1063radiolafayette.com

Old Fashioned Christmas in Carencro

The Carencro Cultural District is bringing the Christmas spirit to the downtown streets of Carencro. It’s an Old-Fashioned Christmas Event with lights, treats and holiday fun. This event is planned for Friday, December 2 from 6 pm to 8pm at the Patriots Pavilion in Downtown Carencro. There is no...
CARENCRO, LA
kadn.com

Bridge Point Farms Gearing Up For Drive-Thru Christmas Light Display

Deanna Head and Tonya Givens, from Bridge Point Farms, joined News15 at Noon to share about Bridge Point Farms nightly drive-thru Christmas light display! The display will run Thanksgiving Night through Christmas Eve Night. Bridge Point Farms will present Christmas at Bridge Point, taking place at 115 Enterprise Blvd. Lafayette,...
LAFAYETTE, LA
MySanAntonio

Picture-Perfect Louisiana Home for Sale Has a Surprise Brewing Inside

Like the New Hampshire home listing featuring "Halloween" movie villain Michael Myers and a Kentucky Victorian's frighteningly fabulous photos, this haunting home is casting a spell for Halloween. The exterior of this newly built four-bedroom, 2,588-square-foot dwelling is picture-perfect, looking like something out of a magazine. But the interiors of...
BATON ROUGE, LA
1037thegame.com

The Legacy of Iry Lejeune at Feed & Seed

Festivals Acadiens et Créoles presents a monthly series called the Legacy Series. This is a monlty event that will honor and celebrate local legends. These are legends who have contributed to the Acadiana heritage and culture. This month, the series will honor Iry Lejeune. Iry Lejeune was a legendary...
LAFAYETTE, LA
wbrz.com

Shake Shack's first Baton Rouge location opening soon

BATON ROUGE - Shake Shack, the wildly popular burger chain based out of New York, is coming to the capital area later this year. The company announced in August its first-ever Baton Rouge restaurant on Bluebonnet Boulevard, just outside the Mall of Louisiana. According to a news release from the company, the restaurant will feature a dine-in area and drive-thru.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

The Lourdes Foundation’s Wonderous Adventure delights guests

This year’s Lourdes Foundation gala was indeed a treat for Alice in Wonderland fans. The Adventures in Wonderland Soirée was held Oct. 20 at Le Pavillon in Lafayette. It included fabulous auction items, gourmet delights and Alice in Wonderland characters dressed to perfection. Some of the characters were even portrayed by well-known residents. This party with a purpose always draws a huge crowd of supporters who not only come for the fabulous entertainment, but also to support the many important services provided by the foundation. St. Bernadette’s Community Health Clinic, Northside High School Health Center, and Our Lady of Lourdes Women's & Children's Healing Garden are just a few of the programs the foundation has created that provide aid and comfort to Acadiana’s neediest population. Lourdes is all about the mission to serve and giving back. Event sponsors included Park Place Surgical Hospital, MacLaff, Inc., Diana Rae Jewelry, and the James Devin Moncus Family Foundation. We salute them all for supporting such a worthy cause.
detailorientedtraveler.com

12 Best Places to Eat Found in Lafayette, Louisiana

We may earn money or products from the companies mentioned in this post. At no extra cost to you, I only recommend products I have experience with. As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. Recently, I had the opportunity to visit Lafayette, Louisiana. During that trip, I ate....
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

Royal celebration in order for the Order of the Troubadours

The Order of Troubadours is gearing up for its 70th year as a Mardi Gras krewe. And, as the headline says, a huge celebration is in order for this group. First up, announcing who will be named this year’s royalty. On Saturday, Oct. 16, Dr. Jon Leleux was announced as the 70th King Richard Coeur de Lion at an elegant brunch at the City Club in River Ranch. At his side, the lovely new Queen Berengaria of Navarre, Miss Madeleine Justus. Miss Justus and her family have been longtime members of the krewe, so they know the traditions well. Queen Berengaria, King Richard, and selected members of the royal court were also joined by the 70th Sir Kenneth and Lady Edith, Dr. Patrick Joseph Welch and Aubrey Womack. The Troubadours krewe will be marking 70 years of making Mardi Gras history with some very special events. We hear the costumes for this year’s ball will be beyond spectacular with tributes to the past seven decades of revelry and tradition in Lafayette. We can’t wait Troubadours. Let the festivities begin!
LAFAYETTE, LA
NOLA.com

Ella Goodie, missing Lafayette woman, gets national attention; here's the latest on her disappearance

On Monday, CBS News published a "Dateline" story about Ella Goodie, the 33-year-old Lafayette woman who has been missing since March 9. They spoke with Felicia Broussard, a Lafayette woman who says she's been Goodie's best friend and "big sister" for 22 years. Broussard is trying to keep Goodie's face and name in front of the media so they don't forget her friend and continue the search to find her.
