Chicago, IL

fox32chicago.com

Chicago man crashed stolen vehicle, dropped gun while fleeing from police

CHICAGO - An 18-year-old Chicago man was arrested after allegedly crashing a stolen vehicle and dropping his gun while fleeing from police Wednesday. At about 6 p.m., Cook County Sheriff's Street Crime Suppression Unit investigators observed a vehicle that was reported stolen. The 2013 Hyundai Elantra turned in an alley...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago man charged in CTA stabbing that seriously wounded rider

CHICAGO - A man was charged with stabbing another Red Line passenger Thursday morning near the North/Clybourn station. The 49-year-old was arrested shortly after stabbing and seriously wounding a 40-year-old man who was riding the train around 5:42 a.m., police said. The victim suffered stab wounds to the abdomen and...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man, 49, shot while riding in car in Little Village

CHICAGO - A man was shot while riding in a vehicle Thursday morning in the Little Village neighborhood. The 49-year-old was in the car traveling westbound around 6:42 a.m. in the 2400 block of West 26th Street, according to police. He suffered a gunshot wound to the shoulder and was...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago police warn Northwest Side businesses about smash and grab burglaries

CHICAGO - Chicago police are waning businesses on the Northwest Side about a slew of recent smash and grab robberies. In these incidents, the suspects use a brick of a large rock to smash the front glass door of the business, then they target the cash registers and safes, police say. Many of the business targeted have been located in the Jefferson Park area.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

16-year-old boy shot in Woodlawn: Chicago police

CHICAGO - A 16-year-old boy was shot in Chicago's Woodlawn neighborhood Thursday night. Police say the victim was on the street in the 6600 block of South Greenwood Avenue around 7:30 p.m. when he was shot in the hip. The boy was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center...
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

CPD sergeant found not guilty of shooting at thieves who stole her car

A veteran Chicago police sergeant has been found not guilty of recklessly discharging her firearm by allegedly shooting at juveniles who stole her SUV during an off-duty incident in suburban Evergreen Park. Judge Steven Rosenblum made the not guilty finding after a short bench trial on Tuesday, according to court...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

4 men wounded, 1 critically, in Humboldt Park shooting

CHICAGO - Four men were wounded, one critically, in a shooting in Humboldt Park Thursday night. At about 6:44 p.m., four men were near the street in the 3700 block of West Chicago when they were approached by four male offenders who produced handguns and fired shots, police said. A...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS News

Teen suspect charged with carjacking elderly man on South Side

CHICAGO (CBS) – A 15-year-old boy is charged after carjacking an elderly handicapped man on the city's South Side last month. Police say the teen was arrested by members of the Area One Vehicular Hijacking Task Force Tuesday, in the 8200 block of South Springfield Avenue. He was identified...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man, 38, killed in East Garfield Park drive-by shooting

CHICAGO - A man was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting Wednesday night in the East Garfield Park neighborhood on Chicago's West Side. The 38-year-old was in the street just before midnight in the 3400 block of West Lake Street when someone in a dark sedan started shooting, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Woman, 41, shot during attempted carjacking on Chicago's West Side

CHICAGO - A woman was grazed by gunfire after three people tried to take her car by force Wednesday night in the East Garfield Park neighborhood. The 41-year-old was riding in a vehicle around 10:53 p.m. in the 2900 block of West Madison Street when a blue sedan approached and three males armed with guns got out, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Thieves targeting Kia, Hyundai cars on West Side: police

CHICAGO - At least 11 Kia and Hyundai cars have been stolen on Chicago's West Side over the last two weeks. Police are warning residents in the Humboldt Park area after carjackers targeted Kias and Hyundais. The offenders may be using the stolen cars for armed robberies in the same area.
CHICAGO, IL

