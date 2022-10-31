ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sullivan County, MO

ktvo.com

Brush fire in Putnam County burns over 35 acres of land

PUTNAM COUNTY, Mo. — At least eight fire departments responded to a brush fire in Putnam County early Wednesday morning. Firefighters on the scene told KTVO that a call came in around 8 a.m. about a brush fire on Rush Trail, Southeast of Martinstown, Mo. The original fire burned...
PUTNAM COUNTY, MO
ktvo.com

Northeast Missouri motorcyclist injured in Tuesday crash involving a deer

SCHUYLER COUNTY, Mo. — A northeast Missouri motorcyclist was injured in a Tuesday evening crash involving a deer. It happened around 6:50 p.m. on U.S. Highway 136, five miles east of Livonia. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, Ricky D. Shively, 68, of Glenwood, was heading...
GLENWOOD, MO
ktvo.com

Cost breakdown of how library tax levy increase may impact Adair County property owners

KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — Tuesday, November 8, is Election Day. A tax levy increase for the Adair County Public Library will be on the ballot for voters in Adair County. "Some misconceptions are that the tax increase will be a lot higher and it actually will not be," said Jami Livingston, Outgoing Adair County Public Library director. "The library right now collects 15 cents per $100 of your assessed valuation and that will only go up by .12. That's the ballot language."
KIRKSVILLE, MO
ktvo.com

Two injured in Tuesday morning crash on Highway 63 in Kirksville

KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — Two northeast Missouri women were injured in a Tuesday morning two-vehicle crash in Kirksville. It happened around 9 a.m. on Highway 63 at the Missouri Highway 6 East intersection. According to the Kirksville Police Department, a car driven by Alyssa Goodwin, 19, of Lewistown, was heading...
KIRKSVILLE, MO
ktvo.com

Joyce Lee Hilderman 76, of Livonia, Mo., Dooley Funeral Home

Joyce Lee Hilderman 76, passed away Sunday (October 30, 2022) at her home in Livonia, Missouri. The first of eight children born to Emmett Ellis and Edith (Dorman) Ray, she was born June 11, 1946 at St, Mary’s Hospital in Quincy, Illinois. Joyce was united in marriage to Floyd...
LIVONIA, MO
ktvo.com

Knox County Eagles forfeit district quarterfinal football game

EDINA, Mo. — The Knox County Eagles High School football team has forfeited its district quarterfinal matchup against St. Paul Lutheran on Friday. The school announced on its Twitter page on Wednesday that due to a low number of available players, they would be unable to compete. Knox County...
KNOX COUNTY, MO
ktvo.com

Macon 7th grader with two published books says she 'just loves to write'

MACON, Mo. — What were you doing in 7th grade?. Well for one Macon girl, her answer to that question would be, authoring and publishing two books. Kathryn Mayes is a 7th grader at Macon Middle School. She has not only written two books, but also had them published, put on the library shelves at her school and they are selling online.
MACON, MO

