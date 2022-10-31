ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
stlouiscnr.com

Contegra Construction Co. Building Distribution Center at Blue River Commerce Center in KC, Mo.

Contegra Construction Co. is targeting a year-end completion for the newest distribution facility at Blue River Commerce Center in Kansas City, Mo. The 390,943-square-foot distribution center will be the fourth of seven buildings planned at the 226-acre Blue River Class A industrial campus launched by NorthPoint Development in 2021. The South Kansas City Chamber of Commerce called the campus “the most significant industrial development in South Kansas City in many decades.”
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

What's in the fine print of Panasonic's $4 billion deal with Kansas?

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Panasonic has made big promises for its Tesla battery factory in De Soto. But will the company deliver? KMBC 9 Investigates has questions about the fine print in that $4 billion deal with the state of Kansas. The largest economic development project in Kansas history...
DE SOTO, KS
KMBC.com

Hy-Vee says it will close its stores on Thanksgiving

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — For the first time in its 92-year history, Hy-Vee said Tuesday that its stores will be closed for Thanksgiving. The grocery chain said that its 285 retail locations will be closed for the holiday so more than 80,000 employees across its eight-state region can spend Thanksgiving with their friends and family.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Awesome 92.3

You Fly Southwest? They’ve Increased Services Thanks To KCI New Terminal

Have any of you flown out of the KCI airport? My experience has always been a pleasant one when flying out of there. I have always flown Southwest Airlines out of there and have found it very convenient and easier than flying out of St Louis. You may be aware that Southwest was getting an expanded terminal. You can read my past story about it HERE. We have some good news for travelers.
KANSAS CITY, MO
LJWORLD

Lawrence’s Orscheln Farm & Home store to become a Bomgaars location after federal regulators step in on larger Tractor Supply merger

You know you are not exactly in the Wall Street fast lane if the big merger you have been wondering about involves tractors instead of tweets. While the fellows in the Teslas have been wondering about the future of Twitter, those of us who drive something with a granny gear have wondered if Lawrence may be set to lose one of its two farm and ranch supply stores.
LAWRENCE, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy