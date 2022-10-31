KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — Tuesday, November 8, is Election Day. A tax levy increase for the Adair County Public Library will be on the ballot for voters in Adair County. "Some misconceptions are that the tax increase will be a lot higher and it actually will not be," said Jami Livingston, Outgoing Adair County Public Library director. "The library right now collects 15 cents per $100 of your assessed valuation and that will only go up by .12. That's the ballot language."

KIRKSVILLE, MO ・ 22 HOURS AGO