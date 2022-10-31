ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Comments / 0

Related
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

The U.S. is trying to mend ties with Venezuela. One big reason? Oil

BOGOTÁ, Colombia — Under former President Donald Trump, the United States pushed hard for regime change in Venezuela. In response to a crackdown on democracy by Venezuela's authoritarian leader Nicolás Maduro, Washington in 2019 placed sanctions on the country's vital oil sector. Along with more than 50 countries, the U.S. recognized opposition leader Juan Guaidó as Venezuela's rightful president. And it encouraged the Venezuelan military to topple Maduro.
WASHINGTON STATE
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

The ReAwaken America tours unites conservative Christians and conspiracy theorists

Since early last year, some of the most prolific spreaders of conspiracy theories have been barnstorming across the country alongside a stacked cast of pro-Trump speakers, preachers and self-proclaimed prophets. Each stop of the ReAwaken America is part conservative Christian revival, part QAnon expo and part political rally. It features...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

North Korea launches multiple missiles, triggering alerts in Japan and South Korea

SEOUL, South Korea — North Korea kept up its intensive launching of missiles, firing three more on Thursday after setting a record the previous day with 23 launches. The projectiles, including a suspected intercontinental ballistic missile, have triggered alerts, prompting some residents to seek shelter in two countries — South Korea and Japan — on both days.
WASHINGTON STATE
Reuters

G7 urges China to abstain from threats, use of force

MUENSTER, Germany, Nov 4 (Reuters) - The Group of Seven on Friday urged China to abstain from "threats, coercion, intimidation, or the use of force," while expressing their aim for cooperation where possible to tackle global challenges including security, global health and climate.
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Folgers is trying to be cool, confronting its bad reputation

UNIDENTIFIED PEOPLE: (Singing) The best part of waking up is Folgers in your cup. SELYUKH: This jingle is possibly the most famous thing about Folgers - an ad campaign so successful we're still singing it almost 40 years later - except it's almost 40 years later. Is Folgers the best part of waking up? When I began asking this, I got answers like Ayanna Jackson's.
ARIZONA STATE
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

A new school in Kyiv is training women to pilot drones

A new school in Kyiv aims to get more women involved in the war effort by putting them in a driver's seat where few have been before: piloting drones. Women have played a big role in Ukraine's resistance to Russia's invasion. Now a new school has opened to give Ukrainian women the chance to help their country in a different way, piloting Drones. NPR's Ashley Westerman has more from Kyiv.
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Atlanta, GA
7K+
Followers
31K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Television | Radio | Education | Digital Georgia Public Broadcasting (GPB) is a state network of PBS member television stations and NPR member radio stations serving the U.S. state of Georgia. It is operated by the Georgia Public Telecommunications Commission, which holds the licenses for most of the PBS and NPR member stations licensed in the state. The broadcast signals of the nine television stations and 19 radio stations cover almost all of the state, as well as parts of Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. The network's headquarters and primary radio and television production facilities are located on 14th Street in Midtown Atlanta, just west of the Downtown Connector in the Home Park neighborhood.

 https://www.gpb.org/news

Comments / 0

Community Policy