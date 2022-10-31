The Order of Troubadours is gearing up for its 70th year as a Mardi Gras krewe. And, as the headline says, a huge celebration is in order for this group. First up, announcing who will be named this year’s royalty. On Saturday, Oct. 16, Dr. Jon Leleux was announced as the 70th King Richard Coeur de Lion at an elegant brunch at the City Club in River Ranch. At his side, the lovely new Queen Berengaria of Navarre, Miss Madeleine Justus. Miss Justus and her family have been longtime members of the krewe, so they know the traditions well. Queen Berengaria, King Richard, and selected members of the royal court were also joined by the 70th Sir Kenneth and Lady Edith, Dr. Patrick Joseph Welch and Aubrey Womack. The Troubadours krewe will be marking 70 years of making Mardi Gras history with some very special events. We hear the costumes for this year’s ball will be beyond spectacular with tributes to the past seven decades of revelry and tradition in Lafayette. We can’t wait Troubadours. Let the festivities begin!

