Brazil's Bolsonaro still hasn't conceded defeat, over a day after Lula da Silva's win
SÃO PAULO, Brazil — There is silence from current Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, who lost Sunday's runoff election, denying him a second term. More than 36 hours after Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva's victory, Bolsonaro still has not conceded. The outspoken right-wing populist Bolsonaro has remained uncharacteristically...
The U.S. is trying to mend ties with Venezuela. One big reason? Oil
BOGOTÁ, Colombia — Under former President Donald Trump, the United States pushed hard for regime change in Venezuela. In response to a crackdown on democracy by Venezuela's authoritarian leader Nicolás Maduro, Washington in 2019 placed sanctions on the country's vital oil sector. Along with more than 50 countries, the U.S. recognized opposition leader Juan Guaidó as Venezuela's rightful president. And it encouraged the Venezuelan military to topple Maduro.
Russia-Ukraine war live: Putin tells Kherson civilians to leave amid ‘most dangerous action’ in annexed region, reports say
Russian president reportedly said civilians must be removed from the area after Ukraine launches counteroffensive to take it back
Ethiopia's truce is a step toward ending civil war, but there are reasons for caution
ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia — Now that two of the warring parties in Ethiopia have signed a landmark peace deal, the world is watching to see if it will truly mean the end of one of the world's deadliest conflicts. The deal was struck Wednesday as the war neared the...
War fallout and aid demands overshadow climate talks in Egypt
BERLIN — When world leaders, diplomats, campaigners and scientists descend on Sharm el-Sheikh in Egypt next week for talks on tackling climate change, don't expect them to part the Red Sea or other miracles that would make huge steps in curbing global warming. Each year there are high hopes...
The ReAwaken America tours unites conservative Christians and conspiracy theorists
Since early last year, some of the most prolific spreaders of conspiracy theories have been barnstorming across the country alongside a stacked cast of pro-Trump speakers, preachers and self-proclaimed prophets. Each stop of the ReAwaken America is part conservative Christian revival, part QAnon expo and part political rally. It features...
Pakistan's former prime minister is shot in the foot as he campaigns for new elections
ISLAMABAD — A gunman opened fire at a container truck carrying Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday, wounding him slightly and also some of his supporters, a senior leader from his party and police said. Party official Asad Umar says Khan was wounded in the foot and...
Ukrainian soldiers are picking up new skills — even from YouTube — to fight Russia
MYKOLAIV, Ukraine — On the second day of the war with Russia, Anatoliy Nikitin and Stas Volovyk, two Ukrainian army reservists, were ordered to deliver NLAW anti-tank missiles to fellow soldiers in the suburbs north of Kyiv. Then, as they stood exposed on a highway, Nikitin, who goes by the battle nickname Concrete, says they received new orders.
News brief: Pelosi attacked arraigned; Russia sends missiles; Israeli election
David DePape makes his first court appearance after attacking Nancy Pelosi's husband. Russia sends more missiles to Ukraine. And, Israel has another election and Netanyahu guns for a comeback. Transcript. A MARTÍNEZ, HOST:. David DePape will make his first appearance in court today. He's accused of breaking into House...
Tesla's first European factory needs more water to expand. Drought stands in its way
BRANDENBURG, Germany — Deep in the pine woods just southeast of Berlin is a massive Tesla factory that opened earlier this year as Europe's first manufacturing outpost for Elon Musk's electric vehicle company. The site's main facility has the same amount of space as 130 soccer fields, and it...
News brief: Midterm enthusiasm; Pelosi security concerns; Fed raises interest rates
Republicans have edge in enthusiasm in final six days before the midterms. Pelosi attack increases lawmakers' concerns for safety. AndFed expected to raise interest rates for the sixth time this year. Transcript. STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:. We have one more picture of the election that concludes next Tuesday. RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:
10 books to read to learn about women's plight in Iran
Mass demonstrations happening in Iran were sparked by the death of a 22-year-old woman named Mahsa "Jina" Amini, in a Tehran hospital on Sept. 16, two days after her arrest by Islamic Republic authorities for failing to properly cover her hair. Hijab is mandatory in Iran and is enforced by...
North Korea launches multiple missiles, triggering alerts in Japan and South Korea
SEOUL, South Korea — North Korea kept up its intensive launching of missiles, firing three more on Thursday after setting a record the previous day with 23 launches. The projectiles, including a suspected intercontinental ballistic missile, have triggered alerts, prompting some residents to seek shelter in two countries — South Korea and Japan — on both days.
Twitter layoffs begin as Elon Musk admits ‘massive drop’ in revenue
Twitter temporarily closed its offices and cut workers’ access to internal systems on Friday as it began laying off staff, a week after the billionaire Elon Musk took over the social media platform. The firings came as Musk tweeted that the company had experienced “a massive drop in revenue,...
G7 urges China to abstain from threats, use of force
MUENSTER, Germany, Nov 4 (Reuters) - The Group of Seven on Friday urged China to abstain from "threats, coercion, intimidation, or the use of force," while expressing their aim for cooperation where possible to tackle global challenges including security, global health and climate.
Folgers is trying to be cool, confronting its bad reputation
UNIDENTIFIED PEOPLE: (Singing) The best part of waking up is Folgers in your cup. SELYUKH: This jingle is possibly the most famous thing about Folgers - an ad campaign so successful we're still singing it almost 40 years later - except it's almost 40 years later. Is Folgers the best part of waking up? When I began asking this, I got answers like Ayanna Jackson's.
A new school in Kyiv is training women to pilot drones
A new school in Kyiv aims to get more women involved in the war effort by putting them in a driver's seat where few have been before: piloting drones. Women have played a big role in Ukraine's resistance to Russia's invasion. Now a new school has opened to give Ukrainian women the chance to help their country in a different way, piloting Drones. NPR's Ashley Westerman has more from Kyiv.
