4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Louisiana witness illustrates unknown objects crossing night sky silentlyRoger MarshDuson, LA
Louisiana witness reports UFO clusters moving in formationsRoger MarshLafayette, LA
A Very Brief History of South Louisiana Community CollegeTyler Mc.Lafayette, LA
1063radiolafayette.com
Old Fashioned Christmas in Carencro
The Carencro Cultural District is bringing the Christmas spirit to the downtown streets of Carencro. It’s an Old-Fashioned Christmas Event with lights, treats and holiday fun. This event is planned for Friday, December 2 from 6 pm to 8pm at the Patriots Pavilion in Downtown Carencro. There is no...
kadn.com
Bridge Point Farms Gearing Up For Drive-Thru Christmas Light Display
Deanna Head and Tonya Givens, from Bridge Point Farms, joined News15 at Noon to share about Bridge Point Farms nightly drive-thru Christmas light display! The display will run Thanksgiving Night through Christmas Eve Night. Bridge Point Farms will present Christmas at Bridge Point, taking place at 115 Enterprise Blvd. Lafayette,...
MySanAntonio
Picture-Perfect Louisiana Home for Sale Has a Surprise Brewing Inside
Like the New Hampshire home listing featuring "Halloween" movie villain Michael Myers and a Kentucky Victorian's frighteningly fabulous photos, this haunting home is casting a spell for Halloween. The exterior of this newly built four-bedroom, 2,588-square-foot dwelling is picture-perfect, looking like something out of a magazine. But the interiors of...
1037thegame.com
The Legacy of Iry Lejeune at Feed & Seed
Festivals Acadiens et Créoles presents a monthly series called the Legacy Series. This is a monlty event that will honor and celebrate local legends. These are legends who have contributed to the Acadiana heritage and culture. This month, the series will honor Iry Lejeune. Iry Lejeune was a legendary...
wbrz.com
Shake Shack's first Baton Rouge location opening soon
BATON ROUGE - Shake Shack, the wildly popular burger chain based out of New York, is coming to the capital area later this year. The company announced in August its first-ever Baton Rouge restaurant on Bluebonnet Boulevard, just outside the Mall of Louisiana. According to a news release from the company, the restaurant will feature a dine-in area and drive-thru.
Unlock your family history Nov. 19 at the Delta Grand
The St. Landry Parish Clerk of Court Charles Jagneaux invites the public for a presentation on November 19, by Alex D. Lee, the new St. Landry Parish Archivist.
theadvocate.com
The Lourdes Foundation’s Wonderous Adventure delights guests
This year’s Lourdes Foundation gala was indeed a treat for Alice in Wonderland fans. The Adventures in Wonderland Soirée was held Oct. 20 at Le Pavillon in Lafayette. It included fabulous auction items, gourmet delights and Alice in Wonderland characters dressed to perfection. Some of the characters were even portrayed by well-known residents. This party with a purpose always draws a huge crowd of supporters who not only come for the fabulous entertainment, but also to support the many important services provided by the foundation. St. Bernadette’s Community Health Clinic, Northside High School Health Center, and Our Lady of Lourdes Women's & Children's Healing Garden are just a few of the programs the foundation has created that provide aid and comfort to Acadiana’s neediest population. Lourdes is all about the mission to serve and giving back. Event sponsors included Park Place Surgical Hospital, MacLaff, Inc., Diana Rae Jewelry, and the James Devin Moncus Family Foundation. We salute them all for supporting such a worthy cause.
KLFY.com
‘My life has been fulfilled’: 100-year-old Jeanne Hebert Domingue looks back
An extra special KLFY 90 Plus takes us to Maurice where a mother of five has just turned 100 years old. Jeanne Hebert Domingue, 100, of Lafayette, talks about living one day at a time. Jeanne says she still works out and her sense of humor is well-balanced. “I’ve been...
detailorientedtraveler.com
12 Best Places to Eat Found in Lafayette, Louisiana
We may earn money or products from the companies mentioned in this post. At no extra cost to you, I only recommend products I have experience with. As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. Recently, I had the opportunity to visit Lafayette, Louisiana. During that trip, I ate....
Louisiana crematory worker fired after details of woman’s cremation appear on social media
Tyler Nicole Girard, 27 died when her vehicle left the roadway and crashed into a shed.
Maurice Restaurant Pulls Out All the Stops for Halloween
An unassuming restaurant known for its pizza and wings has "won" Halloween in the small Vermilion Parish community of Maurice.
Port Barre Cracklin Festival begins Nov. 10
The 2022 Port Barre Cracklin Festival will take place Nov. 10-13.
theadvocate.com
Royal celebration in order for the Order of the Troubadours
The Order of Troubadours is gearing up for its 70th year as a Mardi Gras krewe. And, as the headline says, a huge celebration is in order for this group. First up, announcing who will be named this year’s royalty. On Saturday, Oct. 16, Dr. Jon Leleux was announced as the 70th King Richard Coeur de Lion at an elegant brunch at the City Club in River Ranch. At his side, the lovely new Queen Berengaria of Navarre, Miss Madeleine Justus. Miss Justus and her family have been longtime members of the krewe, so they know the traditions well. Queen Berengaria, King Richard, and selected members of the royal court were also joined by the 70th Sir Kenneth and Lady Edith, Dr. Patrick Joseph Welch and Aubrey Womack. The Troubadours krewe will be marking 70 years of making Mardi Gras history with some very special events. We hear the costumes for this year’s ball will be beyond spectacular with tributes to the past seven decades of revelry and tradition in Lafayette. We can’t wait Troubadours. Let the festivities begin!
Lafayette man claims Chase bank did not allow him access to his savings account
A Lafayette man claims that Chase bank refused to give him the money he has been building up in a savings account.
4 Great Pizza Places in Louisiana
If you love pizza and you also happen to live in Louisiana, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Louisiana that are highly praised for their impeccable service and delicious food.
theadvocate.com
Community invited to Saturday rally downtown to aid injured Lafayette police officer
The Police Association of Lafayette #905 and Downtown Lafayette Unlimited are asking the public to come out for a day of fun and fundraising at Saturday’s “Rally for Rozas.”. The fundraising event will include live music, food truck vendors and a gumbo cook-off at Parc International from 10...
Hey Dude Opening Stand-Alone Store at Tanger Outlets in Gonzales
It's one of the shoes that has "swept the nation" for the last couple of years and you can now shop for them at a stand-alone store. Hey Dude has just opened one of its first brick-and-mortar stores and it is located at Tanger Outlets in Gonzales, Louisiana. According to...
Mother of bullied New Iberia Senior High student wants to bring awareness
A bullying incident at a New Iberia Senior High School football game has New Iberia's Dawn Guidry upset over the lack f help for her daughter.
Lafayette seafood restaurant expanding to second location
A local restaurant, Kevin's Seafood, is expanding to a second location.
NOLA.com
Ella Goodie, missing Lafayette woman, gets national attention; here's the latest on her disappearance
On Monday, CBS News published a "Dateline" story about Ella Goodie, the 33-year-old Lafayette woman who has been missing since March 9. They spoke with Felicia Broussard, a Lafayette woman who says she's been Goodie's best friend and "big sister" for 22 years. Broussard is trying to keep Goodie's face and name in front of the media so they don't forget her friend and continue the search to find her.
