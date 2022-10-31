Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
USPS Suspends Service In TennesseeBryan DijkhuizenTennessee State
10 Things to Do in Chattanooga This November to Improve Your Mental HealthScott Ninneman @ Speaking BipolarChattanooga, TN
Harrison Bands Among 11 Georgia High School Units Traveling to Bands of America Regional ChampionshipsDeanLandHarrison, TN
Related
chattanoogapulse.com
John Henry, Renowned Sculptor And Co-founder Of Sculpture Fields, Passes Away
Internationally renowned sculptor John Henry, cofounder of Sculpture Fields at Montague Park with his wife Pamela, has passed away at the age of 79 at his home in Brooksville, Florida. John and Pamela first envisioned Sculpture Fields in 2006 when his studio was based in Chattanooga and led a grassroots...
wutc.org
The Hunter Museum At 70: Beyond These Walls - And Into The Community
As the Hunter Museum of American Art celebrates 70 years here in Chattanooga, we’re bringing you a series of conversations on its history, legacy and impact. For this conversation, we venture beyond the museum’s walls - and into the community. Adera Causey is the Hunter’s Curator of Education....
wutc.org
Scenic Roots - Weds 11/02/22
Parks planner Mitch Silver, coming to CIVIQ in Chattanooga. UTC’s Jennifer Lynberg on teaching prospective teachers. Shanna Forrestall on this year’s Chattanooga Fashion Expo. These voices - and more - on this edition of “Scenic Roots.”
wutc.org
Answering “What’s Next?” For Parks And Public Spaces
As Chattanooga develops its Parks and Outdoors Plan, a national expert in parks will add his voice to the dialogue. Mitch Silver is a former commissioner for the New York City Parks Department - and now vice president of urban planning at McAdams, a land planning and design company. He...
wutc.org
Sashaying To The Runways For Success In Fashion
Fall is becoming the season for fashionistas here in Chattanooga. This month, the Chattanooga Fashion Expo returns for its second year - from Thursday, November 17th through Sunday, November 20th. More than just a series of runway shows, the expo offers opportunities in education, networking and mentorship for established and...
10 Things to Do in Chattanooga This November to Improve Your Mental Health
Whatever you like, Chattanooga has a place for you to ease your anxiety. Fall overlooking Chattanooga, Tennessee.David Mark/Pixabay. As the leaves finish changing colors and drop from the trees and the weather gets cooler, it's easy to let your mental health slide. There’s no reason for that to happen, because there are plenty of things to do in Chattanooga in November to help you stay happy and healthy.
leeclarion.com
Downtown Cleveland Halloween Festivities
Halloween is a time to dress up and hit the town. Downtown Cleveland holds many festivities for families and friends to partake in on Halloween night, including the annual block party.
chattanoogapulse.com
City Of Chattanooga, Reflection Riding And EPB To Give Away 1,000 Free Trees
Through a partnership between the City of Chattanooga, Reflection Riding Arboretum & Nature Center and EPB, City of Chattanooga residents and EPB customers can receive up to two free trees per household while the supply of 1,000 trees lasts. The goal of the effort is to enhance the community’s tree...
chattanoogapulse.com
Head Of The Hooch Returns To Chattanooga This Weekend, Marking 18 Years On The River
One of the most highly anticipated rowing competitions/boat races in the country descends upon the Scenic City this coming weekend on Saturday and Sunday with Head of the Hooch and this will be the 18th year this event is taking place here in Chattanooga. Regatta Director, Mike Connors joined Greg...
mcnewstn.com
Retail PILOT Program Gleans Tangible Success with Food City Groundbreaking Ceremony
Kimball, Tenn. – Passerbys would be hardpressed not to have noticed the work that has been going on at the location in Kimball, but Marion County and the Town of Kimball ceremonially welcomed a new business to the area this week. Food City grocery store will have a location open in late summer or early fall of 2023 on between Main Street and Dixie Lee Center Road. Several local and state officials joined company executives to help usher in well-wishes for the new endeavor.
mymix1041.com
MainStreet Cleveland Christmas Parade Set for Dec. 3; Entry Forms Available
From the Chattanoogan: Entries are now being accepted for the MainStreet Cleveland Christmas Parade set for Saturday, Dec. 3 at 6 p.m. The deadline for parade entries to be turned in to the MainStreet office is Friday, Nov. 18th at 4 p.m. After this date, a late fee will be applied. The final date to turn in applications is noon on Tuesday, Nov. 29.
beckersspine.com
Erlanger Health System 1st in Tennessee to earn orthopedic Center of Excellence designation
Erlanger Health System in Chattanooga, Tenn. earned DNV's orthopedic Center of Excellence designation, the Chattanoogan reported Nov. 2. The health system is the first to earn orthopedic Center of Excellence designation in Tennessee and one of 27 nationwide to have the recognition. DNV orthopedic center of excellence designation is earned through advanced certification in at least three orthopedic programs.
clevelandtn.gov
Annual Mainstreet Cleveland Christmas Parade!
Mark your calendars! December 3rd, 2022. Beautiful floats and lights galore make the annual Mainstreet Cleveland Christmas Parade a can't miss holiday tradition!
WTVCFOX
Historic rail cars removed in effort to restore Chattanooga Choo Choo to 'former glory'
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A big change is happening at the Chattanooga Choo Choo, with old rail cars that once served as hotel rooms for decades now being lifted into the air. "It gave me sort of a pinch in my heart, see those rail cars being crushed out there," says Ron Littlefield, former Chattanooga Mayor.
chattanoogacw.com
PIE Innovation Center in Cleveland now open, aims to set high schoolers in right direction
CLEVELAND, Tenn. — New opportunities are becoming available to juniors and seniors in Bradley County. Tuesday morning, the PIE Innovation Center opened its doors to the community to help these high school students prepare for the next phase of life. PIE stands for "Partnerships in Industry & Education." The...
mymix1041.com
CHI Memorial My Lung Care Mobile Screening at Cleveland Family YMCA
We are joined by Rob Headrick Chief of Thoracic Surgery. They will be hosting a lung screening at the Cleveland Family YMCA this Saturday, November 5 from 8:00 pm – 2:00 pm. Call 495-Lung to register. Register online at https://www.memorial.org/en/services/rees-skillern-cancer-institute/buz-standefer-lung-center/lung-cancer-screening.html.
WDEF
Chattanooga Choo Choo Removing Vintage Railcars
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The historic Chattanooga Choo Choo railroad cars are being removed. The vintage cars that sit behind the terminal building at the Choo Choo have been sold and the removal process started this afternoon. A large crane was at the site ready to lift rail cars onto...
wvlt.tv
TDOT announces ‘Name-A-Snowplow’ Contest
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Want to name a snowplow? Here is your chance! The Tennessee Department of Transportation is holding its first-ever “Name-A-Snowplow” Contest. A spokesperson for the agency said, “our hardworking snowplows have personality - help us name them!”. Four snowplows are in question, one for...
wutc.org
Future Ready Mindsets For Future Ready Teachers
Jennifer Lynberg knows about teaching prospective teachers how to teach. She is an assistant professor in the School of Education on our campus, the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga, and she has worked with UTC’s Arts-Based Collaborative - or abc@utc - which aims to transform education in and through the arts.
theutcecho.com
Why Are There Less Events at the McKenzie Arena?
Events at McKenzie Arena are one more victim of the COVID-19 pandemic, along with reduced capacity due to ongoing construction. A few years ago, the McKenzie Arena hosted an event almost every weekend. As of late, that has not been the case. According to Obie D. Webster— the Executive Director...
Comments / 0