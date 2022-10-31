Read full article on original website
KETV.com
Omaha could see first snowflakes of the season by Saturday morning
OMAHA, Neb. — The next 48 hours will bring a significant change in weather across eastern Nebraska and western Iowa. The Omaha area's unseasonably warm start to November will come to an abrupt end as a cold front moves through Thursday night. Scattered showers are possible early in the...
Throwback: Omaha Citizens Rush To Clear Snow After 1997 Storm
This video shows the aftermath of a storm from over 25 years ago. There are a few types of people in the world, the kind that look out for only themselves and ones that will do everything and give you the shirt off their back. It’s easy to see the former in a lot of today’s society but there are still plenty of examples of good people out there. One such notable example comes from a video from the 1997 Omaha Snow Storm. So what exactly made this particular case such a heartwarming tale?
visitomaha.com
10 Things to Do in November in Omaha
Each month brings fresh opportunities for fun in Omaha. November’s a great time to enjoy autumnal delights, from festivals and sweet eats to uniquely-Omaha experiences. Read on for ten ways to enjoy this month in Omaha. 1. Get Spooked at a Haunted Museum. Halloween season may be over, but...
These Nebraska Cities Are Some Of The Most Friendly-Friendly In The US
According to recent data.
UPDATE: Bridge to Omaha on Veterans Memorial Highway back open
According to the Council Bluffs Police Department, the bridge to Omaha on Veterans Memorial Highway is back open after an incident on the bridge.
KETV.com
State of the City: Council Bluffs looking to expand
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa — Council Bluffs Mayor Matt Walsh gave his "State of the City" address, noting the recovery of tourism, investment into the community and the city's future. The city wants to expand, and the mayor has his eye on Omaha's streetcar. While Omaha looks to improve the...
KETV.com
Meet Jack Keenan, KETV NewsWatch 7's new First News anchor
OMAHA, Neb. — Jack Keenan excitingly joins the KETV NewsWatch 7 First News team with a passion for keeping communities connected and informed. Having lived in Rochester, Minnesota, and Fort Wayne, Indiana, Jack is no stranger to Midwest winter weather and looks forward to calling Nebraska and Iowa home.
KETV.com
Demand still heightened at Omaha metro food pantries
OMAHA, Neb. — A couple of Omaha metro food pantries are stocked with pallets and boxes, for now. Donations of food, pet food, and toiletries come in waves. An Omaha senior center started buying its own produce to give away. And a Papillion pantry says they're seeing about 65 percent more people in need this year compared to last year.
How cold does it get in Omaha?
How many days in a year does the temperature fall below 15 °F?
This Nebraska Bakery Serves The Best Chocolate Chip Cookies In The State
Here's where you can find it.
nebraskaexaminer.com
PepperJax grows out of teen years, returns corporate flag to Omaha, where it all began
OMAHA — An Omaha-founded restaurant chain that for a time moved its headquarters out of Nebraska has returned its corporate flag to the city where it started 20 years ago. PepperJax Grill, positioning itself for area growth, bought and opened a nearly 4,000-square-foot building off 144th Street and Interstate 80 for its national operations and field team base, said Erin Palladino, chief operating officer.
KETV.com
Car flips, brings down live power lines in Omaha crash
OMAHA, Neb. — A car crashed into a pole and flipped early Wednesday morning, bringing live power lines down around it. Police found the crash near 58th and Hamilton streets shortly before 3 a.m. Officers told KETV NewsWatch 7 that the car was stolen and the person who crashed it ran off.
KETV.com
'Everything was fully engulfed': Wind sends field fire surging across rural counties
BURT COUNTY, Neb. — A field fire jumps through three Nebraska counties Wednesday. Almost a dozen different fire departments responded to the blaze in Washington, Dodge and Burt counties. Firefighters said it was a red flag day for all three counties and while they don't know how this fire...
WOWT
5-year-old Omaha first responder makes call to save big brother
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Though 10 years older, Toryeon’s always watched out for his little brother Viktor. But Tuesday morning, it was the little guy who had his back. With 15-year-old Toryeon feeling chest congestion, he stayed home from school at Omaha Central and was able to watch his little brother while mom Victoria went to work. When the five-year-old prankster Viktor called mom at her new job to say Bobo—that’s what he calls big brother—had fallen in the shower, mom was sure he was joking, so she ignored it.
doniphanherald.com
Lincoln hospitals feeling crunch due to respiratory illnesses
Local hospitals are seeing huge patient volumes thanks in large part to an early surge in respiratory illnesses, especially in children. Officials from Bryan Health said they have reached a record number of patients — 588 — twice in the past few weeks. Though most of those patients are adults, the hospital has been seeing more pediatric cases than usual.
nebraskaexaminer.com
Transforming an old water park and convention center in central Omaha
OMAHA — More ventures are poised to fill in the former CoCo Key water park and convention center site northeast of 72nd and Grover Streets. A $2.8 million two-story dental office structure is now to be constructed and connected to the existing New Image Dentistry corner building. Owners say they’re bursting with business, and the addition will include a pediatric dentistry clinic.
doniphanherald.com
Ponca Tribe breaks ground on casino expansion near Omaha's Eppley Airfield
CARTER LAKE, Iowa — The Ponca Tribe of Nebraska took a step toward fulfilling a longstanding goal Monday as construction began to expand the tribe’s Prairie Flower Casino in Carter Lake, Iowa. Rebecca Sullivan, interim tribal council chairwoman, called the groundbreaking on the expansion one part of “a...
WOWT
Semi crash reported at JFK and L Street
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A semi crash was reported at JFK southbound and L Street about 6:30 a.m. Thursday. According to OPD, the semi pulling a flatbed trailer hit the L Street overpass, spilling some of its contents. The semi was able to eventually clear the bridge and pulled over...
omahamagazine.com
A Dickens of a Time: Revisiting a Victorian Holiday Tradition in Omaha’s Old Market
During the hustle and bustle of the winter holiday season, it’s hard to stop and simply take it all in: lights lining the streets, Christmas carols emanating from store speakers, wafts of cinnamon and vanilla flowing from sweet treat shops. And once upon a time, an Old Market event concentrated that joy and goodwill for all.
