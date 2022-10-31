Read full article on original website
ktvo.com
Adair County Health reports decrease in new COVID-19 cases over prior week
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — The Adair County Health Department is reporting another decrease in the number of COVID-19 cases in the county. The number of cases during the seven-day period of October 25-31 fell from 27 to 24. The health department states that while the decrease is not as great...
Brush fire in Putnam County burns over 35 acres of land
PUTNAM COUNTY, Mo. — At least eight fire departments responded to a brush fire in Putnam County early Wednesday morning. Firefighters on the scene told KTVO that a call came in around 8 a.m. about a brush fire on Rush Trail, Southeast of Martinstown, Mo. The original fire burned...
Northeast Missouri motorcyclist injured in Tuesday crash involving a deer
SCHUYLER COUNTY, Mo. — A northeast Missouri motorcyclist was injured in a Tuesday evening crash involving a deer. It happened around 6:50 p.m. on U.S. Highway 136, five miles east of Livonia. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, Ricky D. Shively, 68, of Glenwood, was heading...
Cost breakdown of how library tax levy increase may impact Adair County property owners
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — Tuesday, November 8, is Election Day. A tax levy increase for the Adair County Public Library will be on the ballot for voters in Adair County. "Some misconceptions are that the tax increase will be a lot higher and it actually will not be," said Jami Livingston, Outgoing Adair County Public Library director. "The library right now collects 15 cents per $100 of your assessed valuation and that will only go up by .12. That's the ballot language."
Groups shed light on Sunshine Law for dozens of northeast Missouri public board members
EDINA, Mo. — A northeast Missouri newspaper conglomerate is making sure people understand the Missouri Sunshine Law. NEMOnews Media Group hosted a seminar Thursday afternoon in Edina to educate participants about the Show-Me State law that governs open records and public meetings. Organizer Echo Menges, president of the Missouri...
Proposed timeline for Adair County Public Library expansion project released
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — If the proposed tax levy increase by the Adair County Public Library passes on November 8, it will be the first since the building opened in 1986. Outgoing Adair County Public Library Director Jami Livingston told us that this will help the library improve technology services that are offered.
Two injured in Tuesday morning crash on Highway 63 in Kirksville
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — Two northeast Missouri women were injured in a Tuesday morning two-vehicle crash in Kirksville. It happened around 9 a.m. on Highway 63 at the Missouri Highway 6 East intersection. According to the Kirksville Police Department, a car driven by Alyssa Goodwin, 19, of Lewistown, was heading...
Exhibit on display at Sue Ross Arts Center showcases Kirksville native's work
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — A nationally known artist's work, Dana Forrester, who is from Kirksville, is currently on display at the Sue Ross Arts Center. Forrester is well known for his paintings of brick walls with advertising signs and collector cars. It wasn't until after he bought his first corvette...
Joyce Lee Hilderman 76, of Livonia, Mo., Dooley Funeral Home
Joyce Lee Hilderman 76, passed away Sunday (October 30, 2022) at her home in Livonia, Missouri. The first of eight children born to Emmett Ellis and Edith (Dorman) Ray, she was born June 11, 1946 at St, Mary’s Hospital in Quincy, Illinois. Joyce was united in marriage to Floyd...
Knox County Eagles forfeit district quarterfinal football game
EDINA, Mo. — The Knox County Eagles High School football team has forfeited its district quarterfinal matchup against St. Paul Lutheran on Friday. The school announced on its Twitter page on Wednesday that due to a low number of available players, they would be unable to compete. Knox County...
Macon 7th grader with two published books says she 'just loves to write'
MACON, Mo. — What were you doing in 7th grade?. Well for one Macon girl, her answer to that question would be, authoring and publishing two books. Kathryn Mayes is a 7th grader at Macon Middle School. She has not only written two books, but also had them published, put on the library shelves at her school and they are selling online.
