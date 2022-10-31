The Falcons are preparing for the Chargers this Sunday as the team sits atop the NFC South with a 4-4 record, looking to get over .500 for the first time since the 2017 season. Atlanta could welcome back as many as three starters that missed last week’s contest against the Panthers. Cordarrelle Patterson and Jaylinn Hawkins returned to practice Wednesday. The latter should play after suffering a concussion against the Bengals a couple of weeks ago, but the former has to be activated off the Injured Reserve before being eligible to play, and the 21-day window for that to happen began Nov. 2.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 14 HOURS AGO