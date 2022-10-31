ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Warnings about a fragile democracy hit home for some Arizona voters as election deniers compete for key offices

The voters who poured into a Phoenix high school to hear from former President Barack Obama were looking to send a message of defiance Wednesday night. They said they are determined to defeat former President Donald Trump's hand-picked slate of election deniers -- including gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake, Senate nominee Blake Masters and Secretary of State nominee Mark Finchem -- and will not allow their state's voters to be intimidated by activists who turned up to monitor ballot drop boxes late last month -- some of them armed, masked and wearing camouflage.
Pillow salesman and Trump ally Mike Lindell loses court bid to reclaim phone seized by FBI, access warrant details

A federal judge in Minnesota has rejected Mike Lindell's challenge to the FBI search and seizure of his phone in a 2020 election-related criminal probe. Judge Eric Tostrud said Lindell, CEO of My Pillow and a prominent backer of former President Donald Trump's false voter fraud claims, had not shown that the search was unconstitutional, and said he could not have his phone returned or get more access to details from the search.
Clarence Thomas was 'key' to a plan to delay certification of 2020 election, Trump lawyers said in emails

A lawyer for former President Donald Trump described Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas as "key" to Trump's plan to delay Congress' certification of President Joe Biden's victory through litigation after the 2020 election, according to emails recently turned over to the House select committee investigating January 6. "We want to...
How a movie has played a key role in election conspiracy theories

When armed, masked men and people with long telescopic camera lenses showed up at ballot drop boxes last month in Arizona to stalk voters, many public officials were appalled. Voter intimidation complaints were filed and sent to the Department of Justice. But on the pro-Trump internet, plans for this sort...
How the Biden DOJ's vows to protect voting rights have played out in practice

The midterm elections pose the biggest test yet to promises made, with great fanfare, by President Joe Biden's Justice Department to protect voting rights in the face of ever-evolving threats to democracy. The Justice Department -- where among the ranks of leadership are Biden appointees with significant experience in voting...
Exclusive: DOJ mulling potential special counsel if Trump runs in 2024

As Donald Trump inches closer to launching another presidential run after the midterm election, Justice Department officials have discussed whether a Trump candidacy would create the need for a special counsel to oversee two sprawling federal investigations related to the former president, sources familiar with the matter tell CNN. The...
Georgia GOP secretary of state dismisses Abrams' concerns over election accessibility

Georgia's top election official on Wednesday dismissed Stacey Abrams' concerns over election accessibility there, blasting the state's Democratic gubernatorial candidate's criticism of new voting rules as "silly." "Her argument -- it's silly. It doesn't make sense. It's not logical. You're having record turnout," Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger told...
Republican momentum in Arizona deepens Democratic worries over Senate

Nowhere in the country has the struggle between election denialists and democracy defenders played out in more vivid detail than in Arizona, where Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly's ability to hold off late momentum from Trump-backed GOP nominee Blake Masters will be key to Democrats' hopes of defending their narrow Senate majority.
Like US, Mexico faces a state-by-state divide over abortion

OAXACA, Mexico (AP) — Differences over abortion have pitted one large batch of U.S. states against another — one group imposing sweeping bans, the other intent on preserving access to abortion. To a remarkable extent, that’s also the case in America’s southern neighbor, Mexico. Ten of...

