Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
buckrail.com
SNAPPED: ‘White ribbon’ forming at JHMR
TETON VILLAGE, Wyo. — The snowmakers are on at Jackson Hole Mountain Resort this afternoon and the “white ribbon” is beginning to take shape ahead of opening day on Nov. 25. According to Buckrail Meteorologist Alan Smith, a strong storm is expected to impact the area tomorrow...
buckrail.com
Teton Rental now offers Maverick Horse Trailers
JACKSON, Wyo. — Maverick horse trailers are top quality craftsmanship and built to last. What better way to treat the horse people and your furry friends than with a Maverick Horse Trailer! These trailers come in both steel and aluminum, you can go from the base model steel trailer all the way to the deluxe model aluminum. Coming in 2, 3, and 4 horse trailers these are perfect trailers to haul into the backcountry for a trail ride, go into the park and enjoy the views on horseback, or just take them to the arena for some relaxing riding. Let’s not forget to put on some accessories as well Maverick horse trailers has numerous accessories that can make life easier. Teton Rental can help you find the right fit for what you are looking for in a horse trailer, with years of experience hauling horses around the area we can get you pointed in the right direction.
buckrail.com
Heads Up! Permitted burn at airport today
JACKSON, Wyo. — The Jackson Hole Airport is conducting a controlled burn today, Nov. 1 Permitted burn activities are scheduled from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. The airport asks the public to not report the fire. Buckrail @ Caroline. Caroline Chapman is a Community News Reporter. She enjoys reading...
buckrail.com
Storer offers practical solutions for tax relief
JACKSON, Wyo. — The Jackson Hole real estate market saw over $2.75B in sales in 2021, with a median sale price of $1.84M (over $4M for a single-family home). Prices remain high, exacerbating our ever challenging housing market into absolute crisis. 84% of our hospital workers can’t afford to live in the valley – despite a recent wage increase that puts them in the top 10% nationally.
buckrail.com
Legacy Lodge gets its CUP but court case could invalidate it
JACKSON, Wyo. — The Teton County Board of County Commissioners met yesterday morning to discuss the Conditional Use Permit (CUP) to convert Legacy Lodge, a former assisted living facility now owned by Stage Stop Inc., into apartments for the local workforce. The board ultimately voted 4-1, to approve the...
buckrail.com
Let’s make Teton County a globally exportable model for climate change
JACKSON, Wyo. — Teton County Commissioner candidate Wes Gardner’s primary motivation in running for office is to combat climate change and create in Teton County a model other communities can look to for creative solutions. “When you look at what we can do in Jackson Hole to affect...
buckrail.com
Winter parking restrictions begin today
JACKSON, Wyo. — Winter parking restrictions go into effect today, Nov. 1. The Town of Jackson prohibits parking on all streets and alleys between the hours of 3 a.m. and 7 a.m. from today until April 15 to allow for snow removal and winter street operations. Enforcement will take place every morning during these dates, regardless of whether or not it snows.
natureworldnews.com
Winter Storm Watch in Effect Over parts of Wyoming: Yellowstone with High Winds, Jackson Hole with Possible White Out Conditions
Wyoming is under "Winter Storm Watch" in some areas as Yellowstone is experiencing high winds and Jackson Hole could experience whiteout conditions. The National Weather Service, Riverton, Wyoming, office has issued a Winter Storm Watch to several areas of Wyoming. Issued at 3:45 AM, Thursday, the urgent winter weather message from the service will be in effect from Friday evening through Saturday evening.
buckrail.com
“No community is immune” — services for families & children are essential
JACKSON, Wyo. — From his perspective at the helm of the Teton Youth & Family Services Board, Jim Hesser holds unique insight into the diversity of ways in which the nonprofit serves the community. He understands better than many how the constellation of programs have saved lives, strengthened families, and forged hopeful futures for thousands of young people.
buckrail.com
Major winter storm for Teton County on Friday and Saturday
JACKSON, Wyo. – A powerful storm system loaded with Pacific moisture will impact Teton County on Friday and Saturday with heavy snow and strong winds for both the mountains and the valley. However, the valley will see a changeover to a rain/snow mix on Saturday afternoon. A Winter Storm...
buckrail.com
Game and Fish: Properly dispose pumpkins
JACKSON, Wyo. — Pumpkins are fun, wildlife attractants are not. The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is asking residents to properly dispose of pumpkins instead of leaving them out for wildlife to eat. While it may seem harmless to leave pumpkins out, it is in fact the opposite. For...
hhsknightlynews.com
Man Drowns in Snake River
A 25 year old man named Demarcus recently tried to swim to the island that is located in the middle of the Snake River in Idaho Falls, Idaho. Bonneville County officials said that Demarcus went out at night on Thursday the 4th of July at 8:30pm with two other buddies on Friday; but Demarcus did not make it back to shore. Apparently, the current was just too strong for Demarcus. He was not the most experienced swimmer and his friends couldn’t help because they could barely swim for themselves. Dive crews searched the area near the island for more than an hour which delayed the start of the city’s fireworks display until 11pm. With no success finding Demarcus, the town was very upset and very sad. His body was found washed up on shore on Sunday morning. Bonneville County officials said that he and his friends were drunk and weren’t fully there which made things a lot worse for Demarcus. Since this happened on the Fourth of July, Idaho falls decided that it wasn’t safe to have the firework show at the Snake River. So, they changed places and now, it is located at Snake River Landing, where it is safe, has more spots to sit, and overall a better and safer place.
svinews.com
Jackson bussing its homeless to Salt Lake City
JACKSON —As temperatures drop, Teton County is seeing heightened numbers of unhoused residents being cited for trespassing. In response, officials are essentially exporting the valley’s homeless problem. In the last two weeks, Jackson police have received 12 calls about people facing homelessness. The calls come in as trespassing...
buckrail.com
Sustainability Series: What the Inflation Reduction Act means for you
JACKSON, Wyo. — Have you heard about the unprecedented climate and energy funds that were approved on August 7? Curious about what the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) means for you? Join us to learn more about funding available for transportation and energy projects through the Inflation Reduction act along with local transportation and energy SPET Ballot Items.
buckrail.com
SNAPPED: Your Jack-o-lantern’s!
JACKSON, Wyo. — From wildlife and landscape-inspired pumpkins to classic spooky carvings, Buckrail readers got into the spirit this year with impressive jack-o-lanterns to celebrate the season. And while Halloween has passed, the pumpkin fun isn’t over just yet. This Friday, Nov. 4, residents can bring their jack-o-lanterns...
buckrail.com
Jackson Hole Weather Nov 1-7, 2022
JACKSON, Wyo. — A cold front will move through on Wednesday morning with a quick round of snow expected in the Tetons while the valley will see little to no accumulation. A strong storm system will impact the area on Friday night and Saturday with heavy snow possible. This will kick off an active pattern with additional storms likely through next week.
buckrail.com
Your choice, your future
JACKSON, Wyo. — Abortion rights are front and center this election. Reproductive freedom is about women controlling their own destinies – to make decisions for themselves. As a woman – and the only woman who will be in the Teton County delegation to Cheyenne if elected – Liz understands why this is a fundamental right, a right to privacy – and not something left for politicians to decide. Such a decision can be complex, nuanced and difficult and is best made by a woman, her family and her doctor.
buckrail.com
Shannon Brennan and why the hospital trustee election is critical
JACKSON, Wyo. — The future direction of our hospital rests in the hands of you, the voters. SJH Board consists of seven elected members of which four – over half – of the positions are up for vote on Nov. 8. After the election, the new board will be making decisions on how and where healthcare is made available to you and, essentially at what cost. Your careful selection of SJH leadership is important because if you don’t have good health, nothing else matters.
Man killed in moose vs vehicle collision
A 28-year-old Rexburg man died after hitting a moose Tuesday morning near Ashton. The post Man killed in moose vs vehicle collision appeared first on Local News 8.
svinews.com
Crews respond to single-vehicle rollover
Members of the Afton Volunteer Fire Department, the Lincoln County Sheriff, Wyoming Highway Patrol (WHP) and Star Valley EMS responded to the report of a single-vehicle rollover over the Salt River Pass on Wednesday. While no injuries were reported, it highlighted the changing seasons as wind, rain and snow are...
Comments / 0