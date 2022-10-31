ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

ClutchPoints

3 reasons USC will win Pac-12 over Oregon, UCLA, Utah

USC football fans can breathe a sigh of relief. The Clay Helton era is over, and the Trojans have moved on to a better and brighter side of college football with Lincoln Riley. Despite a tough late-game loss to the Utah Utes, the Trojans stand at second in the Pac-12 at 5-1, a game behind Oregon, who is undefeated through five games. UCLA is still hot on USC’s tail with a 4-1 record and an impending Nov. 19 matchup that could decide the fate of the 2022 Pac-12 championship.
LOS ANGELES, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USC AD Mike Bohn made himself clear

The fallout from this past Saturday’s latest Pac-12 refs horror show is still emerging. On Saturday evening during the USC-Arizona game, USC Athletic Director Mike Bohn offered an initial reaction to the mess just before halftime, but not in any spoken words. Bohn retweeted several tweets from journalists who were eviscerating the officiating crew. We were all doing that. Bohn indirectly but very clearly joined the parade.
LOS ANGELES, CA
On3.com

Steve Sarkisian says Texas has done 'a really good job' not overlooking K-State

Texas football is still in the hunt for a Big 12 Championship appearance. TCU currently has the inside track with their undefeated record and will be taking a spot in the title game barring some unexpected debacle. But the Longhorns have a shot to be their partner. They have just two league losses on the season, which is tied for third at the moment.
AUSTIN, TX
247Sports

Game Week Central: UCLA vs. Arizona State

Here's a one-stop listing for UCLA/ASU game week, with all the practice reports, interviews, analyses, previews, podcasts, depth charts and more. 11/2 -- Chip Kelly Talks ASU's QB, Defensive Scheme, and More. 11/2 -- Clemens on the Offense, Scheming Big Plays, Day Schedule for Night Games. 11/1 -- Excerpt: Kelly...
TEMPE, AZ

