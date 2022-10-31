Read full article on original website
Even though the last of the Knickerbocker Apartments were demolished in 2020, they still have a place in historyCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
3 Takeaways from the post trade deadlineChiefs Focus News & MoreKansas City, MO
Last Second Renaissance Revival style home in Kansas City was built in 1899 in a prestigious neighborhood on The PaseoCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
4 Great Burger Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
Cases of dog attacks in the United States are a growing concern following a Missouri caseVictorExcelsior Springs, MO
missouribusinessalert.com
Cerner will squeeze workers into one Kansas City campus, and abandon its other office spaces
Just months after being acquired by Oracle, Cerner plans to close its world headquarters in North Kansas City and its Realization Campus in south Kansas City and move employees to its Innovations Campus at the former Bannister Mall site. Oracle told employees in an email Friday that the move was...
Oracle to close North Kansas City World Headquarters Campus, Realization Campus
Software company Oracle announced it is closing its World Headquarters Campus in North Kansas City, and will consolidate its staff at the Innovations campus in Kansas City, Missouri.
stlouiscnr.com
Contegra Construction Co. Building Distribution Center at Blue River Commerce Center in KC, Mo.
Contegra Construction Co. is targeting a year-end completion for the newest distribution facility at Blue River Commerce Center in Kansas City, Mo. The 390,943-square-foot distribution center will be the fourth of seven buildings planned at the 226-acre Blue River Class A industrial campus launched by NorthPoint Development in 2021. The South Kansas City Chamber of Commerce called the campus “the most significant industrial development in South Kansas City in many decades.”
KMBC.com
What's in the fine print of Panasonic's $4 billion deal with Kansas?
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Panasonic has made big promises for its Tesla battery factory in De Soto. But will the company deliver? KMBC 9 Investigates has questions about the fine print in that $4 billion deal with the state of Kansas. The largest economic development project in Kansas history...
Panasonic breaks ground on massive battery plant predicted to transform KC region
DeSoto and Kansas state leaders attended the groundbreaking of the Panasonic battery plant that is predicted to transform Kansas City region.
De Soto residents 'cautiously optimistic' for Panasonic EV battery plant
Locals noticed changes before the Wednesday morning groundbreaking. Most notably, a new stoplight in town.
Kansas City deemed ‘America’s next hot destination’ in new report
A new story from the Daily Beast sings the praises of the City of Fountains, deeming it "America's next hot destination."
LJWORLD
Longtime Academy Cars dealership sells, changes name; a more detailed look at where Panasonic will build its $4B battery plant
“Loveee-ly Lawrence, Kansas” is undergoing a scenery change in used car dealers. After approximately 40 years in business, Lawrence’s Academy Cars — the one with the tag line “in lovee-ly Lawrence, Kansas” — has sold to a family-owned dealership group with operations in Iowa and Nebraska.
KMBC.com
Hy-Vee says it will close its stores on Thanksgiving
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — For the first time in its 92-year history, Hy-Vee said Tuesday that its stores will be closed for Thanksgiving. The grocery chain said that its 285 retail locations will be closed for the holiday so more than 80,000 employees across its eight-state region can spend Thanksgiving with their friends and family.
AdWeek
Mike Nicco Leaving KGO to Join KSHB in Kansas City as Chief Meteorologist
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Mike Nicco has been named chief meteorologist at Kansas City, Mo., NBC affiliate KSHB. Nicco comes from the ABC owned San Francisco...
New lab opening in Olathe creates dozens of new jobs
KCAS lab opened in Olathe last week, creating 175 new jobs as it works to support biotech, pharmaceutical, and animal health drug development.
Build KCI uses new video to show off terminal progress
Build KCI shared a new video showing progress crews made in October 2022, on Kansas City's new airport terminal.
You Fly Southwest? They’ve Increased Services Thanks To KCI New Terminal
Have any of you flown out of the KCI airport? My experience has always been a pleasant one when flying out of there. I have always flown Southwest Airlines out of there and have found it very convenient and easier than flying out of St Louis. You may be aware that Southwest was getting an expanded terminal. You can read my past story about it HERE. We have some good news for travelers.
kcur.org
Bad news for Kansas City house hunters: home values will keep rising and so will interest rates
The latest housing forecast from the Wichita State University Center for Real Estate says Kansas City home values will finish the year up 13.8% and go up another 6.5% in 2023. Factor in another expected increase in interest rates by the Federal Reserve and it adds up tough news for first-time buyers.
LJWORLD
Lawrence’s Orscheln Farm & Home store to become a Bomgaars location after federal regulators step in on larger Tractor Supply merger
You know you are not exactly in the Wall Street fast lane if the big merger you have been wondering about involves tractors instead of tweets. While the fellows in the Teslas have been wondering about the future of Twitter, those of us who drive something with a granny gear have wondered if Lawrence may be set to lose one of its two farm and ranch supply stores.
northwestmoinfo.com
KC Mayor Quinton Lucas Opposes Amendment 4, Which Would Require 25% Minimum Funding for KCPD
Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas speaks at a news conference Monday, Aug. 9, 2021, in front of the former home of baseball great Satchel Paige in the Santa Fe neighborhood of Kansas City, Mo. City officials announced the selection of a local group to restore the historic building. (Shelly Yang/The Kansas City Star via AP)
Some Kansas City area districts move Friday football games due to rain
Several Kansas City-area high schools moved their Friday football regional playoff games to Thursday due to rain in the forecast.
KMBC.com
Here's what to expect on the ballots in Kansas, Missouri for Nov. 8 election
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — There have already been thousands of votes cast in Kansas and Missouri but most people will still vote on Tuesday and it's a long ballot in both states. One of the changes for Election Day is a new Missouri law allowing no-excuse early voting in the state.
KCMO officials aware of significant homelessness camp on Trolley Track Trail
KCMO officials say they're aware of a homelessness camp along the south end of the historic Harry Wiggins Trolley Track Trail.
AOL Corp
KSHB 41 hires Mike Nicco of Leavenworth, Kansas to replace Chief Meteorologist Gary Lezak
Fifty-four-year-old Mike Nicco will replace Gary Lezak as Chief Meteorologist for KSHB 41 as the beloved weather news veteran prepares to retire on Dec. 1, according to reports by the television station. Born in Leavenworth, Kansas, and raised in Missouri, Nicco has long aspired to work as a meteorologist in...
