Times-Union Newspaper
‘Operation Pumpkin Spice’ Nets 23 Arrests; 11 More Wanted On Warrants
Nearly two dozen people were arrested overnight Wednesday on drug-related and other charges by Kosciusko County Narcotics Enforcement Team (NET43) and 11 more are wanted on warrants. According to a news release from NET43, over the past several months, NET43 conducted undercover operations and covert surveillance which resulted in the...
abc57.com
Victim of shooting on Huey Street dies from injuries
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - One of the victims of a shooting in the 1600 block of Huey Street on Saturday has died, according to the South Bend Police Department. Demetrius Echols, 35, of Michigan City, was pronounced deceased at the hospital this week due to his injuries. His family has...
wfft.com
Woman in critical condition after morning crash
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Allen County Police responded to a crash at the intersection of Dawkins Road and Morgan Road around 9 a.m. Thursday. Police say a woman was driving an SUV west on Dawkins Road and crashed into a trailer being pulled by a dump truck that was turning east on Dawkins Road from Morgan Road.
Times-Union Newspaper
Etna Green Woman Arrested After Pursuit
An Etna Green woman was arrested after she didn’t comply with a law enforcement officers’ orders, hit an unoccupied vehicle and led officers on a pursuit. According to one Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office accident report, at approximately 2:25 p.m. Tuesday, Terra A. Trytko, 44, North Walnut Street, Etna Green, was attempting to back up in 2010 Ford F/E from a parking spot at Etna Green Mini Mart to flee police. When she put the vehicle into drive, her vehicle hit an unoccupied vehicle registered to Janice Chaney, Wakarusa.
Times-Union Newspaper
Public Occurrences 11.05.22
The following people were preliminarily charged and booked into the Kosciusko County Jail:. • 4:22 p.m. Wednesday - Lantz Michael Garrett, 31, of 704 W. Market St., Warsaw, arrested for misdemeanor failure to appear. Bond: $500. • 5:12 Wednesday - Cruz Alejandro Murillo, 25, of 1692 E. CR 200N, lot...
WISH-TV
Prosecutors move to drop some counts against Kegan Kline
PERU, Ind. (WISH) — Prosecutors in Miami County are asking a judge to drop five of the 30 child porn-related charges against Kegan Kline. Kline, 28, is a figure linked to the Delphi murders investigation, although he has not been charged in the deaths of Abigail Williams and Liberty German.
WNDU
Multiple crews called to fire in LaPorte County
LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Indiana State Fire Marshals are investigating after a fire devastated a family business in La Porte. The fire happened at GTW Enterprises, INC., located at 183 W 800 N, in La Porte County. Around 1:10 a.m. on Thursday morning, neighbors noticed the building was on...
inkfreenews.com
Area Police Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following incidents:. 11:53 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 30, 9700 block of North Marine Key Drive, Syracuse. A boat was stolen. Value of $65,000. 7:54 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 30, 8200 block of North SR 13, Syracuse. A car battery and portable camping...
abc57.com
Driver dies several days after crash on SR 120
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. -- A driver involved in a crash on October 25 on SR 120 died on Sunday, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office. The crash happened at 3:30 p.m. on SR 120 just east of CR 131. Deputies said Peter Hersey was traveling eastbound on SR 120...
inkfreenews.com
Officers Find 50 Pills During Traffic Stop; Warsaw Woman Arrested
WARSAW — A Warsaw woman was arrested on drug charges after officers found more than 20 grams of methamphetamine and 50 pills during a traffic stop. Charlene K. Marshall, 51, 121 E. Main St., Warsaw, is charged with dealing methamphetamine, a level 2 felony; possession of methamphetamine, a level 4 felony; possession of a legend drug, a level 6 felony; possession of paraphernalia, a class C misdemeanor; and possession of methamphetamine with enhancing circumstances, a level 3 felony.
Fox17
Sheriff: Drunk driver arrested after St. Joseph Co. crash kills 6-month-old
MENDON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 6-month-old child is dead and a suspect is in custody following a crash in St. Joseph County earlier this week. The St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Office (SJCSO) says the crash happened Tuesday, Nov. 1 before 7 a.m. at M-60 and Angevine Road in Mendon Township.
wtvbam.com
Over 80 dogs found hoarded in Steuben County, investigation being conducted
ANGOLA, IN (WTVB) – The Steuben County Sheriff’s Office says they are assisting the Steuben County Health Department and the Humane Shelter of Steuben County with an investigation into allegations of animal cruelty and neglect that occurred at a York Township residence east of Angola. Deputies were called...
Times-Union Newspaper
Public Occurrences 11.3.22
The following people were preliminarily charged and booked into the Kosciusko County Jail:. • 5:04 p.m. Tuesday - Cody Michael Meyers, 29, Fort Wayne, arrested for driving while suspended with a prior suspension. Bond: $450. • 5:53 p.m. Tuesday - Terra Ann Trytko, 44, of 417 N. Walnut St., Etna...
inkfreenews.com
Warsaw Man Arrested After Stealing, Wrecking Vehicle
WARSAW — A Warsaw man was recently arrested after allegedly stealing a vehicle, wrecking it, and lying about his involvement in the incident. Naquan Rasheed Williams, 20, 510 E. Center St. Apartment B., Warsaw, is charged with theft, a level 6 felony; and false informing, a class B misdemeanor.
WNDU
Industrial fire in LaPorte County under investigation
Baby boy killed in crash involving drunk driver in St. Joseph Co., Mich. It happened on Tuesday just before 7 a.m. in the area of M-60 and Angevine Road in Mendon Township. Irish women's basketball beats Truman State in exhibition. Updated: 7 hours ago. The next time the Irish take...
95.3 MNC
Driver in State Road 120 crash dead
A driver involved in a crash on October 25th on State Road 120 has died. The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office says 80 years old Peter Hersey was traveling eastbound when his vehicle crossed the center line and sideswiped another vehicle. That vehicle rolled and struck a third. Hersey was...
Arson suspected in fire at Old Fort
Fort Wayne firefighters responded to the Old Fort early Wednesday morning after a fire was reported on the property.
WNDU
Man dies several days after Elkhart County crash
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office says a man died Sunday from the injury he suffered a crash involving three vehicles last Tuesday. The crash happened just after 3:30 p.m. on Oct. 25 on State Road 120 east of County Road 131. Police say a Chevy Tahoe traveling east drifted left of center line and sideswiped a Chevy Silverado heading west, causing it to overturn and hit a mailbox. The Chevy Tahoe then collided with the front end of a Toyota Sienna that was directly behind the Chevy Silverado.
WNDU
3 teens found dead in car in Kosciusko County
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Indiana State Police are investigating after three teens were found dead in a car Sunday afternoon in Kosciusko County. Indiana State Troopers responded to a call of three teenagers found unresponsive in a car on a property in the 10800 nlock of W. 900 N. near Etna Green just after 3:00 p.m.
WANE-TV
3 Indiana teens found dead in car: ISP
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – State police are investigating the deaths of three teenagers who were found in a car Sunday afternoon in Kosciusko County. According to a release from Indiana State Police, troopers responded to a call reporting the teens had been found unresponsive just after 3 p.m. in a car on a property near Etna Green.
