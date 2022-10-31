ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Colts DL Tyquan Lewis (knee) out for season

By Field Level Media
Ashe Post & Times
Ashe Post & Times
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TXatZ_0itYT14F00

Indianapolis Colts defensive lineman Tyquan Lewis will miss the rest of the season with a ruptured left patella tendon.

He sustained the same season-ending injury to his right knee in Week 8 of last season, nearly one year ago to the day.

Head coach Frank Reich confirmed Monday that Lewis will have surgery for the injury sustained late in the fourth quarter of Sunday's 17-16 loss to the Washington Commanders. He left the field on a cart.

"Our hearts go out to Tyquan," Reich said. "He was having a great year. ... We'll support him every step of the way."

Lewis, 27, recorded 14 tackles, four quarterback hits, one sack and one forced fumble in seven games (four starts) this season. The Colts' 2018 second-round pick has 70 tackles, 9.5 sacks and one interception in 48 career contests (16 starts).

"It was tough, tough to see," said wide receiver Parris Campbell, who played with Lewis at Ohio State. "I know what he battled through last year to get back to the point to where he was now."

Also Monday, the Colts activated safety Trevor Denbow from injured reserve and released punter Nolan Cooney from the practice squad. --Field Level Media

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Ashe Post & Times

Georgia OLB Nolan Smith (pec) done for season

Georgia pass rusher Nolan Smith is done for the season with a torn pectoral muscle, coach Kirby Smart confirmed Tuesday. Smart said Smith would undergo surgery this week and could come back to encourage his teammates at Thursday's practice ahead of Saturday's mega matchup between Georgia (8-0, 5-0 Southeastern Conference) and Tennessee (8-0, 4-0) in Athens, Ga. "He does a great job. He is like an extra coach because he...
ATHENS, GA
Ashe Post & Times

Bengals, Panthers nursing wounds heading into tilt

Turning frustration into something fruitful is going to be crucial for the Carolina Panthers and Cincinnati Bengals. The teams are trying to pull themselves up in different manners. The chance to secure a more positive outcome Sunday afternoon in Cincinnati should be enticing for both squads. The Bengals (4-4) are trying to recover from Monday night's 32-13 loss to the Cleveland Browns. ...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Ashe Post & Times

Saints WR Michael Thomas (toe) likely done for season

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas will undergo toe surgery and the team doesn't expect him to play again this season. Saints head coach Dennis Allen said Thursday that Thomas would land on injured reserve. Thomas is scheduled to have surgery on his dislocated second toe. Allen said he didn't know an exact timeline but doubts Thomas will return this season. "The toe did not respond how we were...
Ashe Post & Times

Jalen Hurts returns to hometown as unbeaten Eagles face Texans

An argument could be made that Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is the frontrunner for NFL MVP, or is at least on equal footing with Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen. The dual-threat quarterback is enjoying a breakout season, ranking fifth in passer rating (105.1), seventh in completion percentage (67.0 percent) and tied for fourth in rushing touchdowns (six) while stewarding the lone undefeated team in the NFL. He has provided...
HOUSTON, TX
Ashe Post & Times

Saints to place Michael Thomas on injured reserve after a setback; expected to miss season

METAIRIE, La. - The New Orleans Saints are placing Michael Thomas on injured reserve, and the veteran receiver is expected to miss the remainder of the season, coach Dennis Allen said Thursday afternoon. Thomas has not played since the Saints' Week 3 loss to the Carolina Panthers. Allen said Thursday that Thomas had a setback in his recovery, and will require surgery on a dislocated toe that will likely end his season.
METAIRIE, LA
Ashe Post & Times

Jaguars trade for suspended WR Calvin Ridley

The Jacksonville Jaguars traded for suspended Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley on Tuesday. The sides were able to finalize the complex deal ahead of the 4 p.m. ET trade deadline. Both teams announced the deal. "This is an opportunity to add a proven playmaker to our already talented wide receiver room as we continue to build our roster for 2023 and beyond," Jaguars general manager Trent Baalke said in...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Ashe Post & Times

Report: Bengals fear CB Chidobe Awuzie has torn ACL

The Cincinnati Bengals are bracing for tests to show that cornerback Chidobe Awuzie suffered a torn ACL in Monday night's game, NFL Network reported Tuesday. Awuzie, 27, is having an MRI on Tuesday. Awuzie was in a protective brace after Monday night's loss to the Cleveland Browns and on crutches. "I don't think it's great, but we don't have final confirmation on it yet," Bengals coach Zac Taylor said after...
CINCINNATI, OH
Ashe Post & Times

Report: Commanders set to release CB William Jackson III

One way or another, William Jackson III has played his final game in a Washington uniform. The Commanders are set to release Jackson on Tuesday if they're unable to find a trade partner for their $40.5 million cornerback, ESPN reported. The NFL trade deadline is Tuesday at 4 p.m. Jackson, 30, hasn't played since Week 5 after sustaining a back injury. He has 16 tackles and two passes defensed in...
WASHINGTON, DC
Ashe Post & Times

Dolphins acquire OLB Bradley Chubb from Broncos for first-rounder

Pass rusher Bradley Chubb was acquired by the Miami Dolphins from the Denver Broncos in exchange for a package of draft picks that includes a 2023 first-round selection. The Broncos confirmed the deal before the official trade deadline arrived Tuesday. NFL Network also reported the Dolphins were trading a 2023 fifth-round pick to the San Francisco 49ers for running back Jeff Wilson Jr. The Dolphins pledged to work toward a...
DENVER, CO
Ashe Post & Times

Reports: Lions trading TE T.J. Hockenson to Vikings

The Detroit Lions are trading Pro Bowl tight end T.J. Hockenson to division rival Minnesota in exchange for two draft picks, ESPN and NFL Network reported Tuesday. The Vikings are sending Detroit a 2023 second-round pick and a 2024 fourth-rounder, per the reports. The Vikings get Hockenson, a 2023 fourth-round pick and a 2024 conditional fourth-round pick. The Vikings lost starting tight end Irv Smith Jr. to a high-ankle sprain...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Ashe Post & Times

Dolphins, new LB Bradley Chubb finalize $119M deal

Outside linebacker Bradley Chubb changed addresses on Tuesday and the newest member of the Miami Dolphins received a $111.25 million door prize on Thursday, agreeing to a five-year deal with $63.2 million guaranteed. The contract doesn't account for the $7.75 million remaining on Chubb's rookie contract, which became the obligation of the Dolphins when Miami acquired the pass rusher Tuesday. All told, the Chubb contract has value of $119 million. ...
WASHINGTON STATE
Ashe Post & Times

Texans' Nico Collins out, Brandin Cooks questionable vs. Eagles

The Houston Texans ruled out wide receiver Nico Collins for Thursday's game against the visiting Philadelphia Eagles. Collins, 23, did not practice at all during the short week while nursing a groin injury. He has 18 catches for 305 yards in six games for the Texans (1-5-1). Collins joined safety Grayland Arnold (quad), defensive lineman Maliek Collins (chest), linebacker Neville Hewitt (hamstring) and offensive lineman Justin McCray (concussion) in being ruled out for the contest against the Eagles (7-0). Wide receiver Brandin Cooks (wrist) did not participate in practice for the second straight day on Wednesday and was listed as questionable for the contest. Linebacker Christian Harris (thigh) and defensive back Desmond King II (knee) are also questionable to play on Thursday. --Field Level Media
HOUSTON, TX
Ashe Post & Times

Arthur Smith likes direction of his first-place Falcons

It's been years since the Atlanta Falcons have been in first place in the NFC South. But at 4-4, that's exactly where they find themselves ahead of Sunday's home date with the Los Angeles Chargers (4-3). Arthur Smith doesn't want his team to rest on its laurels. But he is proud of the team's resiliency and the culture that's coming together in his second season as coach of the Falcons. ...
ATLANTA, GA
Ashe Post & Times

NFL: Washington Commanders at Indianapolis Colts

Oct 30, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts running back Nyheim Hines (21) reaches up for the ball Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, during a game against the Washington Commanders at Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Mandatory Credit: Max Gersh/IndyStar-USA TODAY Sports
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Ashe Post & Times

Commanders DE Chase Young returns to practice

No. 99 is back on the field for the Washington Commanders. The team designated pass-rusher Chase Young to return to practice for the first time this season on Wednesday. The Commanders opened a 21-day window for the defensive end's return to the active roster. Young, 23, tore his right ACL and MCL on Nov. 14 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He started the season on the physically unable to perform...
WASHINGTON, DC
Ashe Post & Times

Embattled Colts try to find footing against Patriots

It's pretty safe to assume that the Indianapolis Colts will still be navigating through a number of personnel changes when they travel to Foxborough, Mass., on Sunday for a meeting with the New England Patriots. Over the past two weeks, the Colts (3-4-1) have benched quarterback Matt Ryan, parted ways with offensive coordinator Marcus Brady and traded running Nyheim Hines to the Buffalo Bills. "I'm not naming an interim coordinator....
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Ashe Post & Times

Ashe Post & Times

West Jefferson, NC
527
Followers
2K+
Post
57K+
Views
ABOUT

The Ashe Post & Times is an award-winning weekly publication that serves Ashe County, as well as the surrounding communities of the Western North Carolina High Country. The newspaper was formed by joining the resources of Ashe Mountain Times and the Jefferson Post on Dec. 1, 2017.

 https://www.ashepostandtimes.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy