Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Abbott pushes his connection to San Antonio during campaign visitAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Online Scammers and their victims.Roxann ‘Rocqui’ Martinez FisherNew Braunfels, TX
This San Antonio attraction was voted the worst value tourist attraction in TexasAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
San Antonio Spurs waive teenage star in shock moveAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Department of Public Safety Arrests a Human Smuggler With 84 Migrants in TexasTom HandyCotulla, TX
Related
‘America, I’m sorry’: Shaq leaves Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith disgusted over latest stunt
Shaquille O’Neal has never been afraid to put his foot down on his NBA takes. But Shaq decided to do the opposite earlier this week, putting his feet up in his latest appearance on Inside the NBA. In introducing the first set of Shaqtin a Fool entries for the...
Steve Kerr drops truth bomb on Nets decision to fire Steve Nash
Steve Nash was regarded as one of basketball’s brightest young coaches when the Brooklyn Nets hired him in September 2020. He’s out just over two years later, a pair of failed seasons, never-ending drama and wholly dispiriting beginning to 2022-23 prompting Nash’s mutually agreed upon departure from Brooklyn. Nash, obviously, wasn’t the Nets’ only problem. […] The post Steve Kerr drops truth bomb on Nets decision to fire Steve Nash appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Celtics icon Paul Pierce drops Truth bomb on Ime Udoka stepping in for Steve Nash as new Nets HC
More than a few folks were taken by surprise by the Brooklyn Nets’ decision to fire Steve Nash on Tuesday. As it turns out, however, Boston Celtics icon Paul Pierce knew all along. The Hall of Famer took to Twitter to share his thoughts on these recent developments, saying...
Jordan Poole resets Warriors 3PT record not even Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson matched
The Golden State Warriors are on a tailspin, having just lost their third game in a row in a 116-109 defeat at the hands of Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat Tuesday night in South Beach. But if there’s anything noteworthy for the Warriors about that game, it would be the fact that Jordan Poole […] The post Jordan Poole resets Warriors 3PT record not even Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson matched appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The reason Ime Udoka was never going to coach Celtics again
There was always a chance Joe Mazzulla would prove himself up to the task as the Boston Celtics head coach in 2022-23, making it much easier for the front office to part ways with Ime Udoka upon season’s end. Now that he’s set to become head coach of the Brooklyn Nets less than an hour after the team parted ways with Steve Nash, though, it’s become abundantly clear retaining Udoka beyond his one-season suspension was never in the Celtics’ plans.
Why Nets are hiring Ime Udoka despite improper relationship controversy with Celtics
The Brooklyn Nets did the unthinkable, hiring Boston Celtics suspended head coach Ime Udoka to be their new leader just a couple of months after the news that he was having an affair with a Boston team staffer broke. So why would the Nets want anything to do with Udoka, who was suspended for the entire season by the Celtics, after this embarrassing ordeal?
Ime Udoka to replace Steve Nash as Nets’ head coach
The Brooklyn Nets plan to hire former Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka as head coach after the team announced Tuesday they had mutually agreed to part ways with Steve Nash. Shams Charania reported the move:. “The Brooklyn Nets plan to hire Ime Udoka as their new head coach, sources tell...
Brittney Griner’s wife reveals brutal situation of WNBA star in Russian prison
Brittney Griner’s wife, Cherelle Griner, opened up about her recent conversation with her partner and shared the brutal hardships the WNBA star is dealing with in Russian prison. In a heartbreaking admission during her interview on The View, Cherelle detailed the impact of the imprisonment to Brittney’s mental health. Cherelle revealed that the Phoenix Mercury […] The post Brittney Griner’s wife reveals brutal situation of WNBA star in Russian prison appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘Every night I’m gonna be guarded by five players’: Kevin Durant frustrated after Nets blow lead to Bulls
On a day when Brooklyn lost head coach Steve Nash, Kevin Durant and the Nets had an opportunity for a morale-boosting victory. The Nets led by as many as 12 points in the second half Tuesday against the Chicago Bulls. But as has been the case to start the season, Chicago stormed back to claim […] The post ‘Every night I’m gonna be guarded by five players’: Kevin Durant frustrated after Nets blow lead to Bulls appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘It’s an awful call’: Stephen Curry blasts refs for Jimmy Butler overturn in loss vs. Heat
The Miami Heat outlasted the Golden State Warriors 116-109 on Tuesday in South Beach, sending the defending champions to a third straight loss. Golden State remains winless away from home over two weeks into regular season as a result, careless turnovers and occasionally poor shot selection wasting an effort that surely would’ve been good enough […] The post ‘It’s an awful call’: Stephen Curry blasts refs for Jimmy Butler overturn in loss vs. Heat appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Trae Young, other athletes react to death of Migos’ Takeoff
The sports world was shocked when the tragic news arose this morning that Takeoff, one of the three members of the rap group Migos, was shot dead in Houston. Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young and other athletes reacted to the reports of the 28 year old’s passing, which occurred at 2:30 a.m. according to TMZ. […] The post Trae Young, other athletes react to death of Migos’ Takeoff appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Nets suspend Kyrie Irving after refusal to apologize for posts of Antisemitic film
The Brooklyn Nets announced Thursday they have suspended Kyrie Irving for at least five games without pay after the guard’s repeated refusal to apologize for social media posts linking to an antisemitic film. Despite a statement from NBA commissioner Adam Silver less than an hour prior voicing disappointment that Irving had not apologized, the Nets guard […] The post Nets suspend Kyrie Irving after refusal to apologize for posts of Antisemitic film appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA Twitter sounds alarm bells after Stephen Curry, Warriors lose four straight, drop to 3-6 after loss to Magic
The Golden State Warriors have not begun the season on the right foot, and their latest effort would do nothing to quell the concerns fans and pundits have regarding the performances the defending champions have put out thus far. The Warriors ended up losing their fourth straight game, dropping a close matchup the previously 1-7 […] The post NBA Twitter sounds alarm bells after Stephen Curry, Warriors lose four straight, drop to 3-6 after loss to Magic appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Andre Iguodala hints at imminent debut amid Warriors bench collapse
Changes are coming for the Golden State Warriors’ bench irrespective of when Andre Iguodala returns to the floor. Considering his cryptic tweet following his team’s wholly dispiriting, all-too-familiar loss to the Orlando Magic, though, don’t be surprised if Steve Kerr’s altered rotation soon includes another four-time champion. Iguodala appeared to tease the date for his […] The post Andre Iguodala hints at imminent debut amid Warriors bench collapse appeared first on ClutchPoints.
First active NBA player breaks league-wide silence against Kyrie Irving amid scandal
Kyrie Irving was suspended indefinitely on Thursday by the Brooklyn Nets for his failure to offer a sincere apology over his Twitter promotion of a documentary that promotes anti-Semitism. While several former NBA players have condemned Irving’s actions, until now no current NBA player had spoken out against it. The Cleveland Cavaliers’ Robin Lopez became […] The post First active NBA player breaks league-wide silence against Kyrie Irving amid scandal appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Nets star Kyrie Irving’s stunning 5-game Brooklyn suspension sets NBA Twitter ablaze
The Brooklyn Nets acted swiftly on the whole Kyrie Irving situation after the enigmatic point guard refused to apologize for his antisemitic tweet. This came in the form of a five-game suspension — at the minimum — for Kyrie, who will also be docked of his pay for the period of his suspension. Unsurprisingly, NBA […] The post Nets star Kyrie Irving’s stunning 5-game Brooklyn suspension sets NBA Twitter ablaze appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘That has to get called’: Sixers star Tyrese Maxey’s lack of foul calls has Doc Rivers putting refs on notice
PHILADELPHIA – The Philadelphia 76ers lost the chance to push their winning streak to four games. They lost 121-111 to the Washington Wizards. The absences of Joel Embiid and De’Anthony Melton proved to be costly as the Sixers lost despite another great game from Tyrese Maxey. Doc Rivers said that Maxey, who had a game-high […] The post ‘That has to get called’: Sixers star Tyrese Maxey’s lack of foul calls has Doc Rivers putting refs on notice appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau’s strong reaction to calls for major changes in starting 5 after brutal Hawks loss
The New York Knicks suffered their third consecutive defeat on Wednesday night, and to make matters worse, the loss came at the hands of bitter rivals Atlanta Hawks — in Madison Square Garden. Despite the recent slump, however, Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau remains confident in his starting unit.
Kyrie Irving’s Steve Nash sabotage before Nets exit, revealed
The Brooklyn Nets made a major change on Tuesday, firing head coach Steve Nash after just over two seasons at the helm. There have already been reports that the former MVP lost the respect of many players in the locker room and this latest piece of news lines up with just that. Per sources close […] The post Kyrie Irving’s Steve Nash sabotage before Nets exit, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA YoungBoy puts Dejounte Murray on blast over issue with rapper’s son
By and large, Dejounte Murray has proven that the Atlanta Hawks were correct in shipping off a boatload of picks to the San Antonio Spurs in exchange for his services. His latest effort, in particular, was a masterpiece that etched his name into Hawks lore after he dropped a career-high 36 points to go along with nine dimes and six swipes against the New York Knicks.
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
205K+
Followers
118K+
Post
124M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0