Des Moines, IA

KCCI.com

Iowa whiskey distiller is now TV famous

DES MOINES, Iowa — A distiller in Des Moines is now TV famous. Marquas Ashworth grew up in the western Iowa city of Carroll. That's where he started distilling his own whiskey. Wednesday night he made his debut on the series "Moonshiners - Master Distiller" on the Discovery Channel.
DES MOINES, IA
Axios Des Moines

Here are Des Moines' haunted places

Data: Tim Renner via The Shadowlands; Note: Locations are approximate and anonymously reported; Map: Kavya Beheraj/AxiosIt's Halloween and if you're looking for a "real" haunted place to visit today we've got you covered. State of play: There are nearly 11,000 entries of haunted locations in the United States that were collected and organized from reader submissions to the paranormal activity website The Shadowlands.Zoom in: Here in Des Moines, some of our most popular locations have some alleged paranormal activity.Des Moines International Airport: The Cloud Room is a conference room that some say is allegedly haunted by a deceased young flight attendant. She shows up in the fall and walks the empty halls, looking confused as she searches for her flight.Drake Observatory: The spirit of Robert Morehouse, the first chairman of Drake's astronomy and physics department, allegedly wanders the observatory. His ashes, along with his wife's, are interred in the walls of the building.
DES MOINES, IA
K92.3

RAGBRAI’s Golden Anniversary Celebrates one L of A Ride [PHOTO]

One "L" of a ride! Get it? If not let me enlighten you. The roman numeral L stands for 50, and it's the golden anniversary of Iowa's most famous bike ride. The Register Annual Great Bike Ride Across Iowa (RAGBRAI) is launching this anniversary ride in a pretty glitzy way, with a snazzy new logo. It even commissioned 15 downtown Des Moines billboards to show it off on Monday morning, October 31.
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

Des Moines students get warm winter gear thanks to Athene

DES MOINES, Iowa — Athene is making sure elementary students in central Iowa stay warm this winter. The company’s annual Coats & Boots event was held Thursday morning at McKinley Elementary School in Des Moines. Each student at the school was fitted for a new coat and winter boots. Athene is also making sure students […]
DES MOINES, IA
dsmmagazine.com

New Restaurants to Try

Specialty rolls such as Captain Crunch with tempura salmon and shrimp and topped with spicy mayo, unagi and tempura flakes star on the menu at Blu Thai and Sushi, located downtown. Writer: Seeta Mangra-Stubbs. Photographer: Duane Tinkey. Cafe Con Leche. At the corner of East 29th Street and Hubbell Avenue,...
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

City of DSM introduces new position as concern for homeless grows

DES MOINES, Iowa — As Iowa heads into winter, concerns are growing for some of the most vulnerable people in Des Moines: people who are homeless. However, the city is preparing to introduce a new position to work with other local homelessness advocate programs and create policies to help get people back on their feet.
DES MOINES, IA
We Are Iowa

Mistress Brewing Company announces closure of Ankeny taproom

ANKENY, Iowa — An Ankeny brewery is closing its doors permanently this Halloween. Mistress Brewing Company announced on Facebook Monday that, after four years in the business, the taproom will no longer be operating. Owners Shawn and Jeff said that they were never able to fully financially recover from...
ANKENY, IA
WHO 13

Pets perish in overnight Drake neighborhood fire

DES MOINES, Iowa – Residents of a Drake neighborhood apartment building that caught fire overnight were able to get out safely, but some of their pets were not so lucky. Fire crews were called to a building in the 1000 block of 22nd Street around 12:10 a.m. Tuesday on a report of a fire, said […]
DES MOINES, IA
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Iowa

If you live in Iowa or plan on traveling there soon and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Iowa that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers every day of the week.
IOWA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Nothing prepared me for a thrifting trip to ‘The Bins’

My daughter Johanna was home from college over the weekend, and “thrifting” was on her mind. So, wanting to spend as much time with her as possible, my wife Annie and I tagged along with her to the Goodwill on S.E. 14th Street in Des Moines, and I’m happy we did. I was exposed to […] The post Nothing prepared me for a thrifting trip to ‘The Bins’ appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
DES MOINES, IA
KCRG.com

Hy-Vee to close retail stores on Thanksgiving Day

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Hy-Vee announced its more than 285 retail locations will be closed on November 24. This is the first time Hy-Vee will have its stores closed on Thanksgiving Day in its 92-year history. “Thanksgiving Day is about gratitude. The last several years have been some of...
DES MOINES, IA
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Iowa

If you live in Iowa and you love going out with your friends and family and trying new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every of the week.
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Changes coming to former Iowa Hall of Pride in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa — The space that was formerly home to the Iowa Hall of Pride in downtown Des Moines could get a facelift. It's been empty since the museum shut down in June. Tuesday morning, the Polk County Board of Supervisors approved development company Oakview Group to start...
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Iowans rush to buy Powerball tickets as the jackpot grows

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Many Iowans are playing the Powerball as the jackpot grows. On Wednesday, the jackpot is an estimated$1.2 billion. KCCI's Lauren Johnson was in West Des Moines to meet with Powerball hopefuls. Some Iowans already know what they would do with the jackpot money. "I...
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

First Alert Forecast: Thursday Morning, November 3rd, 2022

First Alert Forecast: Thursday Morning, November 3rd, 2022
LINN COUNTY, IA
KCRG.com

Des Moines hospital sees record number of kids in emergency room

Des Moines hospital sees record number of kids in emergency room
DES MOINES, IA
We Are Iowa

We Are Iowa

Des Moines, IA
