NFL: Philadelphia Eagles at Washington Commanders

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The unsolved murder of R&B singer John WhiteheadBLOCK WORK MEDIAPhiladelphia, PA
Philly Wine Fest at Live Casino & Hotel in PhiladelphiaMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Tiffin Indian Cuisine opens 10th location in MalvernMarilyn JohnsonMalvern, PA
Week1:#Thanksgiving Tip of the Week - #BuyYourPiesTeressa P.
What If Bryce Harper Had Signed With The Yankees?IBWAAWashington, PA
Related
The Bears Trade For WR Chase Claypool Has Other Implications!
Donnie and Joe discuss the NFL's trade deadline passing.
NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers at Philadelphia Eagles
Oct 30, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) celebrates with wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) after a touchdown connection against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the second quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
Reports: Jaguars trading for suspended WR Calvin Ridley
The Jacksonville Jaguars are trading for suspended Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley, multiple outlets reported Tuesday. The sides are trying to finalize the deal, reportedly complex, ahead of the 4 p.m. ET trade deadline. Regardless, Ridley would remain suspended through at least the 2022 season for betting on Falcons games in 2021. The Falcons...
NFL: Washington Commanders at Dallas Cowboys
Oct 2, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder on the field before the game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Washington Football Team at Atlanta Falcons
Oct 3, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Washington Football Team defensive end Chase Young (99) celebrates after a third down stop against the Atlanta Falcons in the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Syndication: USA TODAY
Colts running back Jonathan Taylor breaks away from the Patriots defense on his fourth-quarter touchdown run. Syndication The Indianapolis Star
NFL: Arizona Cardinals at Minnesota Vikings
Oct 30, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings safety Camryn Bynum (24) walks off the field after the game against the Arizona Cardinals at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: New York Giants at New England Patriots
Aug 11, 2022; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) hands the ball off to running back Saquon Barkley (26) during the first half of a game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Atlanta Falcons at Seattle Seahawks
Sep 25, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson (84) rushes for a touchdown against the Seattle Seahawks during the second quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Indianapolis Colts at Denver Broncos
Oct 6, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos linebacker Bradley Chubb (55) gestures after a play in the second quarter against the Indianapolis Colts at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
Texans' Nico Collins out, Brandin Cooks questionable vs. Eagles
The Houston Texans ruled out wide receiver Nico Collins for Thursday's game against the visiting Philadelphia Eagles. Collins, 23, did not practice at all during the short week while nursing a groin injury. He has 18 catches for 305 yards in six games for the Texans (1-5-1). Collins joined safety Grayland Arnold (quad), defensive lineman Maliek Collins (chest), linebacker Neville Hewitt (hamstring) and offensive lineman Justin McCray (concussion) in being ruled out for the contest against the Eagles (7-0). Wide receiver Brandin Cooks (wrist) did not participate in practice for the second straight day on Wednesday and was listed as questionable for the contest. Linebacker Christian Harris (thigh) and defensive back Desmond King II (knee) are also questionable to play on Thursday. --Field Level Media
NFL: Baltimore Ravens at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Oct 27, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) warms up before the start of the game against the Baltimore Ravens at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Dyer-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Carolina Panthers at Atlanta Falcons
Oct 30, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota (1) looks for an open receiver against the Carolina Panthers in the first quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Cleveland Browns-Deshaun Watson Press Conference
Mar 25, 2022; Berea, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson poses for a photo with general manager Andrew Berry, left and head coach Kevin Stefanski, right during a press conference at the CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
NFL Week 9 Preview: Lions (+3) Could Be A Problem For Packers
Kevin and Donnie discuss Packers and Lions.
Division-leading Falcons confident with Chargers next
Despite a break-even record and being down their top offensive performer as of late, the Atlanta Falcons will be in first place in their division when they take the field at home Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers. The Falcons (4-4) stayed atop the NFC South after a wild 37-34 victory at home over the Carolina Panthers last week. The Falcons could have lost twice in the latter stages had it not been for a pair of missed kicks. ...
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Atlanta Falcons
Sep 11, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas (13) celebrates after a touchdown against the Atlanta Falcons in the fourth quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Tennessee Titans at Houston Texans
Oct 30, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Brandin Cooks (13) makes a reception during the fourth quarter as Tennessee Titans cornerback Roger McCreary (21) defends at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Buccaneers hosting Rams in surprising battle of mediocrity
Two of the most surprising developments of the NFL season are the mediocrity of both the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Los Angeles Rams. Neither team thought they'd be below .500 entering Week 9 -- and neither team made a noteworthy move at this week's trade deadline. The past two Super Bowl champions will compete for a much-needed win on Sunday in Tampa, Fla. The Rams (3-4) have lost three...
Commanders DE Chase Young returns to practice
No. 99 is back on the field for the Washington Commanders. The team designated pass-rusher Chase Young to return to practice for the first time this season on Wednesday. The Commanders opened a 21-day window for the defensive end's return to the active roster. Young, 23, tore his right ACL and MCL on Nov. 14 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He started the season on the physically unable to perform...
The Greeneville Sun
290
Followers
2K+
Post
21K+
Views
ABOUT
The Greeneville Sun has been “Greene County’s hometown newspaper” since 1879. Part of Adams Publishing Group, the newspaper has won many awards for news stories, advertising, photos, videos, and websites from the Tennessee Press Association, Tennessee Associated Press Broadcasters and Media Editors, Mid-Atlantic Newspaper Advertising and Marketing Executives, and National Newspaper Association.https://www.greenevillesun.com/
Comments / 0