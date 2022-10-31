Read full article on original website
Fox17
GR brothers sentenced to 7 years for stealing 53 guns from Al & Bob's
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Two Grand Rapids brothers have been sentenced for stealing dozens of guns from a Byron Township gun store. The U.S. Attorney’s Office – Western District of Michigan says 33-year-old Joseph Woods and 28-year-old Johon Woods will spend seven years behind bars, followed by three years of supervised release.
'I feel lost': Cousin of murdered 18-year-old hopes tips will lead to answers, justice
WYOMING, Mich. — Just like the friends of the teenager who was shot and killed Tuesday while riding his bike, some of his closest family members are heartbroken, and now, focused on getting justice. 18-year-old Josiphi Coronado said Tuesday, November 1, was just like any other day. "I come...
wnmufm.org
Ex-Michigan cop to face murder trial in killing of Black man
GRAND RAPIDS, MI (AP)— A former Michigan police officer who shot a Black motorist in the back of the head will stand trial for second-degree murder. That's the decision a judge in Grand Rapids announced Monday morning. Patrick Lyoya was shot at point-blank range last April. The 26-year-old briefly...
wkzo.com
Two mid-Mihcigan men plead guilty to heist
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Two men from Mason and one from Grand Rapids each face up to ten years in prison after the pled guilty in the staged robbery of a courier van that had one-point-two million dollars in cash. Twenty-seven-year-old Paschal Uchendu was employed by Empyreal Logistics as...
iheart.com
Man given probation for assault, holding woman at gunpoint in Norton Shores
NORTON SHORES (WOOD-AM) - A two-year probation sentence has been handed down to a 34-year-old man accused of holding a woman at gunpoint and assaulting her in Norton Shores. Pedro Estrada pleaded no contest in september following the January incident at the Pontaluna Shores Mobile Home Park. The woman was...
WWMTCw
Grand Rapids brothers sentenced for stealing 53 guns from local store
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Two Grand Rapids brothers will both spend seven years behind bars. Joseph Woods, 33, and Johon Woods, 28, were both sentenced to 84 months for stealing 53 firearms from a local store, U.S. Attorney Mark Totten announced Thursday. “My office is focused on disrupting the...
Brothers get prison time for stealing 53 guns
Two brothers who stole 53 guns from a Grand Rapids-area sporting goods store — 32 of which haven't been found — will spend years in federal prison.
whtc.com
Suspect Arrested for Possible Involvement in String of Business Mail Thefts
GEORGETOWN TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Nov. 3, 2022) – A 29-year-old Grand Rapids man is in custody as a possible suspect in a string of mailbox robberies in Ottawa County last month, and he is possibly a suspect in a longer string stretching back to this spring. On Wednesday, Sheriff’s...
FBI searches house in Grand Rapids
FBI agents carried out a search warrant in Grand Rapids Wednesday, though the agency would not immediately say why.
Woman pleads in deadly drunk driving crash in Ionia
An Ionia woman accused of driving drunk and causing a deadly crash pleaded Thursday to put a stop to her trial.
Police: Clerk shot 15-year-old in ‘takeover robbery’ attempt
Police are calling on two attempted robbery suspects who left their 15-year-old accomplice behind when he was shot to turn themselves in.
Grandma after bicyclist shot dead: ‘Somebody’s got to be a monster’
Wyoming police are working to learn why anyone would open fire on an 18-year-old bicyclist, killing him — was it random or was he targeted?
newyorkbeacon.com
Witness Testifies That Michigan Officer Who Shot Patrick Lyoya Execution Style Had the Upper Hand In the Tussle: ‘He Always Had the Lead’
A man who witnessed the police shooting of Patrick Lyoya said the Congolese refugee seemed confused during his interaction with the officer who killed him. Wayne Butler told a Grand Rapids, Michigan, judge that he was getting out of the shower when he saw the police lights near his house in April. The 26-year-old Congo native was shot in the head by now-former Grand Rapids officer Christopher Schurr in Butler’s driveway.
oceanacountypress.com
Man faces charges for taking teen daughter on crime spree.
HART — A 34-year-old Rothbury man currently incarcerated in the Parnall Correctional Facility in Jackson County was transported by Michigan Department of Corrections officers to appear in Oceana County’s 79th District Court Tuesday, Nov. 1. Daniel Laurence Marcinak, whose address is listed as 1100 Harris Rd. in his...
‘It’s senseless to all of us,’ says friend of bicyclist who was shot and killed
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- Friends of 18-year-old Kane Coronado say they cannot comprehend who would shoot him. A member of a West Michigan bicycle group, Coronado was riding his bike along a wooded road near the Grand River when he was shot and killed.
PD: Man shot in northwest Grand Rapids
Police are investigating after a man was shot in Grand Rapids Wednesday morning.
GR man arrested for attempting to cash fraudulent checks, possibly connected to other mail thefts in Ottawa Co.
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office has arrested a suspect they believe could be involved in ten different incidents of mail theft since late October. Police arrested a 29-year-old Grand Rapids man after he attempted to cash a fraudulent check at two different locations between Nov. 1 and Nov. 2.
Woman escapes alleged kidnapper by pulling into gas station: deputies
A woman was able to escape from a kidnapper by saying she needed air for her tire at a gas station, deputies say.
FBI, ATF execute search warrant on home in Grand Rapids
Neighbors told our reporter on the scene the FBI arrived early in the morning and closed down the eastbound lanes of a road near Calvin University.
WWMT
Teenage bicyclist shot and killed near Grand Rapids
WYOMING, Mich. — The Wyoming Department of Public Safety are under investigation of the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old male, riding his bicycle. The incident occurred at a wooded area near Indian Mounds Drive, according to authorities. Intent: Roseville man arraigned for kidnapping Ionia woman, deputies say. Wyoming Police...
