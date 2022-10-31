The voters who poured into a Phoenix high school to hear from former President Barack Obama were looking to send a message of defiance Wednesday night. They said they are determined to defeat former President Donald Trump's hand-picked slate of election deniers -- including gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake, Senate nominee Blake Masters and Secretary of State nominee Mark Finchem -- and will not allow their state's voters to be intimidated by activists who turned up to monitor ballot drop boxes late last month -- some of them armed, masked and wearing camouflage.

ARIZONA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO