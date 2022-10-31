Read full article on original website
WANE-TV
Parkview Cancer Institute name change honors CEO
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Parkview Cancer Institute will be getting a new name to honor Parkview Health’s retiring CEO Mike Packnett. According to a release, Packnett helped launch a variety of plans for the facility after his wife was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2012. The goal for the Parkview Cancer Institiute since then has been to make “high-quality, multi-specialty cancer care more accessible” for the Fort Wayne area.
Times-Union Newspaper
Lutheran EMS Starts Mobile Integrated Health Program
A new program recently was started at Lutheran EMS to help fill a gap in the community, the Warsaw-Wayne Fire Territory Board learned Tuesday. Alicia Mediano, director of operation clinical management for Lutheran EMS, said one thing that “was very exciting for us in the month of September” was there were staff members that finished a 16-week course for Lutheran’s mobile integrated health program, which is similar to what Warsaw Fire runs with the CARES (Community Assistance Resources Emergency Services) program. Lutheran EMS is focusing more on the medical health and trying to bridge the gap between in-patient and out-patient care, especially for some of the people that aren’t able to afford home health agencies, she said.
Times-Union Newspaper
Fellowship Missions Partners With Substance Abuse Prevention Training
Fellowship Missions has coordinated with local community leaders to host the High In Plain Sight: Substance Abuse Prevention Training event on Monday, Nov. 7 at the Performing Arts Center at Warsaw Community High School. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. and the event will begin at 7 p.m. This community-focused...
Part of St. Joe Hospital remains standing after attempts to bring it down
The last structure standing at the former St. Joe Hospital in downtown Fort Wayne is still standing despite several attempts to bring it down.
Times-Union Newspaper
Gwendolyn Ann Cornett
Gwendolyn Ann Fort-Hansen Cornett, 45, Warsaw, died Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022 at Lutheran Hospital of Fort Wayne. Online condolences may be sent through the funeral home’s website at www.redpathfruthfuneralhome.com.
WANE-TV
VIDEO: Final section of old St. Joe Hospital comes down
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Demolition crews brought down the final section of the old St. Joseph Hospital in downtown Fort Wayne Thursday evening. The section – a 9-story tower – fell just before 6 p.m. The final demolition was expected to happen Thursday, after several days...
wfft.com
County leaders unveil new roundabout on Union Chapel Road
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Allen County leaders cut the ribbon on the new Union Chapel road roundabout Wednesday afternoon. This is part of the ongoing efforts by County Commissioners and the Highway Department to help grow the area. They say this roundabout will be especially helpful for cars trying...
WNDU
NICU patients at Beacon Children’s Hospital dress up for their first Halloween
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Babies at Beacon Children’s Hospital got a treat on Monday!. The NICU patients dressed up for their very first Halloween, and the pictures are just adorable! The photo-op was part of Beacon’s goal of connecting, with heart, to their patients and families. These...
wtvbam.com
Over 80 dogs found hoarded in Steuben County, investigation being conducted
ANGOLA, IN (WTVB) – The Steuben County Sheriff’s Office says they are assisting the Steuben County Health Department and the Humane Shelter of Steuben County with an investigation into allegations of animal cruelty and neglect that occurred at a York Township residence east of Angola. Deputies were called...
WNDU
Lane, parking restrictions in place for sewer rehab project in Mishawaka
South Bend Police received several calls Saturday night about shots fired in the 1600 block of Huey Street. Libby German’s grandparents speak out after suspect charged in Delphi murders. Updated: 28 minutes ago. We're hearing from the grandparents of Libby German as they received the news they've been waiting...
22 WSBT
Potawatomi Zoo says howler monkey passed away
Sad news to share, in a Facebook post, The Potawatomi Zoo said that their howler monkey, Eva died last week. She was 16 years old.
Times-Union Newspaper
Warsaw Man Cited For Failure To Yield After Crash In Elkhart Co.
A Goshen woman was injured in a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of CRs 15 and 50 Tuesday in Elkhart County. At approximately 4:52 p.m. Tuesday, Sean Dooley, 26, Warsaw, was stopped on CR 15, north of CR 50, facing southbound in a 2011 Ford Fusion. Donna Persing, 67, Goshen, was eastbound on CR 50 in a 2017 Toyota Camry, according to a news release from the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office.
Sheriff: Missing Indiana inmate may be in south Michigan
Anyone who spies Hanson is advised to call police and to avoid approaching him, says the Berrien County Sheriffs Office
Times-Union Newspaper
Donna Ross
Donna Ross, 96, a resident of Barbee Lake, Warsaw, died at 8:53 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022. She was born March 25, 1926, in Warsaw, to Grace A. Shoemaker Mason and Alfred M. Cartwright. On June 23, 1945, she married Dale Dean Ross; he died Dec. 28, 2001. Donna’s life...
abc57.com
Victim of shooting on Huey Street dies from injuries
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - One of the victims of a shooting in the 1600 block of Huey Street on Saturday has died, according to the South Bend Police Department. Demetrius Echols, 35, of Michigan City, was pronounced deceased at the hospital this week due to his injuries. His family has...
Times-Union Newspaper
Raccoon Run Development Offers Single-Family Homes, Villas
WINONA LAKE – Kosciusko Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting Wednesday for Racoon Run. Mike Thomas, president of Oakmont Development Company, developer of Racoon Run, said Oakmont obtained the property about two years ago. Greg Milakis, of Majestic Homes, who is the exclusive builder at Racoon Run, said ground...
abc57.com
Hoosier Lottery CA$H 5 ticket worth $354K sold in Rochester
A CA$H 5 ticket purchased in Rochester for Tuesday night's drawing matched all five numbers. The ticket is worth $354,500. The winning ticket was purchased at Casey's on E. SR 14. The winning numbers are 9-10-18-26-43. If you have the winning ticket, sign the back and keep it in a...
Times-Union Newspaper
Public Occurrences 11.05.22
The following people were preliminarily charged and booked into the Kosciusko County Jail:. • 4:22 p.m. Wednesday - Lantz Michael Garrett, 31, of 704 W. Market St., Warsaw, arrested for misdemeanor failure to appear. Bond: $500. • 5:12 Wednesday - Cruz Alejandro Murillo, 25, of 1692 E. CR 200N, lot...
WNDU
Multiple crews called to fire in LaPorte County
LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Indiana State Fire Marshals are investigating after a fire devastated a family business in La Porte. The fire happened at GTW Enterprises, INC., located at 183 W 800 N, in La Porte County. Around 1:10 a.m. on Thursday morning, neighbors noticed the building was on...
WANE-TV
Restaurant and deck planned along St. Joe River
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A “party barge” operation that runs recreational boat tours along Fort Wayne’s rivers wants to build a “river-friendly restaurant” and boathouse – with a riverfront deck – along the St. Joseph River. River City Ventures has filed...
