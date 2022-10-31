WorkForce Central is expanding its Pierce County presence with a new location of its workforce-development system, WorkSource Pierce. The new branch is at the South Hill Mall, flanked by MultiCare and Golden Corral. The site was launched as a pilot, and is slated to remain open for a year and indefinitely stay put if, according to a news release from the organization, the public response warrants a permanent location. Since its inception, WorkForce Central has aimed to bridge the gap between job seekers, employers, and community organizations to build a robust workforce pipeline and ensure economic vitality across the region.

PIERCE COUNTY, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO