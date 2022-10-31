NORFOLK, NEB. -- Following its announcement of a federal grant Wednesday, Lot 279 is talking about how its news funds will be used. Lot 279 was one of two Nebraska producers who received federal grants as part of the Meat and Poultry Processing Expansion Program (MPPEP). Lot 279 is receiving $688,011 in federal funding as part of the program. The Northeast Nebraska-based company said in a press release Wednesday, it intends to build a federal inspection portion cutting and further processing facility. The facility would cater to at least three family-owned cattle producers. Speaking on Thursday was co-owner Blake Albers, who owns Lot 279 with his wife. Albers says providing a feature like this would help these family-owned brands scale up and overcome hurdles Lot 279 faced when it first began as a butcher shop.

NORFOLK, NE ・ 22 HOURS AGO