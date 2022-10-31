ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Employees at Elon Musk's Twitter brace for layoffs

NEW YORK — (AP) — Employees braced for widespread layoffs at Twitter Friday as new owner Elon Musk overhauls the social platform. In a letter to employees obtained by multiple media outlets, the company said employees would find out by 9 a.m. Pacific Standard Time if they had been laid off. The email did not say how many people would lose their jobs.
The ReAwaken America tours unites conservative Christians and conspiracy theorists

Since early last year, some of the most prolific spreaders of conspiracy theories have been barnstorming across the country alongside a stacked cast of pro-Trump speakers, preachers and self-proclaimed prophets. Each stop of the ReAwaken America is part conservative Christian revival, part QAnon expo and part political rally. It features...
Folgers is trying to be cool, confronting its bad reputation

UNIDENTIFIED PEOPLE: (Singing) The best part of waking up is Folgers in your cup. SELYUKH: This jingle is possibly the most famous thing about Folgers - an ad campaign so successful we're still singing it almost 40 years later - except it's almost 40 years later. Is Folgers the best part of waking up? When I began asking this, I got answers like Ayanna Jackson's.
