Read full article on original website
Related
3 reasons USC will win Pac-12 over Oregon, UCLA, Utah
USC football fans can breathe a sigh of relief. The Clay Helton era is over, and the Trojans have moved on to a better and brighter side of college football with Lincoln Riley. Despite a tough late-game loss to the Utah Utes, the Trojans stand at second in the Pac-12 at 5-1, a game behind Oregon, who is undefeated through five games. UCLA is still hot on USC’s tail with a 4-1 record and an impending Nov. 19 matchup that could decide the fate of the 2022 Pac-12 championship.
Coaching Carousel: Ranking possible destinations for Bryan Harsin
After receiving the news that he had been relieved of his duties as head coach at Auburn University, Bryan Harsin has returned to step one… searching for a new place to call home. There are currently five openings within the Power Five outside of Auburn, and more are expected...
St. John Bosco DL Pulls Back on His Commitment to UW
Husky list of pledges drops to 18 with Sua Letofu's change of heart.
Cali ATH Nicholas Fernandez cuts list to five, closing in on decision
San Pedro (Calif.) athlete Nicholas Fernandez cut his list to five and is closing in on making his decision. Fernandez is arguably the top player in the L.A City section this year. He’s a two-way standout and could end up playing 3-4 different positions at the college level. We...
USC AD Mike Bohn made himself clear
The fallout from this past Saturday’s latest Pac-12 refs horror show is still emerging. On Saturday evening during the USC-Arizona game, USC Athletic Director Mike Bohn offered an initial reaction to the mess just before halftime, but not in any spoken words. Bohn retweeted several tweets from journalists who were eviscerating the officiating crew. We were all doing that. Bohn indirectly but very clearly joined the parade.
Will ASU or Arizona end up with a better record in 2022-23 college football season?
The Arizona State and Arizona football teams have identical 3-5 records eight games into the 2022-23 season. That got us wondering … which Pac-12 team from Arizona will finish with a better record this season (or will they tie)?. Both the Sun Devils and Wildcats have four games remaining...
Nebraska's Mickey Joseph a candidate for Arizona State football coaching job, report says
The Arizona State football team has a new candidate to replace Herm Edwards as coach, according to a report from HuskerOnline. The site reports that Nebraska interim head coach Mickey Joseph "is among those being considered for Arizona State's head coaching vacancy," according to Sean Callahan. "HuskerOnline has confirmed that...
Steve Sarkisian says Texas has done 'a really good job' not overlooking K-State
Texas football is still in the hunt for a Big 12 Championship appearance. TCU currently has the inside track with their undefeated record and will be taking a spot in the title game barring some unexpected debacle. But the Longhorns have a shot to be their partner. They have just two league losses on the season, which is tied for third at the moment.
PODCAST: Reacting to Oregon's placement in the first CFP rankings and much more
The College Football Playoff Rankings are out for the first week of November and we've got a reaction to the Ducks being included in the Top 10. Plus, Matt Prehm and Erik Skopil give you an injury update ahead of Oregon's road game at Colorado this weekend and how the Ducks are working to be ready without a few key players potentially available to play.
College football: The State Of Stanford Cardinal Football Program
Let's take a dive into the state of the Stanford Cardinal Football Program.
VIDEO: UCLA QB Commit Luke Duncan Game Highlights
Check out game clips of Orinda (Calif.) Miramonte quarterback Luke Duncan, UCLA's committed quarterback in the 2023 class...
WATCH: Dana Altman previews season-opener vs Florida A&M, announces four players are out due to injury
Oregon head basketball coach Dana Altman says four, maybe five players will be held out of the team's season-opener on Monday against Florida A&M due to injuries. He discusses how the Ducks are trying to get past the injuries while also giving a scouting report of Florida A&M. Sign up...
Game Week Central: UCLA vs. Arizona State
Here's a one-stop listing for UCLA/ASU game week, with all the practice reports, interviews, analyses, previews, podcasts, depth charts and more. 11/2 -- Chip Kelly Talks ASU's QB, Defensive Scheme, and More. 11/2 -- Clemens on the Offense, Scheming Big Plays, Day Schedule for Night Games. 11/1 -- Excerpt: Kelly...
CBS Sports ranks Top 25 players ahead of 2022-23 college basketball season
College basketball is just days away from tipping off its 2022-2023 campaign. With it comes plenty of expectations for multiple teams and, therefore, multiple players across the NCAA. With the season starting on Monday, CBS Sports released their rankings for the sport’s Top-25 players for this upcoming season. The...
Live Sports on Sling TV: Is Sling TV good for watching live sports?
With streaming services providing most of the worlds watching power now its no surprise sports fans are looking for the
Comments / 0