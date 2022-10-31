Read full article on original website
Capitol Police cameras recorded break-in at Pelosi residence
United States Capitol Police security cameras installed at House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's San Francisco residence recorded the break-in to her home early last Friday morning, according to a source familiar with the investigation. The Washington Post first reported that the cameras installed by the U.S. Capitol Police were on when...
Why conspiracy theories about Paul Pelosi's assault keep circulating
It didn't take long for the news of the attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul, to get wrapped up in conspiracy theories. Once the police identified the suspect in custody as David DePape, journalists quickly identified blog posts that appeared to be written by him. The writer of those posts embraced far-right views, including antisemitic tropes, false claims about the 2020 election and conspiracies about COVID vaccines. DePape's daughter told The Los Angeles Times that her father wrote the posts.
Prosecutors rest in Jan. 6 seditious conspiracy trial of Oath Keepers members
After a month of testimony, the government rested its case Thursday in the seditious conspiracy trial against Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes and four other members of the far-right group. The trial is the most consequential yet to emerge from the Justice Department's sprawling investigation into the deadly Jan. 6,...
News brief: Pelosi attacked arraigned; Russia sends missiles; Israeli election
David DePape makes his first court appearance after attacking Nancy Pelosi's husband. Russia sends more missiles to Ukraine. And, Israel has another election and Netanyahu guns for a comeback. Transcript. A MARTÍNEZ, HOST:. David DePape will make his first appearance in court today. He's accused of breaking into House...
News brief: Midterm enthusiasm; Pelosi security concerns; Fed raises interest rates
Republicans have edge in enthusiasm in final six days before the midterms. Pelosi attack increases lawmakers' concerns for safety. AndFed expected to raise interest rates for the sixth time this year. Transcript. STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:. We have one more picture of the election that concludes next Tuesday. RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:
Supreme Court says Lindsey Graham must testify in grand jury Georgia election probe
The Supreme Court said Tuesday that Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., must testify before a grand jury in Georgia. He has been subpoenaed for questioning later this month about allegations that then President Donald Trump tried to interfere with Georgia's ballot count after the 2020 election. Graham filed an emergency request...
Supreme Court temporarily blocks House panel from obtaining Trump tax records
The Supreme Court issued a temporary order on Tuesday blocking the House Ways and Means Committee from obtaining former President Donald Trump's tax returns while it considers next steps in the case. Trump asked the court Monday to block the move. The D.C. Circuit previously ruled that the panel may...
How documentary-style films turn conspiracy theories into a call to action
In Georgia this summer, a fake wanted poster falsely identified a woman as a so-called ballot mule. In Arizona, voters dropping off their ballots complained about being photographed and filmed, in some cases by people carrying weapons. The incidents appear inspired by a film, "2,000 Mules," that spins a wild...
Supreme Court clears way for Graham testimony in Georgia
The Supreme Court on Tuesday lifted a temporary hold on Sen. Lindsey Graham's testimony in a Georgia investigation of possible illegal interference in the 2020 election by then-President Donald Trump and his allies in the state. The court left no legal impediments in the way of Graham's appearance before a...
Like US, Mexico faces a state-by-state divide over abortion
OAXACA, Mexico — (AP) — Differences over abortion have pitted one large batch of U.S. states against another — one group imposing sweeping bans, the other intent on preserving access to abortion. To a remarkable extent, that’s also the case in America’s southern neighbor, Mexico.
CNN's Ana Navarro Says Biden Administration 'Sucks' At Critical Midterm Function
The Republican commentator went after the president for failing to do one simple thing.
Doctors and advocates tackle a spike of abortion misinformation – in Spanish
Just after news leaked in May that the Supreme Court planned to overturn Roe v. Wade, Liz Lebrón and her colleagues noticed something unusual: a spike in false and misleading information on abortion being shared in Spanish on social media. "Abortion was not really on our radar," says Lebrón,...
Right-wing groups spend millions of dollars on ads targeting transgender kids
Ahead of Election Day in the high-stakes 2022 midterm elections, right-wing groups have spent tens of millions of dollars on anti-transgender ads in battleground states. America First Legal, an organization launched by former Donald Trump aide Stephen Miller, is behind many of the political ads targeting transgender kids that have run in at least 25 states.
U.S. court says a pageant can exclude transgender women in its competitions
The operator of the Miss United States of America pageant can't be forced to allow openly transgender women into its competitions, a federal appeals court has ruled. The ruling said that being forced to do this would obstruct the organization's ability to express its belief the contest is only for "natural born" females.
Indiana doctor sues AG to block him from obtaining patient abortion records
An Indiana abortion provider who came under attack by the state attorney general has filed a lawsuit to block him from subpoenaing her patients' medical records – including those of a 10-year-old rape victim she treated. In the lawsuit, Dr. Caitlin Bernard and her medical partner claim that state...
Why aren't more moms running for office? One group is hoping to change that
"Who will watch your kids while you campaign?" It's a question Liuba Grechen Shirley says she repeatedly got when she ran for a New York congressional seat in 2018. At the time, she was a mother of two young children. "Men don't get asked that question. Men are praised if...
The bellwether districts to watch that could determine control of Congress
Republicans are heavily favored to take back control of the House, likely breaking Democrats of full control in Washington. That's largely because of the difficult national landscape for the party in power and that many swing districts are in right-leaning places. Republicans need a net pickup of five seats to...
Vaccines used to be apolitical. Now they're a campaign issue
In late October, the Republican candidate for governor of Minnesota posted a video he knew would be controversial. "I've been called extreme, and perhaps this Facebook video will provide fodder for more people to call me extreme," the candidate, Scott Jensen, told his viewers. In the 20 minutes that followed, Jensen railed against COVID vaccine mandates for kids, questioned the CDC's vaccination schedule for other childhood immunizations, and raised other vague concerns about COVID vaccines that have been credited with saving hundreds of thousands of lives.
Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan shot and wounded at rally
Pakistan's former prime minister, Imran Khan, has been wounded by gunfire during a massive demonstration in the eastern part of the country. Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org. Tagged as:. Solar projects are on hold as U.S. investigates whether China is skirting trade rules. May 11, 2022. |
