Georgia State

Yardbarker

Texas A&M's Jimbo Fisher big favorite to be next coach fired

Jimbo Fisher has gone from sparring with Nick Saban over NIL deals to fighting for his job in just six short months. The Aggies opened the season ranked No. 6 in the AP Top 25 and viewed as a potential title contender. However, Texas A&M has stumbled to a 3-5 record that leaves have stumbled to a 3-5 record that leaves the program battling just to become bowl-eligible.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Watch: Deion Sanders bans Jackson State players from leaving Houston hotel after Takeoff's death

Jackson State Tigers head coach Deion Sanders has banned his players from leaving the team hotel after rapper Takeoff was shot and killed in Houston early Tuesday morning. "Takeoff was murdered in a dice game in Houston — where we’re going," Sanders told his team on Tuesday in comments shared by TMZ Sports and Barry Werner of Touchdown Wire/USA Today. "So, that eliminates all y'all leaving that hotel, 'cause it ain’t happening until I give you further notice."
JACKSON, MS
UofL, HC Kenny Payne Release Statements on Louisville's IARP Ruling

The University of Louisville and current men's basketball head coach Kenny Payne have released the following statements in regards to the Independent Accountability Resolution Process releasing their ruling on the infractions case against the Cardinals:. University of Louisville. “With the IARP decision announced today, the five-year process involving the University...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Miami Sends Clear Message on Tua

It’s been over two decades since Dan Marino retired and it’s felt like Miami has been spinning its wheels at quarterback ever since. Until now. In case you’ve been sleeping under a rock, the trade deadline has come and gone and the Dolphins were aggressive. Trading their only first-round pick in the 2023 NFL draft, as well as RB Chase Edmonds to Denver, they landed a big fish (pun not intended) in OLB Bradley Chubb.
MIAMI, FL
Falcons reshuffling offensive line due to injuries

The Falcons are preparing for the Chargers this Sunday as the team sits atop the NFC South with a 4-4 record, looking to get over .500 for the first time since the 2017 season. Atlanta could welcome back as many as three starters that missed last week’s contest against the Panthers. Cordarrelle Patterson and Jaylinn Hawkins returned to practice Wednesday. The latter should play after suffering a concussion against the Bengals a couple of weeks ago, but the former has to be activated off the Injured Reserve before being eligible to play, and the 21-day window for that to happen began Nov. 2.
ATLANTA, GA

