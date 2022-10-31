Hawaii-inspired food company King’s Hawaiian® will invest more than $85 million in expanding its Oakwood facility, creating more than 160 new jobs. “Great job creators like King’s Hawaiian continue to expand their operations here in the Peach State because they know we’re a safe bet for success,” said Governor Brian Kemp. “Since coming to Georgia, King’s Hawaiian has worked with the No. 1 workforce training program in the country, Quick Start, to recruit skilled workers who can meet the demands of today’s market. This is a perfect example of how schools like Lanier Tech in our Technical College System produce amazing job placement rates. We are looking forward to continuing to work with this beloved brand in the coming years to provide further opportunities for Hall County and the entire State of Georgia.”

HALL COUNTY, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO