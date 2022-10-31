An Etna Green woman was arrested after she didn’t comply with a law enforcement officers’ orders, hit an unoccupied vehicle and led officers on a pursuit. According to one Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office accident report, at approximately 2:25 p.m. Tuesday, Terra A. Trytko, 44, North Walnut Street, Etna Green, was attempting to back up in 2010 Ford F/E from a parking spot at Etna Green Mini Mart to flee police. When she put the vehicle into drive, her vehicle hit an unoccupied vehicle registered to Janice Chaney, Wakarusa.

ETNA GREEN, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO