Pierce County, WA

southsoundbiz.com

Application Window Opens for Tacoma Special Events Funding

Now through Nov. 30, the City of Tacoma is accepting funding applications for 2023 community events. Applicants can request up to $10,000 for costs associated with the production of a publicly accessible event(s). Funding may be used for event infrastructure, traffic control, performers, event marketing, and more. Funded events must take place between Jan. 1 and Dec. 31, 2023. Click here for additional guidelines and to apply.
TACOMA, WA
southsoundbiz.com

WorkSource Pierce Opens Shop in East Pierce County

WorkForce Central is expanding its Pierce County presence with a new location of its workforce-development system, WorkSource Pierce. The new branch is at the South Hill Mall, flanked by MultiCare and Golden Corral. The site was launched as a pilot, and is slated to remain open for a year and indefinitely stay put if, according to a news release from the organization, the public response warrants a permanent location. Since its inception, WorkForce Central has aimed to bridge the gap between job seekers, employers, and community organizations to build a robust workforce pipeline and ensure economic vitality across the region.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
The Suburban Times

City of Tacoma Strategic Plan to Address Homelessness Now Available

City of Tacoma announcement. The City of Tacoma’s Strategic Plan to Address Homelessness document is now available online at cityoftacoma.org/homelessness. Neighborhood and Community Services Homeless Services team presented its comprehensive homelessness strategy document for ending homelessness to City Council on September 29, 2022. The plan recognizes that ending homelessness...
TACOMA, WA
lynnwoodtimes.com

Smiley’s New Mom in Town Tour comes to Snohomish County

SNOHOMISH COUNTY—Veterans advocate and U.S. Senate candidate Tiffany Smiley (R-WA) will be stopping in three Snohomish County cities as part of her statewide New Mom in Town bus tour. After launching on October 25 in Maple Valley, the bus tour has visited 31 cities to date from Spokane to...
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
Tacoma Daily Index

Is there an airport on your horizon?

State and industry officials are reviewing two rural sites south of Tacoma as a possible location for new flight operations to accommodate significantly growing traffic at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport. There are multiple assumptions at work in that sentence. Airports are expensive, take many years to plan and develop, and require...
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
lynnwoodtoday.com

Mayor vetoes repeal of $40 tab fees, council discusses budget revenues

Lynnwood Mayor Christine Frizzell began her mayor comments at the Lynnwood City Council’s Oct. 31 work session with a veto of Ordinance 3416 – which eliminated Lynnwood’s $40 car tab fee. The council approved the ordinance by a 4-2 vote at its Oct. 24 business meeting, hoping...
Chronicle

Yard Birds Tenants Evicted, Building’s Future Uncertain

Editor's note: An earlier version of this story incorrectly cited Garet Russo as the owner of Yard Birds. Yard Birds has officially closed. Tenants who had been renting storage space and operating businesses have been given until midnight on Nov. 30 to vacate the building. “Effective Dec. 1, 2022 at...
CHEHALIS, WA
InvestigateWest

Housing vouchers sit unused at some rural Washington agencies

COVID stimulus gave public housing authorities new resources. While King County leads the nation in distribution, that’s not the case across the state. Amber Maylor’s one-bedroom apartment, tucked into a sprawling, low-slung complex in suburban Pierce County, remains sparse — an inflatable mattress and TV sit in the living room among yet-unpacked boxes. But to Maylor, 31, a mother of four who lost her housing after fleeing an abusive ex, it represents a major turning point in her life.
KING COUNTY, WA
KUOW

Tacoma tries a guaranteed basic income

Basic income programs have been all the rage in policy circle, and Tacoma just tried it out. The city has been running a guaranteed income pilot, called GRIT. The program gave 110 low-income families money each month to help them with expenses they otherwise would not likely be able to afford.
TACOMA, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Dori: Parent upset with appointment of felon as Olympia School Board Member

An Olympia School Board move to appoint an outspoken anti-police activist and convicted criminal to fill a vacancy on the board caught many South Puget Sound-area parents by surprise, one mother told The Dori Monson Show Wednesday. But now, parent Alesha Perkins told Dori’s listeners, the grassroots startup OSD Rescue...
OLYMPIA, WA
The Suburban Times

Experience the holidays with Pierce County Parks

Pierce County announcement. Pierce County Parks has tons of holiday fun instore this winter for the entire family – including the dog! From November to December, here are some ways to enjoy the season with Pierce County Parks. Fantasy Lights tickets go on sale Nov. 1. Tickets go on...
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
The Suburban Times

Update on Puyallup garage opening timing

Sound Transit announcement. As parking at Puyallup Station has been getting full earlier, many riders are curious when the new garage will open. While construction on the garage and new surface lot is complete, required improvements to rail crossings and nearby intersections still have additional work to complete, due to pandemic-related delays. We are working closely with our partners at the City of Puyallup and BNSF to get these finished as soon as possible, with a goal of opening the garage to the public by the end of this year.
PUYALLUP, WA
The Suburban Times

Multiple agencies execute Nisqually River rescue

JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, Wash. – A team from Joint Base Lewis-McChord’s Directorate of Emergency Services, Gray Army Airfield Air Traffic Control Tower and the 16th Combat Aviation Brigade were recognized Oct. 27 as the JBLM Team of the Month for their collaborative effort to rescue two persons from the Nisqually River in August.
THURSTON COUNTY, WA

