fox32chicago.com
Chicago man crashed stolen vehicle, dropped gun while fleeing from police
CHICAGO - An 18-year-old Chicago man was arrested after allegedly crashing a stolen vehicle and dropping his gun while fleeing from police Wednesday. At about 6 p.m., Cook County Sheriff's Street Crime Suppression Unit investigators observed a vehicle that was reported stolen. The 2013 Hyundai Elantra turned in an alley...
Woman stabbed several time while sitting in vehicle on SW Side, Chicago police say
An unknown offender pulled out a sharp object and stabbed the woman multiple time in the body, police said.
Off-duty CPD officer found not guilty of allegedly firing gun at Evergreen Park carjacking suspects
Prosecutors previously said the officer fired her gun at a group who stole her car, but the group had not displayed a firearm or threatened her prior to the incident.
Group of men steal several vehicles from downtown parking garage, Chicago police say
A community alert from CPD said the men were wearing dark clothing and masks in each incident.
Chicago police officers pack courtroom at hearing for suspect in shooting of Officer Danny Golden
Injured Chicago Police Officer Danny Golden was escorted home in a massive police convoy that stretched from downtown to the South Side.
2 wounded in West Garfield Park shooting: Chicago police
The incident took place near where 15 were injured in a shooting incident earlier this week.
fox32chicago.com
Man robbed, stabbed on CTA Red Line train near North and Clyborn station
CHICAGO - A man was robbed and stabbed early Thursday on a CTA Red Line train near the North and Clybourn station. The man, 40, was riding on the train in the 1500 block of North Clybourn Avenue about 5:20 a.m. when he was attacked, Chicago police said. He was...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man charged in CTA stabbing that seriously wounded rider
CHICAGO - A man was charged with stabbing another Red Line passenger Thursday morning near the North/Clybourn station. The 49-year-old was arrested shortly after stabbing and seriously wounding a 40-year-old man who was riding the train around 5:42 a.m., police said. The victim suffered stab wounds to the abdomen and...
fox32chicago.com
Man, 49, shot while riding in car in Little Village
CHICAGO - A man was shot while riding in a vehicle Thursday morning in the Little Village neighborhood. The 49-year-old was in the car traveling westbound around 6:42 a.m. in the 2400 block of West 26th Street, according to police. He suffered a gunshot wound to the shoulder and was...
fox32chicago.com
Suburban woman faces reckless homicide charge for causing 6-vehicle crash, resulting in death of 73-year-old
GLENVIEW, Ill. - A Prospect Heights woman faces a reckless homicide charge after causing a six-vehicle crash, resulting in the death of a 73-year-old man. Alina Jacek, 55, was charged with reckless homicide, speeding (35+), failure to reduce speed to avoid a crash, too fast for condition and following too closely.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police warn Northwest Side businesses about smash and grab burglaries
CHICAGO - Chicago police are waning businesses on the Northwest Side about a slew of recent smash and grab robberies. In these incidents, the suspects use a brick of a large rock to smash the front glass door of the business, then they target the cash registers and safes, police say. Many of the business targeted have been located in the Jefferson Park area.
fox32chicago.com
16-year-old boy shot in Woodlawn: Chicago police
CHICAGO - A 16-year-old boy was shot in Chicago's Woodlawn neighborhood Thursday night. Police say the victim was on the street in the 6600 block of South Greenwood Avenue around 7:30 p.m. when he was shot in the hip. The boy was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center...
15-year-old charged with carjacking in Gresham: police
CHICAGO - A 15-year-old boy is facing charges after a man was carjacked in Gresham in mid-October. Police say the teen was identified as the offender who forcefully took a vehicle from a 72-year-old man in the 3000 block of West 84th Street on Oct. 18. The teen was seen...
cwbchicago.com
CPD sergeant found not guilty of shooting at thieves who stole her car
A veteran Chicago police sergeant has been found not guilty of recklessly discharging her firearm by allegedly shooting at juveniles who stole her SUV during an off-duty incident in suburban Evergreen Park. Judge Steven Rosenblum made the not guilty finding after a short bench trial on Tuesday, according to court...
fox32chicago.com
4 men wounded, 1 critically, in Humboldt Park shooting
CHICAGO - Four men were wounded, one critically, in a shooting in Humboldt Park Thursday night. At about 6:44 p.m., four men were near the street in the 3700 block of West Chicago when they were approached by four male offenders who produced handguns and fired shots, police said. A...
CBS News
Teen suspect charged with carjacking elderly man on South Side
CHICAGO (CBS) – A 15-year-old boy is charged after carjacking an elderly handicapped man on the city's South Side last month. Police say the teen was arrested by members of the Area One Vehicular Hijacking Task Force Tuesday, in the 8200 block of South Springfield Avenue. He was identified...
fox32chicago.com
Man, 38, killed in East Garfield Park drive-by shooting
CHICAGO - A man was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting Wednesday night in the East Garfield Park neighborhood on Chicago's West Side. The 38-year-old was in the street just before midnight in the 3400 block of West Lake Street when someone in a dark sedan started shooting, police said.
fox32chicago.com
Woman, 41, shot during attempted carjacking on Chicago's West Side
CHICAGO - A woman was grazed by gunfire after three people tried to take her car by force Wednesday night in the East Garfield Park neighborhood. The 41-year-old was riding in a vehicle around 10:53 p.m. in the 2900 block of West Madison Street when a blue sedan approached and three males armed with guns got out, police said.
USPS offers $50K reward for information on armed robbery of letter carrier on West Side
CHICAGO - The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering a reward up to $50,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect in the armed robbery of a letter carrier on the West Side earlier this week. USPS officials say the incident happened in the Austin neighborhood...
fox32chicago.com
Thieves targeting Kia, Hyundai cars on West Side: police
CHICAGO - At least 11 Kia and Hyundai cars have been stolen on Chicago's West Side over the last two weeks. Police are warning residents in the Humboldt Park area after carjackers targeted Kias and Hyundais. The offenders may be using the stolen cars for armed robberies in the same area.
