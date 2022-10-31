Three struck by gunfire during Halloween party in Caldwell

Three people were shot during a party in Caldwell early Sunday morning.

The incident occurred at around 1 a.m. during a “very large Halloween party” at a home in the 3000 block of South Illinois Avenue, according to a news release from the Caldwell Police Department.

Two party goers were kicked out after causing a disturbance, police said. Minutes later they drove in front of the party house and fired several shots, the news release stated.

Police said that two people who were shot were taken to the hospital where they were treated for non-life-threatening injuries. A third person was grazed by gunfire and was treated at the scene by paramedics.

Caldwell Police Chief Rex Ingram said the department “will relentlessly be pursuing those responsible for this senseless act of violence and cowardly attempt to destroy lives,” the news release stated.

Anyone with information is asked to call 208-454-7531 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-COPS.