ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Colts DL Tyquan Lewis (knee) out for season

By Field Level Media
The Greeneville Sun
The Greeneville Sun
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35ykn9_0itYT6Ts00

Indianapolis Colts defensive lineman Tyquan Lewis will miss the rest of the season with a ruptured left patella tendon.

He sustained the same season-ending injury to his right knee in Week 8 of last season, nearly one year ago to the day.

Head coach Frank Reich confirmed Monday that Lewis will have surgery for the injury sustained late in the fourth quarter of Sunday's 17-16 loss to the Washington Commanders. He left the field on a cart.

"Our hearts go out to Tyquan," Reich said. "He was having a great year. ... We'll support him every step of the way."

Lewis, 27, recorded 14 tackles, four quarterback hits, one sack and one forced fumble in seven games (four starts) this season. The Colts' 2018 second-round pick has 70 tackles, 9.5 sacks and one interception in 48 career contests (16 starts).

"It was tough, tough to see," said wide receiver Parris Campbell, who played with Lewis at Ohio State. "I know what he battled through last year to get back to the point to where he was now."

Also Monday, the Colts activated safety Trevor Denbow from injured reserve and released punter Nolan Cooney from the practice squad. --Field Level Media

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Greeneville Sun

Reports: Jaguars trading for suspended WR Calvin Ridley

The Jacksonville Jaguars are trading for suspended Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley, multiple outlets reported Tuesday. The sides are trying to finalize the deal, reportedly complex, ahead of the 4 p.m. ET trade deadline. Regardless, Ridley would remain suspended through at least the 2022 season for betting on Falcons games in 2021. The Falcons...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
The Greeneville Sun

Georgia OLB Nolan Smith (pec) done for season

Georgia pass rusher Nolan Smith is done for the season with a torn pectoral muscle, coach Kirby Smart confirmed Tuesday. Smart said Smith would undergo surgery this week and could come back to encourage his teammates at Thursday's practice ahead of Saturday's mega matchup between Georgia (8-0, 5-0 Southeastern Conference) and Tennessee (8-0, 4-0) in Athens, Ga. "He does a great job. He is like an extra coach because he...
ATHENS, GA
The Greeneville Sun

Saints WR Michael Thomas (toe) likely done for season

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas will undergo toe surgery and the team doesn't expect him to play again this season. Saints head coach Dennis Allen said Thursday that Thomas would land on injured reserve. Thomas is scheduled to have surgery on his dislocated second toe. Allen said he didn't know an exact timeline but doubts Thomas will return this season. "The toe did not respond how we were...
The Greeneville Sun

Saints to place Michael Thomas on injured reserve after a setback; expected to miss season

METAIRIE, La. - The New Orleans Saints are placing Michael Thomas on injured reserve, and the veteran receiver is expected to miss the remainder of the season, coach Dennis Allen said Thursday afternoon. Thomas has not played since the Saints' Week 3 loss to the Carolina Panthers. Allen said Thursday that Thomas had a setback in his recovery, and will require surgery on a dislocated toe that will likely end his season.
METAIRIE, LA
The Greeneville Sun

Report: Commanders set to release CB William Jackson III

One way or another, William Jackson III has played his final game in a Washington uniform. The Commanders are set to release Jackson on Tuesday if they're unable to find a trade partner for their $40.5 million cornerback, ESPN reported. The NFL trade deadline is Tuesday at 4 p.m. Jackson, 30, hasn't played since Week 5 after sustaining a back injury. He has 16 tackles and two passes defensed in...
WASHINGTON, DC
The Greeneville Sun

Texans' Nico Collins out, Brandin Cooks questionable vs. Eagles

The Houston Texans ruled out wide receiver Nico Collins for Thursday's game against the visiting Philadelphia Eagles. Collins, 23, did not practice at all during the short week while nursing a groin injury. He has 18 catches for 305 yards in six games for the Texans (1-5-1). Collins joined safety Grayland Arnold (quad), defensive lineman Maliek Collins (chest), linebacker Neville Hewitt (hamstring) and offensive lineman Justin McCray (concussion) in being ruled out for the contest against the Eagles (7-0). Wide receiver Brandin Cooks (wrist) did not participate in practice for the second straight day on Wednesday and was listed as questionable for the contest. Linebacker Christian Harris (thigh) and defensive back Desmond King II (knee) are also questionable to play on Thursday. --Field Level Media
HOUSTON, TX
The Greeneville Sun

Giants to discuss Daniel Jones, Saquon Barkley extensions

The New York Giants will discuss contract extensions for Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley during their bye week. "We'll have those meetings this week," general manager Joe Schoen confirmed Tuesday. The Giants (6-2) had their four-game winning streak snapped with Sunday's 27-13 loss at Seattle, but have already matched their highest season win total since going 11-5 in 2016. ...
NEW YORK STATE
The Greeneville Sun

Commanders DE Chase Young returns to practice

No. 99 is back on the field for the Washington Commanders. The team designated pass-rusher Chase Young to return to practice for the first time this season on Wednesday. The Commanders opened a 21-day window for the defensive end's return to the active roster. Young, 23, tore his right ACL and MCL on Nov. 14 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He started the season on the physically unable to perform...
WASHINGTON, DC
The Greeneville Sun

Falcons designate RB Cordarrelle Patterson to return from IR

The Atlanta Falcons designated running back Cordarrelle Patterson to return from injured reserve on Wednesday. Patterson, who was placed on IR on Oct. 3 with a knee injury, was expected to participate in practice Wednesday. The move opens a 21-day window in which he is eligible to practice before officially joining the active roster. The Falcons (4-4) have won four of their last six games heading into Sunday's clash with...
ATLANTA, GA
The Greeneville Sun

With Seahawks up next, Cardinals know they need to make move now

If the Arizona Cardinals are to make a move in the NFC West this season, now would be the time to do it. The last-place Cardinals (3-5) will host the division-leading Seattle Seahawks (5-3) on Sunday, followed by games against the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers. "Obviously, not a lot of wiggle room left, with three division games and where we're at record-wise," Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury said....
SEATTLE, WA
The Greeneville Sun

Buccaneers hosting Rams in surprising battle of mediocrity

Two of the most surprising developments of the NFL season are the mediocrity of both the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Los Angeles Rams. Neither team thought they'd be below .500 entering Week 9 -- and neither team made a noteworthy move at this week's trade deadline. The past two Super Bowl champions will compete for a much-needed win on Sunday in Tampa, Fla. The Rams (3-4) have lost three...
TAMPA, FL
The Greeneville Sun

Bengals, Panthers nursing wounds heading into tilt

Turning frustration into something fruitful is going to be crucial for the Carolina Panthers and Cincinnati Bengals. The teams are trying to pull themselves up in different manners. The chance to secure a more positive outcome Sunday afternoon in Cincinnati should be enticing for both squads. The Bengals (4-4) are trying to recover from Monday night's 32-13 loss to the Cleveland Browns. ...
CINCINNATI, OH
The Greeneville Sun

Division-leading Falcons confident with Chargers next

Despite a break-even record and being down their top offensive performer as of late, the Atlanta Falcons will be in first place in their division when they take the field at home Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers. The Falcons (4-4) stayed atop the NFC South after a wild 37-34 victory at home over the Carolina Panthers last week. The Falcons could have lost twice in the latter stages had it not been for a pair of missed kicks. ...
ATLANTA, GA
The Greeneville Sun

Jalen Hurts returns to hometown as unbeaten Eagles face Texans

An argument could be made that Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is the frontrunner for NFL MVP, or is at least on equal footing with Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen. The dual-threat quarterback is enjoying a breakout season, ranking fifth in passer rating (105.1), seventh in completion percentage (67.0 percent) and tied for fourth in rushing touchdowns (six) while stewarding the lone undefeated team in the NFL. He has provided...
HOUSTON, TX
The Greeneville Sun

The Greeneville Sun

290
Followers
2K+
Post
21K+
Views
ABOUT

The Greeneville Sun has been “Greene County’s hometown newspaper” since 1879. Part of Adams Publishing Group, the newspaper has won many awards for news stories, advertising, photos, videos, and websites from the Tennessee Press Association, Tennessee Associated Press Broadcasters and Media Editors, Mid-Atlantic Newspaper Advertising and Marketing Executives, and National Newspaper Association.

 https://www.greenevillesun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy