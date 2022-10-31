Read full article on original website
Okefenokee fans rally support again as mining plan nears final Georgia EPD review
A major hurdle could soon be cleared for Twin Pines Minerals’ controversial plan to mine near Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge three years after it was announced. Members of a coalition of park supporters say they are rallying the public against plans that they claim would threaten hundreds of thousands of acres of wetlands.
Major fuel company warns of coming diesel fuel shortage to impact Georgia farmers
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — An incoming diesel fuel shortage could soon be impacting your wallet. A major fuel delivery provider issued a "supply alert," warning of the shortage in the Southeast. Georgia farmers like Donald Chase could soon enter yet another challenging scenario. "It's going to be really critical...
WALB 10
Georgia Rental Assistance program no longer taking applicants
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - As of Oct. 28, the Georgia Rental Assistance program is no longer taking new applications. Since there was a moratorium on evictions, a lot of people have lived in homes without paying rent for months. Multiple landlords WALB News 10 spoke with on Thursday said they may lose their homes because they can’t afford to not have rent payments coming in.
WALB 10
As the peanut season comes to an end, how did the south Georgia crop fair?
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The peanut harvest is just about complete in South Georgia. WALB spoke to an expert in peanut farming on how the 2022 yield has been. “It looks good right now. We are finishing up. It’s been kind of a tough year for a majority of our growers. We’ve had some ups and downs this year,” UGA State Extension Peanut Agronomist, Dr. Scott Monfort said. “The yields are down, the grades are down a little bit, due to our quality. That grower can get paid off. But overall I’m, it’s a good average year, but it’s just not what we were expecting.”
Despite legal battle, $5B Rivian electric vehicle plant still in progress for Georgia
(The Center Square) — Work on electric vehicle manufacturer Rivian Automotive’s $5 billion plant will progress as planned despite an ongoing legal fight, officials confirmed to The Center Square. Site grading began in the early fall, and the judge’s ruling does not affect progress on development, Marie Gordon,...
Jalopnik
Georgia May Replace its Gas Tax With a Per-Mile Fee
It’s unlikely that we’ll see more electric vehicles on the road than gas-powered cars anytime soon, but that doesn’t mean it won’t eventually happen. And since road construction and maintenance is currently funded largely by state and federal gas taxes, that presents a problem for governments. More people driving EVs means fewer people buying gas and less revenue from the gas tax. That’s why the state of Georgia may simply scrap it in favor of a mileage fee.
Albany Herald
Convenience stores push for ‘level playing field’ in electric vehicle charging
ATLANTA — Representatives of convenience stores are asking Georgia lawmakers to ensure the electric vehicle charging stations they build in the coming years can compete fairly with those owned by utilities. The General Assembly’s Joint Study Committee on the Electrification of Transportation is due by Dec. 1 to recommend...
In Georgia, Kemp and Abrams underscore why governors matter
ATLANTA – When Georgia's Republican governor, Brian Kemp, took office fresh off a tight victory over Democrat Stacey Abrams in 2018, he pledged to invest in infrastructure, curb crime and improve schools. "When I gave my inaugural address, I said, 'I'm going to work hard for every Georgian, whether...
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia nursing home residents say their absentee ballots haven't arrived
ATLANTA - The Georgia Secretary of State's Office is investigating after several seniors at a south Atlanta nursing home claimed they requested absentee ballots that never came. Senior advocate Miriam Miller spent all day Thursday carrying residents from Bontanna Nursing Home off Cleveland Avenue to the polls in her personal...
GPB morning headlines for November 4, 2022
Georgia is about to receive money from last year’s multi-state opioid settlement. But advocates for those in recovery are frustrated by what they call a lack of transparency about how it will be spent. Bibb County schools are tackling student mental health with special spaces called sensory rooms. Georgia...
valdostatoday.com
DHS helps Georgians with heating bills
ATLANTA – The Georgia DHS Division of Family & Children Services are helping eligible Georgians with heating assistance. While the nation faces higher energy costs this winter, the Georgia Department of Human Services’ (DHS) Division of Family & Children Services is ready to help vulnerable Georgians stay warm through the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP). This federally funded program assists low-income, elderly, and disabled Georgians with heating bills through payments to home energy suppliers.
Abrupt closure of rental assistance program frustrates housing advocates
LISTEN: Attorney Lindsey Siegel, Director of Housing Advocacy for Atlanta Legal Aid, speaks with GPB's Orlando Montoya about the abrupt closure of Georgia's federally funded rental assistance program. Housing advocates fear homelessness could be in the immediate future for Georgians no longer able to get rental assistance funded by a...
Bakery to invest $85M in Georgia expansion, hiring 160
OAKWOOD, Ga. — King's Hawaiian will expand its bakery in Georgia, investing $85 million and hiring more than 160 new employees. The privately owned company based in Los Angeles announced Tuesday that it would construct a 150,000-square-foot (14,000-square-meter) building across the street from its existing production plant in Oakwood, northeast of Atlanta. The company says the new plant, scheduled to open in fall 2023, will allow it to increase production “significantly.”
In Macon, Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams discusses crime, inflation
MACON, Ga. — Just five days out from the midterm elections, Democratic candidate for governor Stacey Abrams is still making her rounds on her "Let's Get it Done" tour. Though trailing slightly in the polls, she's taking on incumbent Brian Kemp in a rematch of 2018, hoping to become the state's first female governor.
Georgians can apply to college for free throughout November
ATLANTA — If your high school senior applies to college in Georgia this month, they probably won’t have to pay an application fee. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The Georgia Student Finance Commission is collaborating with 40 Georgia colleges and universities to waive...
wgxa.tv
No Way Walker: Macon voices voting against Herschel
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Macon voters held a press conference Thursday to voice their concerns about Senatorial Candidate Herschel Walker. Their message urged voters to look at what they call a pattern of lies Walker continues to walk in, and hear why they are telling voters to vote Democrat. Georgia's...
WRDW-TV
Confidence in poll workers, election officials high in Georgia, 4 other battleground states
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A new poll conducted in five battleground states - including Georgia - shows 78% of voters surveyed are confident their state can administer a fair election. Conducted by Public Opinion Strategies, the poll surveyed 2,033 voters in those battleground states between Oct. 20-26, 2022.
Georgia high school seniors can apply to these colleges, universities in the state for free
ATLANTA — Georgia high school seniors will be able to apply to dozens of colleges and universities in the state for free during November. November marks Apply to College Month and the Georgia Student Finance Commission has partnered with the state's university and technical college system, several private institutions and Georgia Military College to provide application fee waivers.
41nbc.com
Georgia Democrats say ‘No Way Walker’
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Georgia Democrats met Thursday morning in Macon to voice their opposition to Herschel Walker being elected senator. Georgia House Minority Leader James Beverly, former Georgia State Senator and Milledgeville Mayor Floyd Griffin and Houston County resident Caly Hess all accused Walker of having a pattern of lying and disturbing behavior.
This City in Georgia Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, one city in the beautiful state of Georgia was ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
Atlanta, GA
