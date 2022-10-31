Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KCCI.com
Iowa whiskey distiller is now TV famous
DES MOINES, Iowa — A distiller in Des Moines is now TV famous. Marquas Ashworth grew up in the western Iowa city of Carroll. That's where he started distilling his own whiskey. Wednesday night he made his debut on the series "Moonshiners - Master Distiller" on the Discovery Channel.
KCCI.com
Iowa ghost hunters offer to investigate potentially haunted homes
DES MOINES, Iowa — One group based in Des Moines is ready to take on the paranormal in your house. Spirits of Iowa Paranormal Society, or SIPS, has been ghost hunting for more than a year. Founder Dane Andersen says he got the idea after his first encounter as...
Here are Des Moines' haunted places
Data: Tim Renner via The Shadowlands; Note: Locations are approximate and anonymously reported; Map: Kavya Beheraj/AxiosIt's Halloween and if you're looking for a "real" haunted place to visit today we've got you covered. State of play: There are nearly 11,000 entries of haunted locations in the United States that were collected and organized from reader submissions to the paranormal activity website The Shadowlands.Zoom in: Here in Des Moines, some of our most popular locations have some alleged paranormal activity.Des Moines International Airport: The Cloud Room is a conference room that some say is allegedly haunted by a deceased young flight attendant. She shows up in the fall and walks the empty halls, looking confused as she searches for her flight.Drake Observatory: The spirit of Robert Morehouse, the first chairman of Drake's astronomy and physics department, allegedly wanders the observatory. His ashes, along with his wife's, are interred in the walls of the building.
RAGBRAI’s Golden Anniversary Celebrates one L of A Ride [PHOTO]
One "L" of a ride! Get it? If not let me enlighten you. The roman numeral L stands for 50, and it's the golden anniversary of Iowa's most famous bike ride. The Register Annual Great Bike Ride Across Iowa (RAGBRAI) is launching this anniversary ride in a pretty glitzy way, with a snazzy new logo. It even commissioned 15 downtown Des Moines billboards to show it off on Monday morning, October 31.
Des Moines students get warm winter gear thanks to Athene
DES MOINES, Iowa — Athene is making sure elementary students in central Iowa stay warm this winter. The company’s annual Coats & Boots event was held Thursday morning at McKinley Elementary School in Des Moines. Each student at the school was fitted for a new coat and winter boots. Athene is also making sure students […]
dsmmagazine.com
New Restaurants to Try
Specialty rolls such as Captain Crunch with tempura salmon and shrimp and topped with spicy mayo, unagi and tempura flakes star on the menu at Blu Thai and Sushi, located downtown. Writer: Seeta Mangra-Stubbs. Photographer: Duane Tinkey. Cafe Con Leche. At the corner of East 29th Street and Hubbell Avenue,...
KCCI.com
City of DSM introduces new position as concern for homeless grows
DES MOINES, Iowa — As Iowa heads into winter, concerns are growing for some of the most vulnerable people in Des Moines: people who are homeless. However, the city is preparing to introduce a new position to work with other local homelessness advocate programs and create policies to help get people back on their feet.
Bondurant trick-or-treats a day earlier in 2022, residents approve of the change
BONDURANT, Iowa — In case the gigantic skeleton towering over their front yard doesn't give it away, Halloween is a favorite time of year for the Rush family in Bondurant. "We've been here for about 16, 17 years, and every year we do a huge display," said Amanda Rush.
Thomas Rhett to perform at Wells Fargo Arena in May 2023
DES MOINES, Iowa — ABOVE VIDEO: Highlights from the 2022 Academy of Country Music Awards. One of the biggest country music stars in the world is returning to Des Moines. Thomas Rhett will perform at Wells Fargo Arena as part of his Home Team Tour 23 on Thursday, May 4, 2023.
Mistress Brewing Company announces closure of Ankeny taproom
ANKENY, Iowa — An Ankeny brewery is closing its doors permanently this Halloween. Mistress Brewing Company announced on Facebook Monday that, after four years in the business, the taproom will no longer be operating. Owners Shawn and Jeff said that they were never able to fully financially recover from...
Pets perish in overnight Drake neighborhood fire
DES MOINES, Iowa – Residents of a Drake neighborhood apartment building that caught fire overnight were able to get out safely, but some of their pets were not so lucky. Fire crews were called to a building in the 1000 block of 22nd Street around 12:10 a.m. Tuesday on a report of a fire, said […]
Proposal Would Turn Iowa Fields Into $600M Development, with Huge Water Park
Those Iowa fields above will very likely be the future home of a massive entertainment development here in Iowa. The site would be home to a 100,000-square-foot indoor water park, a family entertainment center, and a 400-room hotel. The development would be known as The Grand Experience and located off...
4 Great Burger Places in Iowa
If you live in Iowa or plan on traveling there soon and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Iowa that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers every day of the week.
Nothing prepared me for a thrifting trip to ‘The Bins’
My daughter Johanna was home from college over the weekend, and “thrifting” was on her mind. So, wanting to spend as much time with her as possible, my wife Annie and I tagged along with her to the Goodwill on S.E. 14th Street in Des Moines, and I’m happy we did. I was exposed to […] The post Nothing prepared me for a thrifting trip to ‘The Bins’ appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
KCRG.com
Hy-Vee to close retail stores on Thanksgiving Day
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Hy-Vee announced its more than 285 retail locations will be closed on November 24. This is the first time Hy-Vee will have its stores closed on Thanksgiving Day in its 92-year history. “Thanksgiving Day is about gratitude. The last several years have been some of...
4 Great Steakhouses in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you love going out with your friends and family and trying new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every of the week.
KCCI.com
Changes coming to former Iowa Hall of Pride in Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — The space that was formerly home to the Iowa Hall of Pride in downtown Des Moines could get a facelift. It's been empty since the museum shut down in June. Tuesday morning, the Polk County Board of Supervisors approved development company Oakview Group to start...
KCCI.com
Iowans rush to buy Powerball tickets as the jackpot grows
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Many Iowans are playing the Powerball as the jackpot grows. On Wednesday, the jackpot is an estimated$1.2 billion. KCCI's Lauren Johnson was in West Des Moines to meet with Powerball hopefuls. Some Iowans already know what they would do with the jackpot money. "I...
KCRG.com
First Alert Forecast: Thursday Morning, November 3rd, 2022
Linn County Sheriff's Office to raise money participating in three months of no shaving. For the next three months, you may see many deputies with the Linn County sheriff's office with more facial hair. Updated: 3 hours ago. Iowa City is taking a stance against a proposed gun rights amendment...
KCRG.com
Des Moines hospital sees record number of kids in emergency room
Linn County Sheriff's Office to raise money participating in three months of no shaving. For the next three months, you may see many deputies with the Linn County sheriff's office with more facial hair. Updated: 5 hours ago. Iowa City is taking a stance against a proposed gun rights amendment...
We Are Iowa
Des Moines, IA
7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Des Moines local newshttps://www.weareiowa.com/
Comments / 0