Read full article on original website
Related
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Warnings about a fragile democracy hit home for some Arizona voters as election deniers compete for key offices
The voters who poured into a Phoenix high school to hear from former President Barack Obama were looking to send a message of defiance Wednesday night. They said they are determined to defeat former President Donald Trump's hand-picked slate of election deniers -- including gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake, Senate nominee Blake Masters and Secretary of State nominee Mark Finchem -- and will not allow their state's voters to be intimidated by activists who turned up to monitor ballot drop boxes late last month -- some of them armed, masked and wearing camouflage.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Pillow salesman and Trump ally Mike Lindell loses court bid to reclaim phone seized by FBI, access warrant details
A federal judge in Minnesota has rejected Mike Lindell's challenge to the FBI search and seizure of his phone in a 2020 election-related criminal probe. Judge Eric Tostrud said Lindell, CEO of My Pillow and a prominent backer of former President Donald Trump's false voter fraud claims, had not shown that the search was unconstitutional, and said he could not have his phone returned or get more access to details from the search.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Justice Department rests in its historic seditious conspiracy case against Oath Keepers
Federal prosecutors rested their case on Thursday against five alleged leaders of the far-right Oath Keepers militia group, ending the initial phase of the first seditious conspiracy trial in over a decade. Over four weeks, government witnesses -- including several FBI agents, US Capitol Police officers, current and former members...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Jordan sends letters to DOJ and FBI previewing what GOP controlled House Judiciary Committee would investigate
GOP Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio, who serves as ranking Republican member of the House Judiciary Committee, put the Department of Justice and FBI on notice Wednesday in letters detailing potential investigations if Republicans reclaim the House majority and he is given the powerful gavel of the Judiciary Committee. In...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Clarence Thomas was 'key' to a plan to delay certification of 2020 election, Trump lawyers said in emails
A lawyer for former President Donald Trump described Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas as "key" to Trump's plan to delay Congress' certification of President Joe Biden's victory through litigation after the 2020 election, according to emails recently turned over to the House select committee investigating January 6. "We want to...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
How a movie has played a key role in election conspiracy theories
When armed, masked men and people with long telescopic camera lenses showed up at ballot drop boxes last month in Arizona to stalk voters, many public officials were appalled. Voter intimidation complaints were filed and sent to the Department of Justice. But on the pro-Trump internet, plans for this sort...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
How the Biden DOJ's vows to protect voting rights have played out in practice
The midterm elections pose the biggest test yet to promises made, with great fanfare, by President Joe Biden's Justice Department to protect voting rights in the face of ever-evolving threats to democracy. The Justice Department -- where among the ranks of leadership are Biden appointees with significant experience in voting...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Exclusive: DOJ mulling potential special counsel if Trump runs in 2024
As Donald Trump inches closer to launching another presidential run after the midterm election, Justice Department officials have discussed whether a Trump candidacy would create the need for a special counsel to oversee two sprawling federal investigations related to the former president, sources familiar with the matter tell CNN. The...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Secret recording: Oath Keepers leader wanted to warn Trump of upcoming 'combat here on US soil'
In a secretly recorded meeting days after January 6, 2021, Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes allegedly tried to issue a warning to then-President Donald Trump, urging him to invoke the Insurrection Act and warning there would be "combat here on US soil." Jason Alpers, a US military veteran who testified...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Democrat Hobbs defends decision not to debate GOP's Lake in tight Arizona gubernatorial race
Arizona Democratic gubernatorial nominee Katie Hobbs on Wednesday continued to defend her decision to not debate her Republican opponent, Kari Lake, despite polls showing a close race and criticism from some Democratic allies. "You know, not only is Kari Lake -- has she centered her entire platform around this election...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
New York judge assigns monitor to oversee Trump Organization's financial statements
A New York state judge on Thursday imposed a monitor to oversee the Trump Organization's financial statements after the New York attorney general's office asked for added oversight to stop what they allege is a decade-long fraud conducted by former President Donald Trump and three of his adult children. Judge...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Georgia GOP secretary of state dismisses Abrams' concerns over election accessibility
Georgia's top election official on Wednesday dismissed Stacey Abrams' concerns over election accessibility there, blasting the state's Democratic gubernatorial candidate's criticism of new voting rules as "silly." "Her argument -- it's silly. It doesn't make sense. It's not logical. You're having record turnout," Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger told...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
US officials divided over new intelligence suggesting Russian military discussed scenarios for using nuclear weapons
Russian military officials have discussed how and under what conditions Russia would use a tactical nuclear weapon on the battlefield in Ukraine, according to a US intelligence assessment described to CNN by multiple sources who have read it. The assessment, drafted by the National Intelligence Council, is not a high...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Trump aide Kash Patel ordered to testify to grand jury investigating Mar-a-Lago documents, sources say
A federal judge on Tuesday ordered Donald Trump adviser Kash Patel to testify before a grand jury investigating the handling of federal records at Mar-a-Lago, according to two people familiar with the investigation. Judge Beryl Howell of the DC District Court has granted Patel immunity from prosecution on any information...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Republican momentum in Arizona deepens Democratic worries over Senate
Nowhere in the country has the struggle between election denialists and democracy defenders played out in more vivid detail than in Arizona, where Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly's ability to hold off late momentum from Trump-backed GOP nominee Blake Masters will be key to Democrats' hopes of defending their narrow Senate majority.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Michigan Supreme Court allows new set of rules restricting party-appointed election challengers
Just days before the midterm election, the Michigan Supreme Court is allowing a new set of restrictions to be imposed on partisan election challengers at polling places across the state. The list of rules was issued by Democratic officials in the state earlier this year, and has been challenged by...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Recreational marijuana legalization is on the ballot in these states this November
Marijuana legalization is on the ballot in Arkansas, Maryland, Missouri, North Dakota and South Dakota next week, a reflection of the growing momentum nationwide to lift penalties once associated with the drug. If approved, the states would join the 19 (along with Washington, DC) where recreational use is currently legal....
Like US, Mexico faces a state-by-state divide over abortion
OAXACA, Mexico (AP) — Differences over abortion have pitted one large batch of U.S. states against another — one group imposing sweeping bans, the other intent on preserving access to abortion. To a remarkable extent, that’s also the case in America’s southern neighbor, Mexico. Ten of...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Biden sends a stark warning about political violence ahead of midterms: 'We can't take democracy for granted any longer'
President Joe Biden on Wednesday delivered a stark warning to Americans that the future of the nation's democracy could rest on next week's midterm elections, an urgent appeal coming six days before final ballots are cast in a contest the president framed in nearly existential terms. "We can't take democracy...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Biden says GOP is 'going after your right to vote' as he makes a western swing ahead of midterms
President Joe Biden warned about threats to democracy should Republicans take Congress as he returned to the campaign trail to stump for Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham in what is poised to be one of his final western campaign stops of the midterms. The rally in Albuquerque, New Mexico, was...
Comments / 0