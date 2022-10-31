ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL: Philadelphia Eagles at Washington Commanders

By Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
 3 days ago

Sep 25, 2022; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders defensive end Chase Young on the field before the game between the Washington Commanders and the Philadelphia Eagles at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers at Philadelphia Eagles

Oct 30, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) celebrates with wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) after a touchdown connection against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the second quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Reports: Jaguars trading for suspended WR Calvin Ridley

The Jacksonville Jaguars are trading for suspended Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley, multiple outlets reported Tuesday. The sides are trying to finalize the deal, reportedly complex, ahead of the 4 p.m. ET trade deadline. Regardless, Ridley would remain suspended through at least the 2022 season for betting on Falcons games in 2021. The Falcons...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Syndication: USA TODAY

Colts running back Jonathan Taylor breaks away from the Patriots defense on his fourth-quarter touchdown run. Syndication The Indianapolis Star
Texans' Nico Collins out, Brandin Cooks questionable vs. Eagles

The Houston Texans ruled out wide receiver Nico Collins for Thursday's game against the visiting Philadelphia Eagles. Collins, 23, did not practice at all during the short week while nursing a groin injury. He has 18 catches for 305 yards in six games for the Texans (1-5-1). Collins joined safety Grayland Arnold (quad), defensive lineman Maliek Collins (chest), linebacker Neville Hewitt (hamstring) and offensive lineman Justin McCray (concussion) in being ruled out for the contest against the Eagles (7-0). Wide receiver Brandin Cooks (wrist) did not participate in practice for the second straight day on Wednesday and was listed as questionable for the contest. Linebacker Christian Harris (thigh) and defensive back Desmond King II (knee) are also questionable to play on Thursday. --Field Level Media
HOUSTON, TX
Division-leading Falcons confident with Chargers next

Despite a break-even record and being down their top offensive performer as of late, the Atlanta Falcons will be in first place in their division when they take the field at home Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers. The Falcons (4-4) stayed atop the NFC South after a wild 37-34 victory at home over the Carolina Panthers last week. The Falcons could have lost twice in the latter stages had it not been for a pair of missed kicks. ...
ATLANTA, GA
Buccaneers hosting Rams in surprising battle of mediocrity

Two of the most surprising developments of the NFL season are the mediocrity of both the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Los Angeles Rams. Neither team thought they'd be below .500 entering Week 9 -- and neither team made a noteworthy move at this week's trade deadline. The past two Super Bowl champions will compete for a much-needed win on Sunday in Tampa, Fla. The Rams (3-4) have lost three...
TAMPA, FL
Commanders DE Chase Young returns to practice

No. 99 is back on the field for the Washington Commanders. The team designated pass-rusher Chase Young to return to practice for the first time this season on Wednesday. The Commanders opened a 21-day window for the defensive end's return to the active roster. Young, 23, tore his right ACL and MCL on Nov. 14 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He started the season on the physically unable to perform...
WASHINGTON, DC
