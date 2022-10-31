Steve Sarkisian Praises 'Fantastic Player,’ Wildcats RB Deuce Vaughn

Steve Sarkisian had plenty of praise for Wildcats' running back Deuce Vaughn ahead of Saturday's game.

Following their bye week, the Texas Longhorns once again hit the road, this time taking on the Kansas State Wildcats.

They will look to get back in the win column in Big 12 play, as a win not only earns them a bowl bid but also keeps them in the running for a potential Big 12 championship game appearance.

However, doing so will be easier said than done, especially with the performance the Wildcats are coming off. The Wildcats are fresh off of a 48-0 beatdown of the Oklahoma State Cowboys, the same team the Longhorns lost to entering the bye week.

Offensively, the Wildcats feature one of the best running backs in college football in Deuce Vaughn. Longhorns coach Steve Sarkisian had nothing but praise for Vaughn, calling him a "fantastic player," ahead of their game against Kansas State.

“I like the way Deuce plays. He’s a really versatile back," Sarkisian said. "They do a really good job, they’re creative with him. Not just running the ball, but receiving the ball and moving around.”

Through seven games, Vaughn has rushed for 902 yards and five touchdowns while averaging 5.9 yards per carry. He's also flashed his ability to hurt teams in the passing game as well, recording 23 catches for 120 yards and a touchdown.

If the Longhorns can slow down or contain Vaughn on Saturday, then their chances of pulling off the road upset will be much higher. However, if Vaughn gets loose and runs all over Texas, then it could be a very long day for the Longhorns as their road struggles will continue.

