at JFK and L Street

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A semi crash was reported at JFK southbound and L Street about 6:30 a.m. Thursday. According to OPD, the semi pulling a flatbed trailer hit the L Street overpass, spilling some of its contents. The semi was able to eventually clear the bridge and pulled over...
OMAHA, NE

