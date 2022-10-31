Read full article on original website
Related
Employees at Elon Musk's Twitter brace for layoffs
NEW YORK — (AP) — Employees braced for widespread layoffs at Twitter Friday as new owner Elon Musk overhauls the social platform. In a letter to employees obtained by multiple media outlets, the company said employees would find out by 9 a.m. Pacific Standard Time if they had been laid off. The email did not say how many people would lose their jobs.
Elon Musk announces Twitter layoffs via email after takeover - live
Twitter’s new boss Elon Musk has laid off over 3,700 people globally, days after closing the deal to buy the social media giant for $44 billion. Thousands of employees at the company have lost their jobs, with staff notified about the layoffs in an email on Thursday. “Team, In...
Ye can't sell 'White Lives Matter' shirts — 2 Black radio hosts own the trademark
During Paris Fashion Week, the rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, hosted a "secret" catwalk event where models wore T-shirts displaying the phrase "White Lives Matter." Ye had planned on selling the shirts before eventually dropping off boxes filled with the tops at homeless encampments in Los Angeles, never officially releasing the design.
How documentary-style films turn conspiracy theories into a call to action
In Georgia this summer, a fake wanted poster falsely identified a woman as a so-called ballot mule. In Arizona, voters dropping off their ballots complained about being photographed and filmed, in some cases by people carrying weapons. The incidents appear inspired by a film, "2,000 Mules," that spins a wild...
The ReAwaken America tours unites conservative Christians and conspiracy theorists
Since early last year, some of the most prolific spreaders of conspiracy theories have been barnstorming across the country alongside a stacked cast of pro-Trump speakers, preachers and self-proclaimed prophets. Each stop of the ReAwaken America is part conservative Christian revival, part QAnon expo and part political rally. It features...
Folgers is trying to be cool, confronting its bad reputation
UNIDENTIFIED PEOPLE: (Singing) The best part of waking up is Folgers in your cup. SELYUKH: This jingle is possibly the most famous thing about Folgers - an ad campaign so successful we're still singing it almost 40 years later - except it's almost 40 years later. Is Folgers the best part of waking up? When I began asking this, I got answers like Ayanna Jackson's.
News brief: Pelosi attacked arraigned; Russia sends missiles; Israeli election
David DePape makes his first court appearance after attacking Nancy Pelosi's husband. Russia sends more missiles to Ukraine. And, Israel has another election and Netanyahu guns for a comeback. Transcript. A MARTÍNEZ, HOST:. David DePape will make his first appearance in court today. He's accused of breaking into House...
Open Source: Ambulances at Amazon
Hey all. I’m Brian Gordon, tech writer for The News & Observer, and this is Open Source.
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
Atlanta, GA
7K+
Followers
31K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Television | Radio | Education | Digital Georgia Public Broadcasting (GPB) is a state network of PBS member television stations and NPR member radio stations serving the U.S. state of Georgia. It is operated by the Georgia Public Telecommunications Commission, which holds the licenses for most of the PBS and NPR member stations licensed in the state. The broadcast signals of the nine television stations and 19 radio stations cover almost all of the state, as well as parts of Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. The network's headquarters and primary radio and television production facilities are located on 14th Street in Midtown Atlanta, just west of the Downtown Connector in the Home Park neighborhood.https://www.gpb.org/news
Comments / 0