ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LonghornsCountry

Steve Sarkisian Praises 'Fantastic Player,’ Wildcats RB Deuce Vaughn

By Connor Zimmerlee
LonghornsCountry
LonghornsCountry
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=490sJ1_0itYTESR00

Steve Sarkisian had plenty of praise for Wildcats' running back Deuce Vaughn ahead of Saturday's game.

Following their bye week, the Texas Longhorns once again hit the road, this time taking on the Kansas State Wildcats.

They will look to get back in the win column in Big 12 play, as a win not only earns them a bowl bid but also keeps them in the running for a potential Big 12 championship game appearance.

However, doing so will be easier said than done, especially with the performance the Wildcats are coming off. The Wildcats are fresh off of a 48-0 beatdown of the Oklahoma State Cowboys, the same team the Longhorns lost to entering the bye week.

Offensively, the Wildcats feature one of the best running backs in college football in Deuce Vaughn. Longhorns coach Steve Sarkisian had nothing but praise for Vaughn, calling him a "fantastic player," ahead of their game against Kansas State.

“I like the way Deuce plays. He’s a really versatile back," Sarkisian said. "They do a really good job, they’re creative with him. Not just running the ball, but receiving the ball and moving around.”

Through seven games, Vaughn has rushed for 902 yards and five touchdowns while averaging 5.9 yards per carry. He's also flashed his ability to hurt teams in the passing game as well, recording 23 catches for 120 yards and a touchdown.

If the Longhorns can slow down or contain Vaughn on Saturday, then their chances of pulling off the road upset will be much higher. However, if Vaughn gets loose and runs all over Texas, then it could be a very long day for the Longhorns as their road struggles will continue.

Y ou can find Connor Zimmerlee on Twitter @Connorjz98

Want to see the Horns in action? Get your Texas Longhorns game tickets from SI Tickets here!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here to Subscribe to the Longhorns Country Newsletter

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

Make sure to subscribe to the Longhorns Country Podcast today! Click here To Listen .

Comments / 2

Related
KXAN

Texas volleyball match at TCU canceled

(KXAN) — The top-ranked Texas Volleyball team will have an extended break between taking the court as their upcoming match against TCU has been canceled. Originally slated for Wednesday, November 2, the Longhorns’ match against TCU will not happen due to a non-COVID-19 related illness within the TCU program.
AUSTIN, TX
FanSided

3 blue-chip 2023 commits Texas football could land in November

In the next few weeks, Texas football recruiting is going to host quite a few important visitor weekends. Over the course of the two remaining home games during the regular season slate, it looks like Texas will be hosting at least a dozen key visitors among targets of the 2023, 2024, and 2025 recruiting classes.
AUSTIN, TX
newmanjets.com

Ohlde-Johnson leads Jets against alma mater K-State in exhibition

Newman (0-0, 0-0 MIAA) @ Kansas State (0-0, 0-0 Big 12) Friday, November 4, 2022 | 6:30 p.m. | Manhattan, Kan. (Bramlage Coliseum) Audio: K-State Sports Network (Play-by-Play: James Westling) | Video: ESPN+ (Play-by-Play: Brian Smoller) | Live Stats: KSU Athletics. AN OHLDE-FASHIONED HOMECOMING. Newman preps for the 2022-23 season...
WICHITA, KS
KTSA

Hail, strong winds, tornadoes possible for San Antonio, Austin

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Much of Texas will see a threat of severe weather Friday afternoon and evening, including the greater San Antonio and Austin areas. The National Weather Service said for our region, the greatest risk for severe weather will be north and east of San Marcos, including Austin itself, where the forecasters put the risk level at “enhanced”, three out of a five level scale.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
newsradioklbj.com

Twitter in Texas: Elon Musk might move HQ to Austin

Ever since Elon Musk purchased Twitter, there has been allegations that the company’s HQ will move to Austin to join the billionaire’s other companies. Austin is already home to many other tech companies and this move would “benefit the city’s technology sector”, according to Thom Singer, CEO of the Austin Technology Council.
AUSTIN, TX
LonghornsCountry

LonghornsCountry

Austin, TX
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
580K+
Views
ABOUT

LonghornCountry is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of University of Texas athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/texas

Comments / 0

Community Policy