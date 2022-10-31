ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Willard, MO

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

KYTV

CATCH-A-CROOK: Help detectives track down a wanted Greene County woman

GREENE COUNTY, MO
KTTS

Charges Filed In Teenager’s Death

(KTTS News) — Murder charges have been filed in the shooting death of a teenager in Springfield. Keymond Brown, 18, from Springfield is charged with shooting Jaiden Falls in the head. The shooting happened July 30 near a convenience store on South Scenic. KY3 says Brown was a juvenile...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Police investigate murder-suicide in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police believe the deaths of two men are a murder-suicide investigation. Phillip N. Campbell, 53, of Springfield, Mo., died in an attack on Tuesday afternoon. Police believe Vincent Odom, 35, of Springfield, Mo., attacked Campbell and another man at a business in the 4500 block of West Chestnut. Police say Odom later killed himself.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Ozarks Life: Shoot’n for Dreams

ROGERSVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - You can reach out to Craig Logan if you’d like to help Shoot’n for Dreams or to nominate a kid for an upcoming hunt. His number is (417) 880-3594. You can also reach out to him on Facebook, at his Shoot’n for Dreams page.
ROGERSVILLE, MO
KTTS

Pedestrian Hit, Killed In Springfield

(KTTS News) — Springfield Police say a man is dead after he was hit by a van. 56-year-old James Hickey from Springfield was walking near Scenic and Monroe Wednesday night when he stepped into traffic and was hit. Police say the driver had no signs of impairment. Press Release.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police say everyone is safe following a 911 call claiming a school shooting at Springfield’s Hillcrest High School on Thursday. Police say school leaders received an anonymous call to 911 concerning a possible shooting around 11:30 a.m. Police searched room-to-room. Police say there is no indication of any shots fired. School leaders locked down the school as police investigate.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

SGF motorcyclist hit, killed by semi in Webster County

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A Springfield motorcyclist was killed after being rear-ended by a tractor-trailer unit east of Fordland in Webster County on Monday, Oct. 31. James Haines, 36, of Springfield was on U.S. 60 east of Fordland in the early morning hours of Oct. 31. A 2021 Freightliner tractor-trailer unit driven by a 57-year-old man […]
WEBSTER COUNTY, MO

