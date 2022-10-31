ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Fox17

GR brothers sentenced to 7 years for stealing 53 guns from Al & Bob's

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Two Grand Rapids brothers have been sentenced for stealing dozens of guns from a Byron Township gun store. The U.S. Attorney’s Office – Western District of Michigan says 33-year-old Joseph Woods and 28-year-old Johon Woods will spend seven years behind bars, followed by three years of supervised release.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
wnmufm.org

Ex-Michigan cop to face murder trial in killing of Black man

GRAND RAPIDS, MI (AP)— A former Michigan police officer who shot a Black motorist in the back of the head will stand trial for second-degree murder. That's the decision a judge in Grand Rapids announced Monday morning. Patrick Lyoya was shot at point-blank range last April. The 26-year-old briefly...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
wkzo.com

Two mid-Mihcigan men plead guilty to heist

GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Two men from Mason and one from Grand Rapids each face up to ten years in prison after the pled guilty in the staged robbery of a courier van that had one-point-two million dollars in cash. Twenty-seven-year-old Paschal Uchendu was employed by Empyreal Logistics as...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
newyorkbeacon.com

Witness Testifies That Michigan Officer Who Shot Patrick Lyoya Execution Style Had the Upper Hand In the Tussle: ‘He Always Had the Lead’

A man who witnessed the police shooting of Patrick Lyoya said the Congolese refugee seemed confused during his interaction with the officer who killed him. Wayne Butler told a Grand Rapids, Michigan, judge that he was getting out of the shower when he saw the police lights near his house in April. The 26-year-old Congo native was shot in the head by now-former Grand Rapids officer Christopher Schurr in Butler’s driveway.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
oceanacountypress.com

Man faces charges for taking teen daughter on crime spree.

HART — A 34-year-old Rothbury man currently incarcerated in the Parnall Correctional Facility in Jackson County was transported by Michigan Department of Corrections officers to appear in Oceana County’s 79th District Court Tuesday, Nov. 1. Daniel Laurence Marcinak, whose address is listed as 1100 Harris Rd. in his...
OCEANA COUNTY, MI
WWMT

Teenage bicyclist shot and killed near Grand Rapids

WYOMING, Mich. — The Wyoming Department of Public Safety are under investigation of the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old male, riding his bicycle. The incident occurred at a wooded area near Indian Mounds Drive, according to authorities. Intent: Roseville man arraigned for kidnapping Ionia woman, deputies say. Wyoming Police...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI

