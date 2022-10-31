Read full article on original website
Big changes headed our way
After seeing temperatures in the upper 70s on Thursday, we’ll see temperatures in the upper 30s and lower 40s all day Friday. We warm up a little for Saturday and then we’re back in the 60s for highs Sunday and the first half of next week. Precipitation chances are out there, as well. Storms will be likely overnight in eastern Nebraska while snow will be falling in western Nebraska. Then, late Friday into early Saturday, rain will change over to snow in eastern Nebraska with some minor accumulations possible.
Changes on the horizon
It was warm and windy on Wednesday and we’re going to do that again on Thursday. However, a cold front is ready to sweep across the state Thursday and that will give much of eastern Nebraska a storm chance late Thursday and then much cooler air moves in for Friday. More rain chances will come our way late Friday into early Saturday with a few snowflakes trying to mix in, as well. After that, the temperatures moderate into next week with plenty of sunshine.
Colder air and rain chances soon to arrive
While the weather remains warm and breezy on Thursday, a cold front is nearing. This will result in big changes going forward, with a lot of moving parts to the forecast. Highs in southeast Nebraska will once again reach the 70s. For areas closer to the Tri-Cities, the 70s might be a tougher bet as a cold front will arrive during the afternoon. It will also remain windy, with afternoon gusts of around 30-40 mph looking likely.
These Nebraska Cities Are Some Of The Most Friendly-Friendly In The US
According to recent data.
Lot 279 plans for expansion following federal funding
NORFOLK, NEB. -- Following its announcement of a federal grant Wednesday, Lot 279 is talking about how its news funds will be used. Lot 279 was one of two Nebraska producers who received federal grants as part of the Meat and Poultry Processing Expansion Program (MPPEP). Lot 279 is receiving $688,011 in federal funding as part of the program. The Northeast Nebraska-based company said in a press release Wednesday, it intends to build a federal inspection portion cutting and further processing facility. The facility would cater to at least three family-owned cattle producers. Speaking on Thursday was co-owner Blake Albers, who owns Lot 279 with his wife. Albers says providing a feature like this would help these family-owned brands scale up and overcome hurdles Lot 279 faced when it first began as a butcher shop.
Two endangered whooping cranes spotted in Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Two of the fewer than 600 whooping cranes left in the wild have been spotted in Nebraska’s Kissinger Wildlife Management Property, prompting the closure of the area. Whooping cranes migrate through the Sandhills in the fall and the spring while traveling between northern Alberta...
Still warm, but a lot windier on Wednesday
Our stretch of warm weather will continue into Wednesday. It will be another afternoon with high temperatures in the upper-70s across the area. We do expect a wave of clouds to arrive in eastern Nebraska sometime during the morning. These should stick around into the afternoon. Overall, we expect a mix of sun and clouds.
Iowa Bracing For Rain, Cooler Weather
(Des Moines) Enjoy the mild weather while it lasts. The National Weather Service says showers, storms, and cooler weather are on the way. Rain is expected to start moving into western Iowa Thursday afternoon and night and linger in the state through Friday and Saturday.
Nebraska's Cold Weather Rule allows extra time to pay for utilities
LINCOLN, Neb.-Tuesday, November 1, marks the beginning of the. Nebraska Public Service Commission’s (PSC) cold weather rule. who may be facing financial difficulties are given a little extra time to pay their bills. The cold weather rule means Black Hill Energy and NorthWestern Energy may not shut off. service...
NDOT facing critical staffing challenges ahead of winter
The Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT) faces critical staffing challenges. and as we head into winter, this could affect who’s plowing the snow off the highways. “We’re facing a critical short-staffing situation," said Justin Hubly, executive director of the Nebraska Association of Public Employees. The Bureau of Labor...
Two Nebraska producers receive federal grants to support local meat processing
NORFOLK, Neb. -- Two projects in Nebraska are receiving millions of dollars in federal aid supporting the expansion of local meat processing. USDA Secretary Tom Vilsack made the announcement Wednesday morning, noting that Lot 279 in Wisner and Norfolk will receive over $600,000 and the Greater Omaha Packing Plant in Omaha will get nearly $20 million.
Rural Nebraska fire department warns that wildfire risk is not over
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — As Nebraska heads into winter, the Red Willow Western Rural Fire Department is asking farmers to be prepared for more fires. This comes just after it was called to a field fire Monday afternoon. The fire south of McCook was quickly knocked down before it...
Nitrate levels in Nebraska’s groundwater are on the rise
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Known as the breadbasket of the world, the fertile soils of Nebraska and other Midwest states feed millions of Americans. But growing crops here often requires fertilizers, which often end up in our water. For more than 40 years, levels of nitrates in Nebraska’s groundwater...
Dry conditions to continue in South Dakota through winter
SOUTH DAKOTA(WNAX)- Dry conditions are expected to continue across much of the northern plains into mid-winter. South Dakota State Climatologist Laura Edwards says the drought impacts are being seen on the Missouri, Mississippi and Ohio Rivers. Edwards says cold temperatures and dry ground could cause some other problems. Edwards says...
Two Nebraska plants get a chunk of $73 million awarded by USDA to boost smaller meatpackers
Two Nebraska meat processors are among the first to receive grants — including nearly $20 million awarded to an Omaha packer — that respond to President Joe Biden’s plan to expand capacity of smaller, independent meat and poultry plants. U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack was at Greater Omaha Packing Co. on Wednesday to announce the […] The post Two Nebraska plants get a chunk of $73 million awarded by USDA to boost smaller meatpackers appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
This Nebraska Bakery Serves The Best Chocolate Chip Cookies In The State
Here's where you can find it.
Our Dirty Water: Nebraska’s nitrate problem is growing worse; It’s likely harming our kids
LINCOLN, Neb. (Flatwater Free Press) -Standing in front of a big screen, Nick Herringer claps in time with a metronome. He draws lines on the screen, repeating patterns drawn by the computer. He identifies icons of cars when they flash before his eyes. This is the 22-year-old’s speech and cognitive therapy, which he has been doing at least twice a week. Every week. For three years.
Nebraska Public Service Commission gives some more time to pay heating bill this winter
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – With winter around the corner, the Nebraska Public Service Commission has instituted its “cold weather rule.”. From Nov. 1 through March 31, some natural gas customers are given a 30-day grace period to pay their heating bill. This applies to all customers of Black...
Nebraska woman shares story after long battle with lung cancer
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Kimberly Buchmeier of Auburn was a 37-year-old wife and mother of two in 2011 when she got news that would change her life. She had lung cancer, but she had never smoked. In Nebraska, more than 650 people died of lung cancer this year alone,...
Iowa and Nebraska: Where the general election stands as election day nears
3 News Now spoke to a national and local expert on where races like Nebraska Governor and Iowa Senate stand with days before the polls open.
