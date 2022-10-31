ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chattanooga, TN

wutc.org

The Hunter Museum At 70: Beyond These Walls - And Into The Community

As the Hunter Museum of American Art celebrates 70 years here in Chattanooga, we’re bringing you a series of conversations on its history, legacy and impact. For this conversation, we venture beyond the museum’s walls - and into the community. Adera Causey is the Hunter’s Curator of Education....
CHATTANOOGA, TN
wutc.org

Scenic Roots - Weds 11/02/22

Parks planner Mitch Silver, coming to CIVIQ in Chattanooga. UTC’s Jennifer Lynberg on teaching prospective teachers. Shanna Forrestall on this year’s Chattanooga Fashion Expo. These voices - and more - on this edition of “Scenic Roots.”
CHATTANOOGA, TN
wutc.org

Answering “What’s Next?” For Parks And Public Spaces

As Chattanooga develops its Parks and Outdoors Plan, a national expert in parks will add his voice to the dialogue. Mitch Silver is a former commissioner for the New York City Parks Department - and now vice president of urban planning at McAdams, a land planning and design company. He...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
wutc.org

Sashaying To The Runways For Success In Fashion

Fall is becoming the season for fashionistas here in Chattanooga. This month, the Chattanooga Fashion Expo returns for its second year - from Thursday, November 17th through Sunday, November 20th. More than just a series of runway shows, the expo offers opportunities in education, networking and mentorship for established and...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
Scott Ninneman @ Speaking Bipolar

10 Things to Do in Chattanooga This November to Improve Your Mental Health

Whatever you like, Chattanooga has a place for you to ease your anxiety. Fall overlooking Chattanooga, Tennessee.David Mark/Pixabay. As the leaves finish changing colors and drop from the trees and the weather gets cooler, it's easy to let your mental health slide. There’s no reason for that to happen, because there are plenty of things to do in Chattanooga in November to help you stay happy and healthy.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
leeclarion.com

Downtown Cleveland Halloween Festivities

Halloween is a time to dress up and hit the town. Downtown Cleveland holds many festivities for families and friends to partake in on Halloween night, including the annual block party.
CLEVELAND, TN
mcnewstn.com

Retail PILOT Program Gleans Tangible Success with Food City Groundbreaking Ceremony

Kimball, Tenn. – Passerbys would be hardpressed not to have noticed the work that has been going on at the location in Kimball, but Marion County and the Town of Kimball ceremonially welcomed a new business to the area this week. Food City grocery store will have a location open in late summer or early fall of 2023 on between Main Street and Dixie Lee Center Road. Several local and state officials joined company executives to help usher in well-wishes for the new endeavor.
KIMBALL, TN
mymix1041.com

MainStreet Cleveland Christmas Parade Set for Dec. 3; Entry Forms Available

From the Chattanoogan: Entries are now being accepted for the MainStreet Cleveland Christmas Parade set for Saturday, Dec. 3 at 6 p.m. The deadline for parade entries to be turned in to the MainStreet office is Friday, Nov. 18th at 4 p.m. After this date, a late fee will be applied. The final date to turn in applications is noon on Tuesday, Nov. 29.
CLEVELAND, TN
beckersspine.com

Erlanger Health System 1st in Tennessee to earn orthopedic Center of Excellence designation

Erlanger Health System in Chattanooga, Tenn. earned DNV's orthopedic Center of Excellence designation, the Chattanoogan reported Nov. 2. The health system is the first to earn orthopedic Center of Excellence designation in Tennessee and one of 27 nationwide to have the recognition. DNV orthopedic center of excellence designation is earned through advanced certification in at least three orthopedic programs.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
mymix1041.com

CHI Memorial My Lung Care Mobile Screening at Cleveland Family YMCA

We are joined by Rob Headrick Chief of Thoracic Surgery. They will be hosting a lung screening at the Cleveland Family YMCA this Saturday, November 5 from 8:00 pm – 2:00 pm. Call 495-Lung to register. Register online at https://www.memorial.org/en/services/rees-skillern-cancer-institute/buz-standefer-lung-center/lung-cancer-screening.html.
CLEVELAND, TN
WDEF

Chattanooga Choo Choo Removing Vintage Railcars

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The historic Chattanooga Choo Choo railroad cars are being removed. The vintage cars that sit behind the terminal building at the Choo Choo have been sold and the removal process started this afternoon. A large crane was at the site ready to lift rail cars onto...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
wvlt.tv

TDOT announces ‘Name-A-Snowplow’ Contest

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Want to name a snowplow? Here is your chance! The Tennessee Department of Transportation is holding its first-ever “Name-A-Snowplow” Contest. A spokesperson for the agency said, “our hardworking snowplows have personality - help us name them!”. Four snowplows are in question, one for...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wutc.org

Future Ready Mindsets For Future Ready Teachers

Jennifer Lynberg knows about teaching prospective teachers how to teach. She is an assistant professor in the School of Education on our campus, the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga, and she has worked with UTC’s Arts-Based Collaborative - or abc@utc - which aims to transform education in and through the arts.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
theutcecho.com

Why Are There Less Events at the McKenzie Arena?

Events at McKenzie Arena are one more victim of the COVID-19 pandemic, along with reduced capacity due to ongoing construction. A few years ago, the McKenzie Arena hosted an event almost every weekend. As of late, that has not been the case. According to Obie D. Webster— the Executive Director...
CHATTANOOGA, TN

